It would be nice if we could get some news about some investment into the club over the international break. There is far too much doom and gloom on here at the moment. Seems a lot of people need a pick-me-up.



It's been a really frustrating season. Nowhere near where we expected to be.However, I'm not doom and gloom about things. Feels like a temporary lull. The squad has gaps which are currently hurting but is still, on the whole, one of the best out there. There's some rebuilding to be done. This season and argubaly next will be transition seasons.This season may have unexpectedly been a transition season for the club, coaches and fans. But it is one. We've blooded quite a few new players. We've probably learnt a lot about who we can rely on and who we can't. We've got a great manager on board to manage that transition.Maybe my lack of 'doom and gloom' is driven by the fact I didn't;t think +90 point season and CL finals couldn't go on forever. Almost impossible task to keep that going whilst transitioning from one great team to the next. Even Ferguson had big lulls (look at 2004 to 2007). That's why a season or 2 like this was always going to happen at some point.