There is an obsession online to create an AFTV like content space for Liverpool. One thing about most of our mainstream fan media is that they largely stay objective and dont get into hyperboles of *** out after a couple bad games. That's what riles them because they want more kneejerk media and entitled fans pretending like they have the solution to everything.

The difference today from 10-15 years ago was that the fans we spoke to were people who cared about the actual football first and foremost whereas now the internet fans have a significant number of whoppers who understand football as FIFA player ratings and assume FIFA manager mode resembles real life when anyone with half a brain cell should understand that its nowhere as simple.

Dont get me wrong, I like a shiny new signing as much as anyone, but to me, what goes on the pitch will always be more important. I cannot get with this mentality of winning a transfer window = success when it obviously isnt. Just look across to goodison park and you'll know why.

From swiss ramble's brilliant thread, its clear we are still being run like a well oiled machine behind the scenes. The money is there and we'll spend what we can afford. I am content with that and I think that we can challenge for everything with what's within our means.