Don't think it's as plausible a suggestion as him not enjoying where he fits here within the structure.



The Ljinders stuff is a meme, but it's evident that the DOF/research/stats structure has lost a huge amount of talent - including multiple resignations within weeks/months of each other.



I find the suggestion he feels that he's not fit to have the top job here, so has resigned his post only to try and get the same seniority at the biggest club in Netherlands to be highly unlikely given the order of events. He's clearly not been pushed out, it's clear he resigned - Klopp and club sources expressed their shock and upset that he was leaving



Another thing can be about the task at hand wherein the upcoming summer will be massively important for us and for someone new to a job at thay level, it can be a sutuation where the risks are much greater than the reward. All fine and dandy if everything comes off but his reputation will take a very public beating if something doesnt go right. Its not the ideal transition point for someone only starting at that level. For the job at hand, we need someone seasoned who can get things rolling immediately because there is a lot of work to be done. Gordon coming back is massive because he streamlines the manager's need to the ownership and keeps that line of communication solid. You can sense that Klopp has had some frustrations with that in his absence because Hogan has a more wide job profile wherein he cannot apply the same focus like Gordon. The Nike extension conversations will be starting soon as well and he's done a stellar job on commercial partnerships for us where we were decades behind United when FSG took over. My worry was that Hogan would end up becoming a woodward like figure if Gordon remained away which is far from.what he deserves after his work at the club.