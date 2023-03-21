« previous next »
The Men in Suits behind the scenes

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
March 21, 2023, 10:21:39 pm
Quote from: faisfais on March 21, 2023, 10:15:14 pm
No cap 'is' a bit of a problem.. :)

Makes you wonder how City would deal with a salary cap?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
March 21, 2023, 10:32:19 pm
Quote from: JJ Red on March 21, 2023, 10:21:39 pm
Makes you wonder how City would deal with a salary cap?

Manchester City's attitude towards rules.. don't depress me. We have banners of Klopp, Gerrard, Salah.. they have banners of Lord David Pannick.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
March 21, 2023, 10:32:53 pm
Quote from: JJ Red on March 21, 2023, 10:21:39 pm
Makes you wonder how City would deal with a salary cap?

It does? Their "wages" haven't increased in years have they?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
March 21, 2023, 10:34:24 pm
Quote from: JJ Red on March 21, 2023, 10:21:39 pm
Makes you wonder how City would deal with a salary cap?

Theyd doff it?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
March 21, 2023, 10:35:23 pm
Quote from: faisfais on March 21, 2023, 09:34:21 pm
FSG is run by smart people. Their track record in both Red Sox and Liverpool prove that. I think the current situation around transfer market is more borne out of the economic uncertainty around the US economy (borrowing is no longer free). Liverpool can never compete financially with clubs run by nation states (or behave like nation states). Thankfully,  football is still won/lost on the field by 11 players with a tactical game-plan. I trust FSG to buy intelligently this summer to strengthen the midfield. It is on the club to ensure Klopp has a good pre-season & it is on Klopp's updated squad to implement his tactical game plan developed during this time.

Wouldn't it be fairer to say that FSG are smart businesspeople who are very good at making money.

Personally, I wouldn't say it was smart from a football perspective to have very little investment when we were on top. A situation that has seen us basically lose the majority of our forwards over the last year or so. A situation that has seen us having to make a huge investment in new forwards over the last 12 months.

Concentrating on the forward line means we have totally neglected the midfield. So we now need to embark on a huge spending spree on the midfield. A scenario that means we are likely to end up with an aging defence that will need significant investment.

Even if we do spend intelligently we are creating a situation in which a coach with specific methods and a preference to work with a small squad has to bed in the majority of his attack and his midfield at the same time. Instead of a gradual controlled evolution, Klopp is being forced into a huge revolution.

Quote from: faisfais on March 21, 2023, 09:34:21 pm


Liverpool 2.0 is already starting to take shape post World Cup. Our updated front line dismantled Manchester United 7-0, and dispatched a disciplined Everton & hard-to-beat Newcastle side 2-0. But as evidenced by recent defeats, the update is not complete - the midfield has not been updated yet. Once we get the personnel integrated with updated tactics, we will start our upwards trajectory to more consistent winning sequences.

I don't really understand the knee-jerk reaction of some of our supporters when they see other teams signing quality players or spending billions of dollars. Look at Napoli.. a key few astute (bargain-bin by EPL standards) additions and departures of tired/disillusioned individuals, complimented with FULL 100% trust on Spalletti by the owners - BOOM.. possibly heading towards an infamous double!

Let's keep holding FSG accountable when they actually fuck up. :)

Surely it isn't Liverpool 2.0 but Liverpool attack 2.0 which will need to be rapidly followed by Liverpool midfield 2.0 and then Liverpool centre back pairing 2.0. The biggest issue for me is missing out the gradual incremental changes we could and should have made between LFC 1.0 and LFC 2.0.

As for Napoli making wholesale changes and getting instant results it is an absolute fluke. History shows that you are far more likely to end up in a tailspin than instant gratification with Chelsea and Forest being the most recent examples of how things usually go when you try and integrate too many players at once.

The biggest issue though is waiting until FSG fuck up before holding them accountable. That is the kind of rhetoric the skeptics received when posters complained about their failure to invest when we were on top.

Having to basically make huge seismic changes to the attack followed by the midfield whilst massively underperforming means they have already fucked up. This isn't a closed US-style League in which failure is rewarded by preferential treatment the following season.

The worrying aspect though is that whilst you acknowledge a need for major investment we don't actually have the suits in place for that to happen. FSG have a history of quite rightly wanting personnel to prove themselves before they trust them.

So will they trust a new Sporting Director with major funds, will they trust Spearman as the head of research the way they grew to trust Graham or will we be in a state of limbo until the new appointments gain FSGs' trust?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
March 21, 2023, 10:53:06 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on March 21, 2023, 10:35:23 pm
Concentrating on the forward line means we have totally neglected the midfield. So we now need to embark on a huge spending spree on the midfield. A scenario that means we are likely to end up with an aging defence that will need significant investment.

Even if we do spend intelligently we are creating a situation in which a coach with specific methods and a preference to work with a small squad has to bed in the majority of his attack and his midfield at the same time. Instead of a gradual controlled evolution, Klopp is being forced into a huge revolution.

I will agree with you completely that updating out forward line (Diaz, Nunez & Gakpo) at the expense of igoring our midfield was a catastrophic mistake. I suppose, even smart people get things wrong once in a while. I do accept that we are asking a monumental effort from Klopp and his coaching staff this summer - but we should trust in Klopp. (I think) he'd rather do it the hard way than have it handed to him ala Pep.

Quote from: Al 666 on March 21, 2023, 10:35:23 pm
As for Napoli making wholesale changes and getting instant results it is an absolute fluke. History shows that you are far more likely to end up in a tailspin than instant gratification with Chelsea and Forest being the most recent examples of how things usually go when you try and integrate too many players at once.

The reason I brought Napoli up is because they trusted Spalletti to do the rebuild and not a new manager. I concede that Napoli could be a once in a generation fluke. But we had that fluke moment in 2014.. and it was lovely! :)

Quote from: Al 666 on March 21, 2023, 10:35:23 pm
So will they trust a new Sporting Director with major funds, will they trust Spearman as the head of research the way they grew to trust Graham or will we be in a state of limbo until the new appointments gain FSGs' trust?

Good valid point - that remains to be seen.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
March 21, 2023, 10:54:50 pm
Quote from: faisfais on March 21, 2023, 10:15:14 pm
No cap 'is' a bit of a problem.. :)

To be fair I think it is a tad disingenuous to bring up a salary cap when FSG has gone to extraordinary lengths to get around it at the Red Sox.

Look at the way the Red Sox have deferred $75m of Rafael Devers contract for 10 years meaning the last $7.5m of his contract wont be paid until 2043.

That makes the Mudryk deal look pretty instantaneous ;D
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
March 21, 2023, 11:07:08 pm
Quote from: faisfais on March 21, 2023, 10:53:06 pm

The reason I brought Napoli up is because they trusted Spalletti to do the rebuild and not a new manager. I concede that Napoli could be a once in a generation fluke. But we had that fluke moment in 2014.. and it was lovely! :)


Surely though it wasn't Spalletti that they trusted but Giuntoli who has been the Sporting Director since 2015 and has held that role during the managerial reigns of Sarri, Ancelotti, Gattuso and now Spalletti.

In contrast to Cristiano Giuntoli's 8 year reign in the summer we will have our 3rd Sporting Director in 3 seasons. 
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 08:42:28 am
Quote from: faisfais on March 21, 2023, 10:32:19 pm
Manchester City's attitude towards rules.. don't depress me. We have banners of Klopp, Gerrard, Salah.. they have banners of Lord David Pannick.
Quite a funny banner though. I appreciate the verbal and conceptual artistry even though it's actually a twatty thing taken in the round
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 10:11:22 am
Quote from: killer-heels on March 21, 2023, 08:14:49 pm
Is there much money in Ice Hockey? Why buy them?

I think the money is more in the potential real estate around the Arena plus the increased value in owning the club that will come if they own them for several years.  I believe FSG have a real estate focused business and they have developed a lot of the properties around Fenway Park and I thought I read they had plans to do the same in Pittsburgh around the Ice Arena.  Stan Kroenke, owner of Arsenal and the LA Rams, built a 2 billion (or something like that) new stadium in LA and has plans to develop all the land around the stadium which is where he will make his roi. 
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 10:17:15 am
Quote from: Al 666 on March 21, 2023, 10:54:50 pm
To be fair I think it is a tad disingenuous to bring up a salary cap when FSG has gone to extraordinary lengths to get around it at the Red Sox.

Look at the way the Red Sox have deferred $75m of Rafael Devers contract for 10 years meaning the last $7.5m of his contract wont be paid until 2043.

That makes the Mudryk deal look pretty instantaneous ;D

For one, there's no salary cap in MLB and deferring wages on big money, long term, contracts in MLB is very common.  I'd bet if you look at the majority of all long term contracts that have been signed recently you'd see the same structure. 
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 10:31:07 am
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 10:17:15 am
For one, there's no salary cap in MLB and deferring wages on big money, long term, contracts in MLB is very common.  I'd bet if you look at the majority of all long term contracts that have been signed recently you'd see the same structure. 

Yep. There are loads of examples: Max Scherzer, Chris Davis, Ichiro Suzuki, Ryan Braun being among the biggest names
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 10:50:36 am
Quote from: faisfais on March 21, 2023, 09:34:21 pm
FSG is run by smart people. Their track record in both Red Sox and Liverpool prove that. I think the current situation around transfer market is more borne out of the economic uncertainty around the US economy (borrowing is no longer free). Liverpool can never compete financially with clubs run by nation states (or behave like nation states). Thankfully,  football is still won/lost on the field by 11 players with a tactical game-plan. I trust FSG to buy intelligently this summer to strengthen the midfield. It is on the club to ensure Klopp has a good pre-season & it is on Klopp's updated squad to implement his tactical game plan developed during this time.

Liverpool 2.0 is already starting to take shape post World Cup. Our updated front line dismantled Manchester United 7-0, and dispatched a disciplined Everton & hard-to-beat Newcastle side 2-0. But as evidenced by recent defeats, the update is not complete - the midfield has not been updated yet. Once we get the personnel integrated with updated tactics, we will start our upwards trajectory to more consistent winning sequences.

I don't really understand the knee-jerk reaction of some of our supporters when they see other teams signing quality players or spending billions of dollars. Look at Napoli.. a key few astute (bargain-bin by EPL standards) additions and departures of tired/disillusioned individuals, complimented with FULL 100% trust on Spalletti by the owners - BOOM.. possibly heading towards an infamous double!

Let's keep holding FSG accountable when they actually fuck up. :)

Excellent post, I am in total agreement with you and your views on our club.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 11:58:50 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:31:07 am
Yep. There are loads of examples: Max Scherzer, Chris Davis, Ichiro Suzuki, Ryan Braun being among the biggest names

Also, Bobby Bonilla day is a thing.  He's still getting paid from a contract he signed in the 90's.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 12:32:44 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 10:17:15 am
For one, there's no salary cap in MLB and deferring wages on big money, long term, contracts in MLB is very common.  I'd bet if you look at the majority of all long term contracts that have been signed recently you'd see the same structure. 

Surely the competitive balance tax is in place to cap the amount teams pay in Salary. The punitive payments for continued breaches act in the same way as a salary cap. Especially in the way, they become increasingly punitive for consecutive breaches.

Furthermore deferring salary payments is just a mechanism to allow teams to get around the luxury tax in the short term. Saying other teams are doing it, doesn't make it right. I am sure they would have something to say if teams in the Premier League were deferring large chunks of players' salaries for a decade.

In the States, Henry in particular has been very vocal about Revenue sharing a system that pools 31% of each team's net local revenues and then equally distributes it equally amongst all thirty teams. A system that creates a competitive balance. The equivalent in Football is the way FSG have ensured that the big 6 have grabbed a bigger share of the International broadcast revenues. Something that destroys the competitive balance and makes the rich clubs richer.

For me, FSG wants to create an artificial system that benefits the way they run their clubs. On one hand, they want to prevent the likes of City, Newcastle and PSG from spending in a way that gives them a huge competitive advantage over us. On the other, they wanted to create a ESL that gave us a huge advantage over the majority of the League.

There are no altruistic intentions from FSG. They just think they can build a structure of suits at the club that can outperform our rivals in an artificial Football environment. The question is what happens if they can't create an artificial European Super League that benefits their modus operandi?

Can they create a new structure at the club that will allow us to compete with the Nation states? For me the big questions are whether we can bring in significant investment in the short term and whether Gordon continues to run the club or if we go for a more European DoF model.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 04:40:17 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on March 21, 2023, 06:51:05 pm
Hear hear.

Screams of an Ownership distracted elsewhere (NBA aspirations and finding ways to fund a new franchise at $4 billion), that highlighted bit shows a serious derelict of duty, how the fuck have they allowed this to happen, seems they can't find any minority investment because any potential suitor knows they'll use probably 90% of that for their NBA project that needs funding.

You see the same thing with the RedSox team, 4 seasons ago they were World Series champions, the last 2 years they have finished bottom of the eastern division and it looks to be carrying on with another quiet winter spending by FSG.

The sooner they are gone the better, they don't care anymore and it seems Gordon knows it as well.

This damning article by a Redsox fansite is very eerie, i'll post a snippet of it.

The Boston Red Sox are stalled while other big teams sign the biggest and best prizes in free agency. For most big-market teams, a quiet offseason would be the cause for alarm bells all over the region.

But not seemingly for the uninvolved Boston Red Sox ownership with their apathetic and ostensibly bottom-line-obsessed attitude. After winning four World Series in Boston, its prime focus is Plan B.

That entails increasing the value of the club exponentially, while the on-field product resides in the oblivion of last place in the AL East. Plan B rakes in profits hand-over-fist by charging outrageous prices for seats and everything else you can buy in old Fenway Park from hot dogs to beer.

One would think that a multi-billion (with a B) dollar organization that owns the Red Sox and Liverpool Reds and their stadiums among other holdings, would display some pride in their storied Boston franchise. They dont.

https://chowderandchampions.com/2022/12/26/boston-red-sox-sleepy-offseason-lousy-harbinger-disappointment/


A couple of points.Although the Red Sox finished last in it's tough division they were not one of the worst teams in the AL.FSG said it was not good enough.The year before they lost in the AL championship series.Also the dude that wrote the article is a Chelsea fan according to his bio, so fuck that as a source on anything Liverpool.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 06:38:27 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 12:32:44 pm
Surely the competitive balance tax is in place to cap the amount teams pay in Salary. The punitive payments for continued breaches act in the same way as a salary cap. Especially in the way, they become increasingly punitive for consecutive breaches.


Not really.  A salary cap, like in the NFL, means that teams aren't allowed to go over that figure.  Yes, competitive tax was designed to help keep spending in check but that does not stop a team from going over that limit (see the NY Mets)

Quote
Furthermore deferring salary payments is just a mechanism to allow teams to get around the luxury tax in the short term. Saying other teams are doing it, doesn't make it right. I am sure they would have something to say if teams in the Premier League were deferring large chunks of players' salaries for a decade.
I'm not an expert on MLB rules/regulations but I don't think this is true.  It might help in the short term but that money does have to be accounted for when it is paid out so it affects the team spending when it's paid.  There are no salary rules in the PL (right?) so if teams defer payments it doesn't impact anything.  And we all know FFP is a joke so.....

Quote
In the States, Henry in particular has been very vocal about Revenue sharing a system that pools 31% of each team's net local revenues and then equally distributes it equally amongst all thirty teams. A system that creates a competitive balance. The equivalent in Football is the way FSG have ensured that the big 6 have grabbed a bigger share of the International broadcast revenues. Something that destroys the competitive balance and makes the rich clubs richer.
A lot of owners in MLB tend to take the revenue sharing money and pocket it, that's why there are objections to the way it is handled now.  That money was designed to help small market teams compete with big market teams but it hasn't worked about that way.  It's so bad that there were talks about a minimum salary that all teams had to meet. 
Quote
For me, FSG wants to create an artificial system that benefits the way they run their clubs. On one hand, they want to prevent the likes of City, Newcastle and PSG from spending in a way that gives them a huge competitive advantage over us. On the other, they wanted to create a ESL that gave us a huge advantage over the majority of the League.

There are no altruistic intentions from FSG. They just think they can build a structure of suits at the club that can outperform our rivals in an artificial Football environment. The question is what happens if they can't create an artificial European Super League that benefits their modus operandi?

Can they create a new structure at the club that will allow us to compete with the Nation states? For me the big questions are whether we can bring in significant investment in the short term and whether Gordon continues to run the club or if we go for a more European DoF model.

There isn't one. 
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 08:08:40 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 10:50:36 am
Excellent post, I am in total agreement with you and your views on our club.

In my 18 years on RAWK, this is the FIRST time someone has agreed with me! LOL
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 08:41:31 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 04:40:17 pm


A couple of points.Although the Red Sox finished last in it's tough division they were not one of the worst teams in the AL.FSG said it was not good enough.The year before they lost in the AL championship series.Also the dude that wrote the article is a Chelsea fan according to his bio, so fuck that as a source on anything Liverpool.

The 5th time they've finished bottom of the division in the last 10 years. Yankees haven't been lower than 3rd for 30 years.

To be fair they have a lot of success as well, Red Sox, but they seem to bottom out every other year. They're so up and down and we get it too often at LFC.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 10:54:34 pm
Quote
Paul Mitchell is now expected to leave Monaco at the end of the season. "I have completed my mission, Im gonna leave Monaco."
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 11:16:42 pm
Ooooh what was his mission? Like Mission:Impossible??
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 11:35:37 pm
These owners remind me of David Mooresdont think theyre particularly bad custodians.. its just that them owning us and fattening up their asset is holding us back, just like Moores did in the 90s / early 00s. He at least had the interest of the Club at heart, whereas these Private Equity parasites are all about maximising their investment.  Moores sold up when he knew he couldnt keep up with the pace of the competition and ideally FSG would now do the same.

This summer is their real test - fund our rebuild through an overdraft facility like Arsenal and invest when we need it most like The Glazers have done at United ( every time theyve missed the Champions League , theyve had serious player investment, albeit not smartly).

Running us well as a business ( which they do) is a given, its the ambitious investment in the future which counts. This may add more short term debt on us, but will be easily be paid off when we are eventually sold.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 12:10:49 am
Quote from: faisfais on March 21, 2023, 09:34:21 pm
FSG is run by smart people. Their track record in both Red Sox and Liverpool prove that. I think the current situation around transfer market is more borne out of the economic uncertainty around the US economy (borrowing is no longer free). Liverpool can never compete financially with clubs run by nation states (or behave like nation states). Thankfully,  football is still won/lost on the field by 11 players with a tactical game-plan. I trust FSG to buy intelligently this summer to strengthen the midfield. It is on the club to ensure Klopp has a good pre-season & it is on Klopp's updated squad to implement his tactical game plan developed during this time.

Liverpool 2.0 is already starting to take shape post World Cup. Our updated front line dismantled Manchester United 7-0, and dispatched a disciplined Everton & hard-to-beat Newcastle side 2-0. But as evidenced by recent defeats, the update is not complete - the midfield has not been updated yet. Once we get the personnel integrated with updated tactics, we will start our upwards trajectory to more consistent winning sequences.

I don't really understand the knee-jerk reaction of some of our supporters when they see other teams signing quality players or spending billions of dollars. Look at Napoli.. a key few astute (bargain-bin by EPL standards) additions and departures of tired/disillusioned individuals, complimented with FULL 100% trust on Spalletti by the owners - BOOM.. possibly heading towards an infamous double!

Let's keep holding FSG accountable when they actually fuck up. :)

Agreed
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 04:12:07 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:54:34 pm


Man sounding like Buzz Lightyear
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 11:14:57 am
FSG are businessmen. With Hedge Fund roots, where you play the percentages and long game.

Football is not known for traditional business virtues, where illogical investment patterns rule and wildly unequal competition.

They are running two races here. On the one hand, always seeking greater regulation and the breaks applied to Man City, PSG, Chelsea etc. And on the other hand, waiting to see how much their now modest-seeming investment in Liverpool will be making them.

At 70+, John Henry is not going to be waiting 10 years to sell Liverpool, the smart money would be on 1-5 years.

They now have to make a call: where do you find the money to keep Liverpool on top? Fail to do that and they will have to live through several turbulent years of average performances where Klopp will get increasingly disgruntled and may well start feeling as he did in the latter Dortmund years.

It is ultimately about money but it is also deeply about competition. Having won the title and CL with Klopp, would he and fans accept being also-rans behind (let's play Devil's avocado now) City*, Arsenal, Man United, Chelsea (maybe) and Newcastle (maybe).

If football regulation fails with the Man City/Premier League case, and Man United get new wealthy owners (FFP allows new owners to invest), then this type of environment is not for FSG, as they have shown.

They will not be able to hack it and as good as Klopp is (he's brilliant), miracles run dry: and an endless conveyor belt of Phil Coutinhos, of Andy Robertsons and Trent Alexanders is just not feasible.
Today at 11:25:22 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:14:57 am

If football regulation fails with the Man City/Premier League case, and Man United get new wealthy owners (FFP allows new owners to invest), then this type of environment is not for FSG, as they have shown.


It's already failed. And the fact united are on the cusp of being owned by Qatar, tells you there's little appetite for it to change.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 11:36:48 am
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 11:25:22 am
It's already failed. And the fact united are on the cusp of being owned by Qatar, tells you there's little appetite for it to change.

I wouldn't mind meeting your pessimism but the PL case against Man City is not over and we have seen relatively modest spending at Newcastle; and a blocker on made up sponsorship deals.

The problem with United is, they do have genuine and recorded revenues, so they will be able to spend whoever owns them. I'm not sure I see them spending £400 million in one window but you never know.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 11:47:40 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:36:48 am
I wouldn't mind meeting your pessimism but the PL case against Man City is not over and we have seen relatively modest spending at Newcastle; and a blocker on made up sponsorship deals.

The problem with United is, they do have genuine and recorded revenues, so they will be able to spend whoever owns them. I'm not sure I see them spending £400 million in one window but you never know.

 ???
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 11:49:31 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:47:40 am
???

Yeah, I know that would be questioned. It is high spending, no doubt. What has happened is not £96 million deals for Robinho types. So far. They are talking about it being proportional, so if they get CL (we bloody hope they do not) then they will ramp up.

Put it bluntly, they are not doing a current Chelsea.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 12:03:52 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on March 21, 2023, 10:54:50 pm
To be fair I think it is a tad disingenuous to bring up a salary cap when FSG has gone to extraordinary lengths to get around it at the Red Sox.

Look at the way the Red Sox have deferred $75m of Rafael Devers contract for 10 years meaning the last $7.5m of his contract wont be paid until 2043.

That makes the Mudryk deal look pretty instantaneous ;D

You do know that we don't pay our contracts up front and they are spread over the duration of the contract?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 12:32:19 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:36:48 am
I wouldn't mind meeting your pessimism but the PL case against Man City is not over and we have seen relatively modest spending at Newcastle; and a blocker on made up sponsorship deals.

news to me.  maybe I've missed it - what blocker is that?  who's imposing it?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 12:49:03 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:32:19 pm
news to me.  maybe I've missed it - what blocker is that?  who's imposing it?

PL rule change, I think it dates around 2022/21
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 12:55:23 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:49:03 pm
PL rule change, I think it dates around 2022/21
hmmm ... but it's had no effect on MC so far, coz they're still (AFAIK) announcing bogus deals?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 01:43:21 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:14:57 am


At 70+, John Henry is not going to be waiting 10 years to sell Liverpool, the smart money would be on 1-5 years.


Don't discount another scenario, John Henry selling his shares in FSG and FSG continuing to own LFC but under a different majority partner. 
