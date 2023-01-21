« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 59 60 61 62 63 [64]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 274650 times)

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,876
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2520 on: Yesterday at 10:21:39 pm »
Quote from: faisfais on Yesterday at 10:15:14 pm
No cap 'is' a bit of a problem.. :)

Makes you wonder how City would deal with a salary cap?
Logged

Offline faisfais

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 607
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2521 on: Yesterday at 10:32:19 pm »
Quote from: JJ Red on Yesterday at 10:21:39 pm
Makes you wonder how City would deal with a salary cap?

Manchester City's attitude towards rules.. don't depress me. We have banners of Klopp, Gerrard, Salah.. they have banners of Lord David Pannick.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,176
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2522 on: Yesterday at 10:32:53 pm »
Quote from: JJ Red on Yesterday at 10:21:39 pm
Makes you wonder how City would deal with a salary cap?

It does? Their "wages" haven't increased in years have they?
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,365
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2523 on: Yesterday at 10:34:24 pm »
Quote from: JJ Red on Yesterday at 10:21:39 pm
Makes you wonder how City would deal with a salary cap?

Theyd doff it?
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,269
  • JFT 97
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2524 on: Yesterday at 10:35:23 pm »
Quote from: faisfais on Yesterday at 09:34:21 pm
FSG is run by smart people. Their track record in both Red Sox and Liverpool prove that. I think the current situation around transfer market is more borne out of the economic uncertainty around the US economy (borrowing is no longer free). Liverpool can never compete financially with clubs run by nation states (or behave like nation states). Thankfully,  football is still won/lost on the field by 11 players with a tactical game-plan. I trust FSG to buy intelligently this summer to strengthen the midfield. It is on the club to ensure Klopp has a good pre-season & it is on Klopp's updated squad to implement his tactical game plan developed during this time.

Wouldn't it be fairer to say that FSG are smart businesspeople who are very good at making money.

Personally, I wouldn't say it was smart from a football perspective to have very little investment when we were on top. A situation that has seen us basically lose the majority of our forwards over the last year or so. A situation that has seen us having to make a huge investment in new forwards over the last 12 months.

Concentrating on the forward line means we have totally neglected the midfield. So we now need to embark on a huge spending spree on the midfield. A scenario that means we are likely to end up with an aging defence that will need significant investment.

Even if we do spend intelligently we are creating a situation in which a coach with specific methods and a preference to work with a small squad has to bed in the majority of his attack and his midfield at the same time. Instead of a gradual controlled evolution, Klopp is being forced into a huge revolution.

Quote from: faisfais on Yesterday at 09:34:21 pm


Liverpool 2.0 is already starting to take shape post World Cup. Our updated front line dismantled Manchester United 7-0, and dispatched a disciplined Everton & hard-to-beat Newcastle side 2-0. But as evidenced by recent defeats, the update is not complete - the midfield has not been updated yet. Once we get the personnel integrated with updated tactics, we will start our upwards trajectory to more consistent winning sequences.

I don't really understand the knee-jerk reaction of some of our supporters when they see other teams signing quality players or spending billions of dollars. Look at Napoli.. a key few astute (bargain-bin by EPL standards) additions and departures of tired/disillusioned individuals, complimented with FULL 100% trust on Spalletti by the owners - BOOM.. possibly heading towards an infamous double!

Let's keep holding FSG accountable when they actually fuck up. :)

Surely it isn't Liverpool 2.0 but Liverpool attack 2.0 which will need to be rapidly followed by Liverpool midfield 2.0 and then Liverpool centre back pairing 2.0. The biggest issue for me is missing out the gradual incremental changes we could and should have made between LFC 1.0 and LFC 2.0.

As for Napoli making wholesale changes and getting instant results it is an absolute fluke. History shows that you are far more likely to end up in a tailspin than instant gratification with Chelsea and Forest being the most recent examples of how things usually go when you try and integrate too many players at once.

The biggest issue though is waiting until FSG fuck up before holding them accountable. That is the kind of rhetoric the skeptics received when posters complained about their failure to invest when we were on top.

Having to basically make huge seismic changes to the attack followed by the midfield whilst massively underperforming means they have already fucked up. This isn't a closed US-style League in which failure is rewarded by preferential treatment the following season.

The worrying aspect though is that whilst you acknowledge a need for major investment we don't actually have the suits in place for that to happen. FSG have a history of quite rightly wanting personnel to prove themselves before they trust them.

So will they trust a new Sporting Director with major funds, will they trust Spearman as the head of research the way they grew to trust Graham or will we be in a state of limbo until the new appointments gain FSGs' trust?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:38:02 pm by Al 666 »
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline faisfais

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 607
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2525 on: Yesterday at 10:53:06 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:35:23 pm
Concentrating on the forward line means we have totally neglected the midfield. So we now need to embark on a huge spending spree on the midfield. A scenario that means we are likely to end up with an aging defence that will need significant investment.

Even if we do spend intelligently we are creating a situation in which a coach with specific methods and a preference to work with a small squad has to bed in the majority of his attack and his midfield at the same time. Instead of a gradual controlled evolution, Klopp is being forced into a huge revolution.

I will agree with you completely that updating out forward line (Diaz, Nunez & Gakpo) at the expense of igoring our midfield was a catastrophic mistake. I suppose, even smart people get things wrong once in a while. I do accept that we are asking a monumental effort from Klopp and his coaching staff this summer - but we should trust in Klopp. (I think) he'd rather do it the hard way than have it handed to him ala Pep.

Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:35:23 pm
As for Napoli making wholesale changes and getting instant results it is an absolute fluke. History shows that you are far more likely to end up in a tailspin than instant gratification with Chelsea and Forest being the most recent examples of how things usually go when you try and integrate too many players at once.

The reason I brought Napoli up is because they trusted Spalletti to do the rebuild and not a new manager. I concede that Napoli could be a once in a generation fluke. But we had that fluke moment in 2014.. and it was lovely! :)

Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:35:23 pm
So will they trust a new Sporting Director with major funds, will they trust Spearman as the head of research the way they grew to trust Graham or will we be in a state of limbo until the new appointments gain FSGs' trust?

Good valid point - that remains to be seen.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,269
  • JFT 97
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2526 on: Yesterday at 10:54:50 pm »
Quote from: faisfais on Yesterday at 10:15:14 pm
No cap 'is' a bit of a problem.. :)

To be fair I think it is a tad disingenuous to bring up a salary cap when FSG has gone to extraordinary lengths to get around it at the Red Sox.

Look at the way the Red Sox have deferred $75m of Rafael Devers contract for 10 years meaning the last $7.5m of his contract wont be paid until 2043.

That makes the Mudryk deal look pretty instantaneous ;D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:08:09 pm by Al 666 »
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,269
  • JFT 97
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2527 on: Yesterday at 11:07:08 pm »
Quote from: faisfais on Yesterday at 10:53:06 pm

The reason I brought Napoli up is because they trusted Spalletti to do the rebuild and not a new manager. I concede that Napoli could be a once in a generation fluke. But we had that fluke moment in 2014.. and it was lovely! :)


Surely though it wasn't Spalletti that they trusted but Giuntoli who has been the Sporting Director since 2015 and has held that role during the managerial reigns of Sarri, Ancelotti, Gattuso and now Spalletti.

In contrast to Cristiano Giuntoli's 8 year reign in the summer we will have our 3rd Sporting Director in 3 seasons. 
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:09:28 pm by Al 666 »
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,305
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2528 on: Today at 08:42:28 am »
Quote from: faisfais on Yesterday at 10:32:19 pm
Manchester City's attitude towards rules.. don't depress me. We have banners of Klopp, Gerrard, Salah.. they have banners of Lord David Pannick.
Quite a funny banner though. I appreciate the verbal and conceptual artistry even though it's actually a twatty thing taken in the round
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,514
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2529 on: Today at 10:11:22 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:14:49 pm
Is there much money in Ice Hockey? Why buy them?

I think the money is more in the potential real estate around the Arena plus the increased value in owning the club that will come if they own them for several years.  I believe FSG have a real estate focused business and they have developed a lot of the properties around Fenway Park and I thought I read they had plans to do the same in Pittsburgh around the Ice Arena.  Stan Kroenke, owner of Arsenal and the LA Rams, built a 2 billion (or something like that) new stadium in LA and has plans to develop all the land around the stadium which is where he will make his roi. 
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,514
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2530 on: Today at 10:17:15 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:54:50 pm
To be fair I think it is a tad disingenuous to bring up a salary cap when FSG has gone to extraordinary lengths to get around it at the Red Sox.

Look at the way the Red Sox have deferred $75m of Rafael Devers contract for 10 years meaning the last $7.5m of his contract wont be paid until 2043.

That makes the Mudryk deal look pretty instantaneous ;D

For one, there's no salary cap in MLB and deferring wages on big money, long term, contracts in MLB is very common.  I'd bet if you look at the majority of all long term contracts that have been signed recently you'd see the same structure. 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 59 60 61 62 63 [64]   Go Up
« previous next »
 