« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 57 58 59 60 61 [62]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 270563 times)

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,051
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2440 on: Yesterday at 04:29:00 am »
The guy works for multiple years for the club, gets made the designated successor for an exceedingly long time with a portion of it basically being where he's the defacto man in charge under Edwards to validate he can do it and now on his own it's an issue? Yet he's moving to another club to do the same job? Yeah there is nothing here other than there must be some type of personality clash regardless of who you want to believe.

The most pro-LFC spin here is instead of it being Ljinders it's Ward himself that was the personality conflict. He made Gordon want to retire and all the people he worked with for years on the analytics side want to resign. Now that he's gone Gordon is back and we're ready to roll. I have a hard time believing that would be true but not like we're going to get confirmation from anyone anyway.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,356
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2441 on: Yesterday at 12:40:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March 18, 2023, 07:07:45 pm
Just like how you love coming back to RAWK after numerous bans.

Hes the Scarlet Pimpernel of RAWK?
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,548
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2442 on: Yesterday at 01:46:23 pm »
It would be nice if we could get some news about some investment into the club over the international break. There is far too much doom and gloom on here at the moment. Seems a lot of people need a pick-me-up.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,126
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2443 on: Yesterday at 02:12:33 pm »
There's been nothing on that for months, unfortunately
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,548
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2444 on: Yesterday at 02:52:02 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 02:12:33 pm
There's been nothing on that for months, unfortunately

There have been some rumours about a consortium from Singapore and Liberty media showing some interest recently. But nothing concrete.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,374
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2445 on: Yesterday at 03:21:06 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 01:46:23 pm
It would be nice if we could get some news about some investment into the club over the international break. There is far too much doom and gloom on here at the moment. Seems a lot of people need a pick-me-up.

It's been a really frustrating season. Nowhere near where we expected to be.

However, I'm not doom and gloom about things. Feels like a temporary lull. The squad has gaps which are currently hurting but is still, on the whole, one of the best out there. There's some rebuilding to be done. This season and argubaly next will be transition seasons.

This season may have unexpectedly been a transition season  for the club, coaches and fans. But it is one. We've blooded quite a few new players. We've probably learnt a lot about who we can rely on and who we can't. We've got a great manager on board to manage that transition.

Maybe my lack of 'doom and gloom' is driven by the fact I didn't;t think +90 point season and CL finals couldn't go on forever. Almost impossible task to keep that going whilst transitioning from one great team to the next. Even Ferguson had big lulls (look at 2004 to 2007). That's why a season or 2 like this was always going to happen at some point.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline collytum

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2446 on: Today at 10:40:37 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 03:21:06 pm
It's been a really frustrating season. Nowhere near where we expected to be.

However, I'm not doom and gloom about things. Feels like a temporary lull. The squad has gaps which are currently hurting but is still, on the whole, one of the best out there. There's some rebuilding to be done. This season and argubaly next will be transition seasons.

This season may have unexpectedly been a transition season  for the club, coaches and fans. But it is one. We've blooded quite a few new players. We've probably learnt a lot about who we can rely on and who we can't. We've got a great manager on board to manage that transition.

Maybe my lack of 'doom and gloom' is driven by the fact I didn't;t think +90 point season and CL finals couldn't go on forever. Almost impossible task to keep that going whilst transitioning from one great team to the next. Even Ferguson had big lulls (look at 2004 to 2007). That's why a season or 2 like this was always going to happen at some point.
I admire your optimism but this season isn't a blip as long as we have fsg as owners. We don't have another Coutinho to sell and let's face it, without that sale, we don't win what we have done. It's an absolute travesty that we never capitalised when we were probably the best club side in the world a couple of years ago.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,242
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2447 on: Today at 10:42:31 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 03:21:06 pm
It's been a really frustrating season. Nowhere near where we expected to be.

However, I'm not doom and gloom about things. Feels like a temporary lull. The squad has gaps which are currently hurting but is still, on the whole, one of the best out there. There's some rebuilding to be done. This season and argubaly next will be transition seasons.

This season may have unexpectedly been a transition season  for the club, coaches and fans. But it is one. We've blooded quite a few new players. We've probably learnt a lot about who we can rely on and who we can't. We've got a great manager on board to manage that transition.

Maybe my lack of 'doom and gloom' is driven by the fact I didn't;t think +90 point season and CL finals couldn't go on forever. Almost impossible task to keep that going whilst transitioning from one great team to the next. Even Ferguson had big lulls (look at 2004 to 2007). That's why a season or 2 like this was always going to happen at some point.

Not sure about the line that its one of the best squads out there. We have too many players wrong side of 30 and a mess of a midfield to be the case.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,257
  • JFT 97
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2448 on: Today at 10:54:32 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 04:29:00 am
The guy works for multiple years for the club, gets made the designated successor for an exceedingly long time with a portion of it basically being where he's the defacto man in charge under Edwards to validate he can do it and now on his own it's an issue? Yet he's moving to another club to do the same job? Yeah there is nothing here other than there must be some type of personality clash regardless of who you want to believe.

The most pro-LFC spin here is instead of it being Ljinders it's Ward himself that was the personality conflict. He made Gordon want to retire and all the people he worked with for years on the analytics side want to resign. Now that he's gone Gordon is back and we're ready to roll. I have a hard time believing that would be true but not like we're going to get confirmation from anyone anyway.

Your whole theory is based on the premise that the role of Director of Football at Ajax is basically the same job as being Sporting Director of Liverpool. I think it is pretty clear that isn't really true. European clubs traditionally have given far more power to DoF/Sporting Directors.

At European clubs the DoF is often in control of the whole of the Football side of the club. The DoF often selects the Coach, the players and determines the clubs style of play, the recruitment policy and controls the Academy.

That is a far bigger and more important role than being Sporting Director of Liverpool. At Liverpool the coach has far more say and the ultimate decision-maker is Mike Gordon. So for me I don't think it is fair to say Ward has moved to another club to do the same job. 
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,707
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2449 on: Today at 11:06:26 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 03:21:06 pm
It's been a really frustrating season. Nowhere near where we expected to be.

However, I'm not doom and gloom about things. Feels like a temporary lull. The squad has gaps which are currently hurting but is still, on the whole, one of the best out there. There's some rebuilding to be done. This season and argubaly next will be transition seasons.

This season may have unexpectedly been a transition season  for the club, coaches and fans. But it is one. We've blooded quite a few new players. We've probably learnt a lot about who we can rely on and who we can't. We've got a great manager on board to manage that transition.

Maybe my lack of 'doom and gloom' is driven by the fact I didn't;t think +90 point season and CL finals couldn't go on forever. Almost impossible task to keep that going whilst transitioning from one great team to the next. Even Ferguson had big lulls (look at 2004 to 2007). That's why a season or 2 like this was always going to happen at some point.

The issue for me, as you nod to here, is that it's been a season of transition 'unexpectedly'. If we were bedding in a ton of new players, and not looking at players ending their careers before our very eyes, I'd be able to take it a lot easier. I feel like calling it a 'transitional' season lets the decision makers at the club off the hook.
Logged
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,165
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2450 on: Today at 11:30:00 am »
It isn't a transition season anyway. 2012-13 and 2016-17 were transition seasons, when we had new managers and were getting the team used to playing in a new system while bedding in new players who fitted into the new style more. Playing badly while key players age out isn't a transition, unless you think mediocrity is worth transitioning to.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,507
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2451 on: Today at 11:50:34 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:54:32 am
Your whole theory is based on the premise that the role of Director of Football at Ajax is basically the same job as being Sporting Director of Liverpool. I think it is pretty clear that isn't really true. European clubs traditionally have given far more power to DoF/Sporting Directors.

At European clubs the DoF is often in control of the whole of the Football side of the club. The DoF often selects the Coach, the players and determines the clubs style of play, the recruitment policy and controls the Academy.

That is a far bigger and more important role than being Sporting Director of Liverpool. At Liverpool the coach has far more say and the ultimate decision-maker is Mike Gordon. So for me I don't think it is fair to say Ward has moved to another club to do the same job.

I guess it depends on your point of view but I'm of the opinion that the way the DOF/Sporting Director role is seen in Europe is more ideal than how it's seen in England.  I actually thought that's how we were supposed to be run when Edwards was initially named Sporting Director. 
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,242
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2452 on: Today at 11:52:04 am »
Amongst the hand wringing of staff leaving, isnt important to ask whether the actions of some of these leaving could have contributed to some of our downfall? How many players have we let leave on free transfers?
Logged

Online RedSamba

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,916
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2453 on: Today at 12:28:19 pm »
insane how from one of the best run clubs in the country we've turned to shambles in a space of 1 season
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,351
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2454 on: Today at 12:31:48 pm »
Its sure not good, but hopefully not too far gone. Happened to Spurs.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,998
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2455 on: Today at 12:33:53 pm »
Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 12:28:19 pm
insane how from one of the best run clubs in the country we've turned to shambles in a space of 1 season

Spose there's more to it behind the scenes and some of the shareholders/owners want to cash in, set a price and mentally checked out. Problem is, they didn't get the big bite they were after and have half heartedly resumed 'normal services'. Talks of investment etc, but quite possibly news that fans like to hear, however remains to be seen whether its actually genuine

Uncertainty doesn't help anyone and I can understand why those at the club feel compelled to move on
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,707
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2456 on: Today at 12:38:31 pm »
Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 12:28:19 pm
insane how from one of the best run clubs in the country we've turned to shambles in a space of 1 season

In all honesty it's been in the post for ages though hasn't it? The lack of investment in the squad when we were at the top was a real red flag, but we were all happy enough as we remained competitive. Edwards going was the first real canary in the coalmine but, again, we could shrug it off as we were still battling on all fronts. Since then it's been one thing after another.

The situation around the sale, over and above all else, probably the most embarrassing of the lot. If our owners aren't even sure if they definitely want to owners [or at least they weren't at one point], then how does the rest of the club operate with any certainty.
Logged
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.
Pages: 1 ... 57 58 59 60 61 [62]   Go Up
« previous next »
 