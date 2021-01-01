As someone said mostly on Twitter but the replies to SOS have shifted on a negative side which isn't good to see, it used to be the idiot minority



But I've seen people taking FSG Banners inside Anfield and allegedly Stewards have asked them to take it down



I even seen a FSG out plane the other week!? (Not sure what the Jurgen In was about though as no talks about them sacking him!)



Medical staff speaking out that things need to change at the club (Jose luis Parada)



Former players speaking out against FSG (Jose Enrique)



Something just seems really off and I don't like it.



the plane was the doing of 2 idiots on Twitter.Jose Enrique is an absolute whopper with his head rammed up Newcastle Uniteds Saudi arse, nothing he says should ever be taken seriously.For sure theres a lot of work to do at the club and a lot has gone wrong quickly.But I dont see any real trouble that will cause the club problems between actual fans at this point. Frustration, some anger, a need to know why things have gone bad so quickly - sure. But Id suggest most fans that are important to the club are willing to show patience. These fans have been through much much worse.