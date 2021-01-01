any examples of this?
As someone said mostly on Twitter but the replies to SOS have shifted on a negative side which isn't good to see, it used to be the idiot minority
But I've seen people taking FSG Banners inside Anfield and allegedly Stewards have asked them to take it down
I even seen a FSG out plane the other week!? (Not sure what the Jurgen In was about though as no talks about them sacking him!)
Medical staff speaking out that things need to change at the club (Jose luis Parada)
Former players speaking out against FSG (Jose Enrique)
Something just seems really off and I don't like it.