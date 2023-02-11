Investment into the first team is set to arrive this summer, but Henry has stressed that the building of the club will continue to be done in a responsible manner.We continue building at Liverpool Football Club in a responsible manner, said Henry.Weve seen many football clubs (including LFC previously) go down unsustainable paths. We have and will continue to focus our attention on investing wisely in the transfer market and we remain incredibly proud of our squad.At the same time we continue investing in our training facilities, our main stand and currently the Anfield Road stand. These are all physical reflections of our resolve and how very seriously Fenway Sports Group takes its responsibilities for this great club.You are right that there are ever-increasing financial challenges in the Premier League, said the 73-year-old.The league itself is extraordinarily successful and is the greatest football competition in the world, but weve thought for some time there should be limits on spending so that the league doesnt go the way of European leagues where one or two clubs annually have little competition.Excitement depends on competition and is the most important component of the Premier League.Henry also commented on FSG president Mike Gordons position, with Gordon having been seconded to handle the search for investment for the club, a search being facilitated by US investment banks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.Gordon has been the most hands-on member of the FSG senior management at Anfield for more than a decade but transferred much of his day to day responsibilities to Reds CEO Billy Hogan last year.Henry said: Mike remains fully committed to the club. He did take time off for a while this winter, but is a long way off from retirement.Billy continues to be a driving force for the club. As CEO of the club, his remit is much larger than most people would think. Jurgen and Billy are a very strong combination and work very well together.