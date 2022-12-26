Manchester United are confident they will receive offers in excess of £5 billion this week which, if accepted by the Glazer family, would eclipse the world-record price for a sports team.



Last year a group led by Rob Walton, a member of the Walton-Penner family that owns the American retailer Walmart, bought the Denver Broncos for $4.65 billion (£3.8 billion), which is the present record.



As many as six rival bid groups are expected to table offers before Wednesday nights deadline, set by Uniteds New York bankers, and the expectation is that at least two will raise their offers beyond £5 billion. It is understood opening offers, tabled in February, were closer to £4.5 billion.



While a Qatari group led by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani remain favourites, sources have said the Ineos bidders fronted by Sir Jim



Ratcliffe impressed during their meetings with United officials in Manchester last Friday. The Qataris had their meetings the previous day, with insiders insisting those discussions were also positive.



While Ineos is only looking to purchase the 69 per cent stake of United at present owned by the Glazer family, its pursuit of United, The Times understands, could be strengthened by a possible partnership with one of the other bid groups.



Sheikh Jassims group is looking to buy 100 per cent of the Premier League club in a debt-free takeover but some of the offers that are submitted this week will only be for a minority share.



The Qataris and Ineos very much remain the leading contenders as the second stage of the sale process reaches its conclusion but as many as eight groups have met with United officials  as well as their bankers from Raine  during tours of Old Trafford and the clubs Carrington training ground in the past fortnight.



Among them were representatives from Elliott Investment Management, the United States fund reportedly offering its services to all potential buyers.



