Its the use of the word support that is all wrong.
Not to say supporters do or should just blindly support. Becuase supports often do protest and fight, like protest for fair ticket prices, or fight to make sure the club they love doens't get bought by sportswashers, or fight to get unscrupulous owners out of their club, and of course fight for justice.
What supporters dont do is pathetic gimmicky stunts like fly a banner saying 'Klopp in (like there as any doubt any decent supporter wanted him out) FGS out' above the ground, or cry on Twitter and slag off the team and manager and call the team mentality midgets because they are having a tough run. And spend their days whining and complaining like spoilt little babies because their team isnt owned by a sugar daddy.
There is nothing wrong with calling these dickheads fans, theres millions of them around, and for sure a load of then on Twitter, so I totally agree that they arent fans of others teams putting on an act. But they dont know the meaning of the word support.