Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 261877 times)

« Reply #2360 on: Today at 09:40:48 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 06:45:58 pm
That DonHusam is a massive fucking whopper. An utter embarrassment to the LFC fan base on Twitter. One of those who will happily attack local fans if they don't say FSG OUT or if they're against the club being owned by an oil state, and he'll also accuse them of holding the club back with their mentality, claiming they're the reason the club didn't win the league for 30 years and other such nonsense. Oh, and by his own admittance, he used to support Chelsea.


Some highlights from a quick scroll through his twitter feed:

Quote
When Henderson leaves Liverpool that would be stronger than 5 pills of viagra im telling you now
Quote
"Have you ever been to Anfield"
How about you sing at Anfield when you go you fucking prick?
Quote
The fanbase is just as spineless as the players tonight.
Not even booing at full-time. Library settings. Embarrassing.
Quote
Mentality munchkins. Mentality bitches. Mentality pussios.
Fuck off.

