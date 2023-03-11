« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 56 57 58 59 60 [61] 62   Go Down

Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 268815 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,201
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2400 on: March 11, 2023, 09:17:11 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March  9, 2023, 10:07:19 pm
Reports coming out tonight that Mike Gordon has resumed his involvement with the running of Liverpool again. 

Has this been confirmed?
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,437
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2401 on: March 12, 2023, 12:27:07 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on March 11, 2023, 09:17:11 pm
Has this been confirmed?
Does JWH count as a tier 1 source?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,957
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2402 on: March 12, 2023, 12:29:27 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on March 11, 2023, 09:17:11 pm
Has this been confirmed?
Didn't Jurgen mention it in on Fridays press conference?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,201
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2403 on: March 12, 2023, 02:13:34 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on March 12, 2023, 12:27:07 pm
Does JWH count as a tier 1 source?

I mean it wasnt really clear what he said. The guy was our CEO and worked close with Jurgen, has he replaced Billy Hogan?
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,503
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2404 on: March 12, 2023, 07:40:58 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on March 12, 2023, 02:13:34 pm
I mean it wasnt really clear what he said. The guy was our CEO and worked close with Jurgen, has he replaced Billy Hogan?

Mike Gordon has never been the CEO.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,201
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2405 on: March 12, 2023, 07:41:28 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on March 12, 2023, 07:40:58 pm
Mike Gordon has never been the CEO.

What role was he doing?
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,503
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2406 on: March 13, 2023, 11:20:50 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on March 12, 2023, 07:41:28 pm
What role was he doing?

Whatever role a part owner usually does?  I don't think there was a title or anything that he held as he's simply part owner. 
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,505
  • YNWA
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2407 on: March 13, 2023, 11:23:12 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on March 12, 2023, 07:41:28 pm
What role was he doing?

He was / is basically the main point of contact at FSG who worked directly with Hogan, etc.
Logged

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,795
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2408 on: March 13, 2023, 12:42:51 pm »
2 days back and we lose to Bournemouth.

Get rid.  :P
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,252
  • JFT 97
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2409 on: March 13, 2023, 06:02:38 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on March 13, 2023, 11:23:12 am
He was / is basically the main point of contact at FSG who worked directly with Hogan, etc.

Yeh. I would say the crucial thing was that Hogan basically had the biggest say in the ownership on decisions regarding LFC. He was basically in charge of running the club.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,561
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2410 on: March 13, 2023, 09:11:04 pm »
Quote
Julian Ward is now in pole position to become the new technical director at Ajax. Julian Ward and Ajax have now reached the stage of contract negotiations. [@ADnl]
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,561
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2411 on: March 15, 2023, 05:22:44 pm »
Quote
Liverpool are eyeing a potential move for ex-Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Tim Steidten. [@SportsPeteO- @footyinsider247]
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,996
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2412 on: March 15, 2023, 05:24:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March 15, 2023, 05:22:44 pm


What happened to the Mitchell guy from Eastenders. Thought that was a done deal
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,263
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2413 on: March 15, 2023, 05:27:56 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March 15, 2023, 05:22:44 pm


Bring Wirtz with you. Fuck it, might as well bring Xabi back as well. To play that is.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,185
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2414 on: March 17, 2023, 09:34:30 pm »
Did we ever work out what happened to make the club doctor quit the day before the season, the brand new sporting director quit after one window and all the others I cant be bothered listing. What went on?
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,693
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2415 on: March 17, 2023, 09:46:21 pm »
Bit worrying we still haven't Wards replacement lined up..
Logged
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,252
  • JFT 97
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2416 on: Yesterday at 08:56:04 am »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on March 17, 2023, 09:46:21 pm
Bit worrying we still haven't Wards replacement lined up..

Maybe it's Edwards.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,201
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2417 on: Yesterday at 08:58:37 am »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on March 17, 2023, 09:46:21 pm
Bit worrying we still haven't Wards replacement lined up..

Ward will be doing the transfer business for the summer though. We cant just replace him now.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,505
  • YNWA
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2418 on: Yesterday at 09:23:39 am »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on March 17, 2023, 09:46:21 pm
Bit worrying we still haven't Wards replacement lined up..

Could easily be we have but the guy is in a job somewhere else until the summer so cannot be announced just yet.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,990
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2419 on: Yesterday at 09:24:39 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 09:23:39 am
Could easily be we have but the guy is in a job somewhere else until the summer so cannot be announced just yet.

Thought the new dof was Lijnders? Hence the links to more Dutch players?
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,437
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2420 on: Yesterday at 01:37:30 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:56:04 am
Maybe it's Edwards.
Ive wondered this too maybe he just wanted a sabbatical?

But Im pretty sure I remember this being poo pooed by one of the better connected journalists
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,561
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2421 on: Yesterday at 05:34:03 pm »
Quote
Julian Ward has agreed a deal to take over as Ajaxs sporting director from July 1st. [@MullockSMirror]
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,983
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2422 on: Yesterday at 06:57:18 pm »
The Ward situation is still very very odd.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,437
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2423 on: Yesterday at 06:59:31 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:57:18 pm
The Ward situation is still very very odd.
Theres obviously more to it.  But I suspect that isnt necessarily what people have made up in their heads
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Wolverine

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 215
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2424 on: Yesterday at 06:59:55 pm »
That does not look good, dude could not wait to take a job elsewhere.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,689
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2425 on: Yesterday at 07:04:54 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:57:18 pm
The Ward situation is still very very odd.
We can't/won't know 100% the reasons but yeah resigning his promotion post so quickly, and opting to join a club famous for selling their best players every year doesn't paint a picture that he felt good about his current position with us.

I'm sure working abroad and having fun signing young technical players, and hardballing United will have some appeal, but given this job came after his resignation it doesn't seem like he's leaving purely for a dream job.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,561
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2426 on: Yesterday at 07:07:45 pm »
Quote from: Wolverine on Yesterday at 06:59:55 pm
That does not look good, dude could not wait to take a job elsewhere.

Just like how you love coming back to RAWK after numerous bans.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,437
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2427 on: Yesterday at 07:14:13 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 07:04:54 pm
We can't/won't know 100% the reasons but yeah resigning his promotion post so quickly, and opting to join a club famous for selling their best players every year doesn't paint a picture that he felt good about his current position with us.

I'm sure working abroad and having fun signing young technical players, and hardballing United will have some appeal, but given this job came after his resignation it doesn't seem like he's leaving purely for a dream job.
The group assumption seems to be that hes been frustrated in getting people to listen to him. Because something something Pep Ljinders

The flip side of that might well be that no one listened to him because he wasnt very good at the job   I find it genuinely surprising that Ive never seen anyone suggest that this is possible
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,495
  • RedOrDead
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2428 on: Yesterday at 07:28:00 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:14:13 pm
The group assumption seems to be that hes been frustrated in getting people to listen to him. Because something something Pep Ljinders

The flip side of that might well be that no one listened to him because he wasnt very good at the job   I find it genuinely surprising that Ive never seen anyone suggest that this is possible

If he wasnt good at his job, why on earth would he have got the job in the first place especially considering hes been at the club for so long. Surely him being shit at his job would have flagged up well before this promotion?
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2429 on: Yesterday at 07:30:52 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:14:13 pm


The flip side of that might well be that no one listened to him because he wasnt very good at the job   I find it genuinely surprising that Ive never seen anyone suggest that this is possible

Because it makes very little sense.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,087
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2430 on: Yesterday at 07:44:21 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 07:30:52 pm
Because it makes very little sense.

But Pep Lijnders nearly singlehandedly being the Boogeyman scaring everyone good for Liverpool away makes a whole load of sense.

I think the one that makes most sense is that there's been talent drain from our backroom which hasn't been dealt with by FSG because of their mind being elsewhere, which makes the job harder. Ward was frustrated by this and so left

We all know things have to be fixed behind the scenes though, no use saying it makes us look bad or being concerned by it, we have a pretty good idea how bad it is already and it is translating onto the pitch. Best to move on to fixing it rather than focusing on how bad things are getting
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,505
  • YNWA
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2431 on: Yesterday at 07:44:42 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 07:28:00 pm
If he wasnt good at his job, why on earth would he have got the job in the first place especially considering hes been at the club for so long. Surely him being shit at his job would have flagged up well before this promotion?

Being good in a role under someone doesn't always mean being good at the head honcho role. He may not have liked the pressure such a role at Liverpool brought to him, and I imagine this will be a lot less at Ajax.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,505
  • YNWA
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2432 on: Yesterday at 07:46:23 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 07:44:21 pm
I think the one that makes most sense is that there's been talent drain from our backroom which hasn't been dealt with by FSG because of their mind being elsewhere, which makes the job harder. Ward was frustrated by this and so left

Other than Edwards, who Ward replaced, I don't think anyone has actually left yet have they? All working their notice?

So in which case Ward handing his notice in months ago doesn't really fit with him not being happy with how FSG have handled replacing them.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,087
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2433 on: Yesterday at 07:51:21 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 07:46:23 pm
Other than Edwards, who Ward replaced, I don't think anyone has actually left yet have they? All working their notice?

So in which case Ward handing his notice in months ago doesn't really fit with him not being happy with how FSG have handled replacing them.

I thought we lost over time some scouting, analysis, and coaching staff, some people who aren't names you would know but still people in the machine. I thought that whole Reddy piece was about people going and no one replacing them, I always took that to mean your rank and file so to speak, the ones who often don't get mentioned here as the people in the suits.

It's a comment concern for a lot of companies, talent drain, you usually don't know who is going per say but you see the effects of it. It feels somewhat like it's happening here and I thought that Reddy piece said exactly that is happening
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,199
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2434 on: Yesterday at 08:02:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:14:13 pm
The group assumption seems to be that hes been frustrated in getting people to listen to him. Because something something Pep Ljinders

The flip side of that might well be that no one listened to him because he wasnt very good at the job   I find it genuinely surprising that Ive never seen anyone suggest that this is possible
Or it could be that Ward's own ambition is driving him to be his own man and build his own legacy, as opposed to continuing the work of Edwards. There is a reason why he left, an internal issue, a reason we may never learn. But I think that whatever that may be, coupled with ambition, seems a reasonable explanation. I don't think he had the Ajax job lined up then. But if he's free to take another job, then why not.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,437
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2435 on: Yesterday at 08:11:25 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 07:28:00 pm
If he wasnt good at his job, why on earth would he have got the job in the first place especially considering hes been at the club for so long. Surely him being shit at his job would have flagged up well before this promotion?
Because hed never done that job before.  Did he step up to it well?

None of us have a clue.

Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:02:41 pm
Or it could be that Ward's own ambition is driving him to be his own man and build his own legacy, as opposed to continuing the work of Edwards. There is a reason why he left, an internal issue, a reason we may never learn. But I think that whatever that may be, coupled with ambition, seems a reasonable explanation. I don't think he had the Ajax job lined up then. But if he's free to take another job, then why not.

You could well be right
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,476
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2436 on: Yesterday at 08:22:11 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 07:44:42 pm
Being good in a role under someone doesn't always mean being good at the head honcho role. He may not have liked the pressure such a role at Liverpool brought to him, and I imagine this will be a lot less at Ajax.

As you say, it could well be the Peter Principle in action (nothing to do with Mac - the principle that people are eventually promoted to a position they are not competent at. "In a hierarchy, every employee tends to rise to his level of incompetence.")
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,940
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2437 on: Yesterday at 09:34:15 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:07:45 pm
Just like how you love coming back to RAWK after numerous bans.

And always thoroughly miserable as well.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,689
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2438 on: Yesterday at 11:33:14 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 08:22:11 pm
As you say, it could well be the Peter Principle in action (nothing to do with Mac - the principle that people are eventually promoted to a position they are not competent at. "In a hierarchy, every employee tends to rise to his level of incompetence.")
Don't think it's as plausible a suggestion as him not enjoying where he fits here within the structure.

The Ljinders stuff is a meme, but it's evident that the DOF/research/stats structure has lost a huge amount of talent - including multiple resignations within weeks/months of each other.

I find the suggestion he feels that he's not fit to have the top job here, so has resigned his post only to try and get the same seniority at the biggest club in Netherlands to be highly unlikely given the order of events. He's clearly not been pushed out, it's clear he resigned - Klopp and club sources expressed their shock and upset that he was leaving
Logged

Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,943
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2439 on: Today at 04:21:12 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:33:14 pm
Don't think it's as plausible a suggestion as him not enjoying where he fits here within the structure.

The Ljinders stuff is a meme, but it's evident that the DOF/research/stats structure has lost a huge amount of talent - including multiple resignations within weeks/months of each other.

I find the suggestion he feels that he's not fit to have the top job here, so has resigned his post only to try and get the same seniority at the biggest club in Netherlands to be highly unlikely given the order of events. He's clearly not been pushed out, it's clear he resigned - Klopp and club sources expressed their shock and upset that he was leaving

Another thing can be about the task at hand wherein the upcoming summer will be massively important for us and for someone new to a job at thay level, it can be a sutuation where the risks are much greater than the reward. All fine and dandy if everything comes off but his reputation will take a very public beating if something doesnt go right. Its not the ideal transition point for someone only starting at that level. For the job at hand, we need someone seasoned who can get things rolling immediately because there is a lot of work to be done. Gordon coming back is massive because he streamlines the manager's need to the ownership and keeps that line of communication solid. You can sense that Klopp has had some frustrations with that in his absence because Hogan has a more wide job profile wherein he cannot apply the same focus like Gordon. The Nike extension conversations will be starting soon as well and he's done a stellar job on commercial partnerships for us where we were decades behind United when FSG took over. My worry was that Hogan would end up becoming a woodward like figure if Gordon remained away which is far from.what he deserves after his work at the club.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 56 57 58 59 60 [61] 62   Go Up
« previous next »
 