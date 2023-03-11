Other than Edwards, who Ward replaced, I don't think anyone has actually left yet have they? All working their notice?
So in which case Ward handing his notice in months ago doesn't really fit with him not being happy with how FSG have handled replacing them.
I thought we lost over time some scouting, analysis, and coaching staff, some people who aren't names you would know but still people in the machine. I thought that whole Reddy piece was about people going and no one replacing them, I always took that to mean your rank and file so to speak, the ones who often don't get mentioned here as the people in the suits.
It's a comment concern for a lot of companies, talent drain, you usually don't know who is going per say but you see the effects of it. It feels somewhat like it's happening here and I thought that Reddy piece said exactly that is happening