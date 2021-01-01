« previous next »
The Men in Suits behind the scenes

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 07:35:47 pm
Things are turning very nasty amongst the fan base now.

I think FSG are very lucky they have SOS on board with the token seat because things could be getting bad.

Signings are not going to turn the fan base, certainly not the match going one, against FSG and nor should it. Also if performances drop, the manager will carry the can.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 07:35:47 pm
Things are turning very nasty amongst the fan base now.

I think FSG are very lucky they have SOS on board with the token seat because things could be getting bad.

any examples of this?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
People are making sense in the transfer thread?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:44:26 pm
any examples of this?

Mac Red has been forced into hiding.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:44:26 pm
any examples of this?

Prob Twitter. In which case... meh!
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:45:48 pm
People are making sense in the transfer thread?

Surely not... ;D
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:44:26 pm
any examples of this?

As someone said mostly on Twitter but the replies to SOS have shifted on a negative side which isn't good to see, it used to be the idiot minority

But I've seen people taking FSG Banners inside Anfield and allegedly Stewards have asked them to take it down

I even seen a FSG out plane the other week!?  (Not sure what the Jurgen In was about though as no talks about them sacking him!)

Medical staff speaking out that things need to change at the club (Jose luis Parada)

Former players speaking out against FSG (Jose Enrique)

Something just seems really off and I don't like it.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:44:26 pm
any examples of this?
I've seen some on Twitter.  I blocked two accounts today. Idiots insulting Klopp. Wasn't following them, just appeared on my feed since Klopp was trending. Gave them a piece of my mind and blocked them. Will probably earn me a temporary ban.

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 07:55:22 pm
As someone said mostly on Twitter but the replies to SOS have shifted on a negative side which isn't good to see, it used to be the idiot minority

But I've seen people taking FSG Banners inside Anfield and allegedly Stewards have asked them to take it down

I even seen a FSG out plane the other week!?  (Not sure what the Jurgen In was about though as no talks about them sacking him!)

Medical staff speaking out that things need to change at the club (Jose luis Parada)

Former players speaking out against FSG (Jose Enrique)

Something just seems really off and I don't like it.

Well we know something is off, in that we are shite.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: LiverBirdKop on Today at 07:57:35 pm
I've seen some on Twitter.  I blocked two accounts today. Idiots insulting Klopp. Wasn't following them, just appeared on my feed since Klopp was trending. Gave them a piece of my mind and blocked them. Will probably earn me a temporary ban.

 :wanker :wanker :wanker :no

Don't know why anyone is insulting Klopp especially after what he has done, yes some subs have been strange this season (even since the FA Cup semi final last season) but we have limited resources. It is so unfair to blame him and if anyone is to be blamed it's his assistant who never stops talking to the media and releases tactical books whilst at the club!

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 07:55:22 pm
As someone said mostly on Twitter but the replies to SOS have shifted on a negative side which isn't good to see, it used to be the idiot minority

But I've seen people taking FSG Banners inside Anfield and allegedly Stewards have asked them to take it down

I even seen a FSG out plane the other week!?  (Not sure what the Jurgen In was about though as no talks about them sacking him!)

Medical staff speaking out that things need to change at the club (Jose luis Parada)

Former players speaking out against FSG (Jose Enrique)

Something just seems really off and I don't like it.

the plane was the doing of 2 idiots on Twitter. 

Jose Enrique is an absolute whopper with his head rammed up Newcastle Uniteds Saudi arse, nothing he says should ever be taken seriously.

For sure theres a lot of work to do at the club and a lot has gone wrong quickly.

But I dont see any real trouble that will cause the club problems between actual fans at this point. Frustration, some anger, a need to know why things have gone bad so quickly - sure. But Id suggest most fans that are important to the club are willing to show patience. These fans have been through much much worse.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 07:35:47 pm
Things are turning very nasty amongst the fan base now.

I think FSG are very lucky they have SOS on board with the token seat because things could be getting bad.

Right city, wrong club.
