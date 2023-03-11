« previous next »
Reports coming out tonight that Mike Gordon has resumed his involvement with the running of Liverpool again. 

Has this been confirmed?
Has this been confirmed?
Does JWH count as a tier 1 source?
Has this been confirmed?
Didn't Jurgen mention it in on Fridays press conference?
Does JWH count as a tier 1 source?

I mean it wasnt really clear what he said. The guy was our CEO and worked close with Jurgen, has he replaced Billy Hogan?
I mean it wasnt really clear what he said. The guy was our CEO and worked close with Jurgen, has he replaced Billy Hogan?

Mike Gordon has never been the CEO.
Mike Gordon has never been the CEO.

What role was he doing?
What role was he doing?

Whatever role a part owner usually does?  I don't think there was a title or anything that he held as he's simply part owner. 
What role was he doing?

He was / is basically the main point of contact at FSG who worked directly with Hogan, etc.
2 days back and we lose to Bournemouth.

Get rid.  :P
He was / is basically the main point of contact at FSG who worked directly with Hogan, etc.

Yeh. I would say the crucial thing was that Hogan basically had the biggest say in the ownership on decisions regarding LFC. He was basically in charge of running the club.
Julian Ward is now in pole position to become the new technical director at Ajax. Julian Ward and Ajax have now reached the stage of contract negotiations. [@ADnl]
Liverpool are eyeing a potential move for ex-Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Tim Steidten. [@SportsPeteO- @footyinsider247]
What happened to the Mitchell guy from Eastenders. Thought that was a done deal
Bring Wirtz with you. Fuck it, might as well bring Xabi back as well. To play that is.
Did we ever work out what happened to make the club doctor quit the day before the season, the brand new sporting director quit after one window and all the others I cant be bothered listing. What went on?
Bit worrying we still haven't Wards replacement lined up..
Bit worrying we still haven't Wards replacement lined up..

Maybe it's Edwards.
Bit worrying we still haven't Wards replacement lined up..

Ward will be doing the transfer business for the summer though. We cant just replace him now.
Bit worrying we still haven't Wards replacement lined up..

Could easily be we have but the guy is in a job somewhere else until the summer so cannot be announced just yet.
Could easily be we have but the guy is in a job somewhere else until the summer so cannot be announced just yet.

Thought the new dof was Lijnders? Hence the links to more Dutch players?
Maybe it's Edwards.
Ive wondered this too maybe he just wanted a sabbatical?

But Im pretty sure I remember this being poo pooed by one of the better connected journalists
Julian Ward has agreed a deal to take over as Ajaxs sporting director from July 1st. [@MullockSMirror]
The Ward situation is still very very odd.
The Ward situation is still very very odd.
Theres obviously more to it.  But I suspect that isnt necessarily what people have made up in their heads
That does not look good, dude could not wait to take a job elsewhere.
The Ward situation is still very very odd.
We can't/won't know 100% the reasons but yeah resigning his promotion post so quickly, and opting to join a club famous for selling their best players every year doesn't paint a picture that he felt good about his current position with us.

I'm sure working abroad and having fun signing young technical players, and hardballing United will have some appeal, but given this job came after his resignation it doesn't seem like he's leaving purely for a dream job.
That does not look good, dude could not wait to take a job elsewhere.

Just like how you love coming back to RAWK after numerous bans.
We can't/won't know 100% the reasons but yeah resigning his promotion post so quickly, and opting to join a club famous for selling their best players every year doesn't paint a picture that he felt good about his current position with us.

I'm sure working abroad and having fun signing young technical players, and hardballing United will have some appeal, but given this job came after his resignation it doesn't seem like he's leaving purely for a dream job.
The group assumption seems to be that hes been frustrated in getting people to listen to him. Because something something Pep Ljinders

The flip side of that might well be that no one listened to him because he wasnt very good at the job   I find it genuinely surprising that Ive never seen anyone suggest that this is possible
The group assumption seems to be that hes been frustrated in getting people to listen to him. Because something something Pep Ljinders

The flip side of that might well be that no one listened to him because he wasnt very good at the job   I find it genuinely surprising that Ive never seen anyone suggest that this is possible

If he wasnt good at his job, why on earth would he have got the job in the first place especially considering hes been at the club for so long. Surely him being shit at his job would have flagged up well before this promotion?
The flip side of that might well be that no one listened to him because he wasnt very good at the job   I find it genuinely surprising that Ive never seen anyone suggest that this is possible

Because it makes very little sense.
