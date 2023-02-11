« previous next »
Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes

ScottScott

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2320 on: Today at 10:32:41 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:50:50 pm
I would be amazed if it wasn't United fans on a wind-up. Planes pulling banners is such a Manc thing.

Pathetic
Suareznumber7

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2321 on: Today at 01:00:41 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:50:50 pm
I would be amazed if it wasn't United fans on a wind-up. Planes pulling banners is such a Manc thing.

Thankfully with the manner in which we destroyed them the banner hasn't received any attention. 
ScouserAtHeart

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2322 on: Today at 01:26:25 pm
Investment into the first team is set to arrive this summer, but Henry has stressed that the building of the club will continue to be done in a responsible manner.

We continue building at Liverpool Football Club in a responsible manner, said Henry.

Weve seen many football clubs (including LFC previously) go down unsustainable paths. We have and will continue to focus our attention on investing wisely in the transfer market and we remain incredibly proud of our squad.

At the same time we continue investing in our training facilities, our main stand and currently the Anfield Road stand. These are all physical reflections of our resolve and how very seriously Fenway Sports Group takes its responsibilities for this great club.

You are right that there are ever-increasing financial challenges in the Premier League, said the 73-year-old.

The league itself is extraordinarily successful and is the greatest football competition in the world, but weve thought for some time there should be limits on spending so that the league doesnt go the way of European leagues where one or two clubs annually have little competition.

Excitement depends on competition and is the most important component of the Premier League.

Henry also commented on FSG president Mike Gordons position, with Gordon having been seconded to handle the search for investment for the club, a search being facilitated by US investment banks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

Gordon has been the most hands-on member of the FSG senior management at Anfield for more than a decade but transferred much of his day to day responsibilities to Reds CEO Billy Hogan last year.

Henry said: Mike remains fully committed to the club. He did take time off for a while this winter, but is a long way off from retirement.

Billy continues to be a driving force for the club. As CEO of the club, his remit is much larger than most people would think. Jurgen and Billy are a very strong combination and work very well together.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/john-henry-liverpool-fsg-breaking-26405569#
newterp

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2323 on: Today at 01:36:05 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:26:25 pm
A whole lot of .... nothing new.
rocco

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2324 on: Today at 03:49:49 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:26:25 pm
Sometimes you need to take a calculated risk , didnt they once say that for the right player
SamLad

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2325 on: Today at 03:55:42 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 03:49:49 pm
Sometimes you need to take a calculated risk , didnt they once say that for the right player

They said it once and did it once - Virgil.
FlashGordon

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2326 on: Today at 03:59:31 pm
Bellingham is the Virgil of midfielders.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

SamLad

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2327 on: Today at 04:08:01 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 03:59:31 pm
Bellingham is the Virgil of midfielders.
Let's hope they see it the same way.
Al 666

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2328 on: Today at 04:12:14 pm
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 10:32:41 am
Pathetic

No pathetic is pretending to be holier than thou, lecturing other posters and then posting stuff like this.

Quote from: ScottScott on February 11, 2023, 07:52:02 am
Its not a high bar admittedly, but he's been fucking awful for weeks now. He needs a rest or at least some time away from this shambles of a team

As it goes my opinion is that it is Manc behaviour to hire planes and drag messages over games. Fans of both Manc clubs have done it on numerous occasions including extremely unpleasant racist banners.

Liverpool fans are far more likely to put it on a flag. That is my opinion. If you don't agree, then disagree but please stop with this uber fan nonsense, in which you somehow think you have the right to insult people who disagree with you.   
CraigDS

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2329 on: Today at 04:15:36 pm
I must admit, my first thought was it was quite a Manc sort of thing and wouldn't have put it past them doing it.
Al 666

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2330 on: Today at 04:17:32 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:15:36 pm
I must admit, my first thought was it was quite a Manc sort of thing and wouldn't have put it past them doing it.

Hopefully, it was. I wonder if they can have a whip-around and organise one for the Bernabeu for next week.
farawayred

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2331 on: Today at 05:32:20 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 03:59:31 pm
Bellingham is the Virgil of midfielders.
Very true, but there is a huge component in the buying analogy missing. Virgil's deal was agreed when we knew we'll get a lot of dough from Barca for Coutinho (about 2 weeks in between, wasn't it?). We knew we are paying a premium for Virg because of the tapping in the summer, but FSG didn't worry too much about that because Barca was paying us a much bigger premium. Good on them for that bit of business.

How are we funding the Bellingham signing, considering the rumored ~120m price tag?
Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2332 on: Today at 05:33:37 pm
We're selling squad players and we've got money in the bank?
farawayred

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2333 on: Today at 05:33:53 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:17:32 pm
Hopefully, it was. I wonder if they can have a whip-around and organise one for the Bernabeu for next week.
What Manc would write "Klopp in" without bursting internally? I don't think it's likely that the banner was Manc-made.
SamLad

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2334 on: Today at 05:47:26 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:32:20 pm
Very true, but there is a huge component in the buying analogy missing. Virgil's deal was agreed when we knew we'll get a lot of dough from Barca for Coutinho (about 2 weeks in between, wasn't it?). We knew we are paying a premium for Virg because of the tapping in the summer, but FSG didn't worry too much about that because Barca was paying us a much bigger premium. Good on them for that bit of business.

How are we funding the Bellingham signing, considering the rumored ~120m price tag?

selling pics of Ali.
LFCTikiTaka

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2335 on: Today at 05:52:24 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:33:53 pm
What Manc would write "Klopp in" without bursting internally? I don't think it's likely that the banner was Manc-made.

It was organised by @DonHusam6 and @KurdishBall93 on Twitter via a GoFundMe. It cost £950 in total.
cdav

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2336 on: Today at 05:57:15 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:32:20 pm
Very true, but there is a huge component in the buying analogy missing. Virgil's deal was agreed when we knew we'll get a lot of dough from Barca for Coutinho (about 2 weeks in between, wasn't it?). We knew we are paying a premium for Virg because of the tapping in the summer, but FSG didn't worry too much about that because Barca was paying us a much bigger premium. Good on them for that bit of business.

How are we funding the Bellingham signing, considering the rumored ~120m price tag?

We earn a lot more now than 2018, will have a lot of wages off the books next summer, an extra 7,000 bums on seat each game plus won't be spending £20-40m on infrastructure each season going forward. We've loads of space under FFP, what we need is cash or to make use of structured transfer fees
farawayred

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2337 on: Today at 06:00:35 pm
Quote from: LFCTikiTaka on Today at 05:52:24 pm
It was organised by @DonHusam6 and @KurdishBall93 on Twitter via a GoFundMe. It cost £950 in total.
Manc or Liverpool fans?
farawayred

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2338 on: Today at 06:03:02 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 05:57:15 pm
We earn a lot more now than 2018, will have a lot of wages off the books next summer, an extra 7,000 bums on seat each game plus won't be spending £20-40m on infrastructure each season going forward. We've loads of space under FFP, what we need is cash or to make use of structured transfer fees
We have the ability to spend big money. But we had that in many seasons and didn't spend much. I'm just saying that it remains to be seen whether FSG will opt to spend big or not. The VVD case was strongly influenced by Coutinho's sale and doesn't prove that they have spent on a big player when needed (like they did for the Red Sox).

Now, if we sell pics of Ali as Sam said, that will tip the balance in our favor. :)
Son of Spion

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2339 on: Today at 06:13:02 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:00:35 pm
Manc or Liverpool fans?
I just had a look at the Kurdishball account and he's a Liverpool fan.
farawayred

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2340 on: Today at 06:15:51 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:13:02 pm
I just had a look at the Kurdishball account and he's a Liverpool fan.
Thanks, I thought so. What I wrote before about those with voice nowadays stands sad
Son of Spion

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2341 on: Today at 06:22:08 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:15:51 pm
Thanks, I thought so. What I wrote before about those with voice nowadays stands sad
I just looked at the other account. Both are LFC fans.
LiverBirdKop

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2342 on: Today at 06:30:58 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:55:42 pm
They said it once and did it once - Virgil.
That was with the Coutinho money. "Calculated risk" my ass.

If that's a "calculated risk", prepare for another loan spell for Arthur which would be less "risky".
CraigDS

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2343 on: Today at 06:33:58 pm
Quote from: LiverBirdKop on Today at 06:30:58 pm
That was with the Coutinho money. "Calculated risk" my ass.

The source of the funds don't matter, the point is the club spending that amount on a single player is seen as a calculated risk.
LiverBirdKop

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2344 on: Today at 06:42:13 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:33:58 pm
The source of the funds don't matter, the point is the club spending that amount on a single player is seen as a calculated risk.
Everything can be a "calculated risk". There was much less of a risk playing with insane money from the sale of a player to FCB than from money out of pocket. And it wasn't like VvD was not a proven player. This wasn't a 17 year old kid from the Groningen academy.

Not investing to keep the squad fresh could also be a calculated risk. I would call it a calculated major fuck-up. This semantics stuff is silly. "calculated risk"...
Lycan

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2345 on: Today at 06:45:58 pm
Quote from: LFCTikiTaka on Today at 05:52:24 pm
It was organised by @DonHusam6 and @KurdishBall93 on Twitter via a GoFundMe. It cost £950 in total.

That DonHusam is a massive fucking whopper. An utter embarrassment to the LFC fan base on Twitter. One of those who will happily attack local fans if they don't say FSG OUT or if they're against the club being owned by an oil state, and he'll also accuse them of holding the club back with their mentality, claiming they're the reason the club didn't win the league for 30 years and other such nonsense. Oh, and by his own admittance, he used to support Chelsea.
CraigDS

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2346 on: Today at 06:46:13 pm »
Quote from: LiverBirdKop on Today at 06:42:13 pm
Everything can be a "calculated risk". There was much less of a risk playing with insane money from the sale of a player to FCB than from money out of pocket. And it wasn't like VvD was not a proven player. This wasn't a 17 year old kid from the Groningen academy.

Again, the source of the funds don't matter. It's £70m (or whatever) going out on one player, if he fails that's the entire amount gone. Where as on 2 players the risk is spread. That's what the calculated risk being talked about means.

And a 17yr old from Groningen isn't going to cost £70m :D


Quote
Not investing to keep the squad fresh could also be a calculated risk. I would call it a calculated major fuck-up. This semantics stuff is silly. "calculated risk"...

It's a different argument you're making, a valid one, but a totally different one to the guy you replied to.
Online Al 666

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2347 on: Today at 06:49:27 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 06:45:58 pm
That DonHusam is a massive fucking whopper. An utter embarrassment to the LFC fan base on Twitter. One of those who will happily attack local fans if they don't say FSG OUT or if they're against the club being owned by an oil state, and he'll also accuse them of holding the club back with their mentality, claiming they're the reason the club didn't win the league for 30 years and other such nonsense. Oh, and by his own admittance, he used to support Chelsea.

To be honest I would be very wary of any so-called fans who are trying to earn a living from social media.
Offline Peter McGurk

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2348 on: Today at 06:52:41 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:33:58 pm
The source of the funds don't matter, the point is the club spending that amount on a single player is seen as a calculated risk.

Indeed and for good reason with no one coming through and a centre back problem identified over two or three seasons.

FSG are nothing if not consistent. When there's a need and the right opportunity arises, the money is there one way or another. Great financial year last year but in lots of ways making up for lost ground over COVID. Hence the search for investment this year and continued sensible spending.

You might say, they shouldn't have prioritised the renewal of so many contacts ahead of buying new but that's only in hindsight and the outcome could have been so different but for one game and one goal.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2349 on: Today at 07:00:06 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 06:45:58 pm
That DonHusam is a massive fucking whopper. An utter embarrassment to the LFC fan base on Twitter. One of those who will happily attack local fans if they don't say FSG OUT or if they're against the club being owned by an oil state, and he'll also accuse them of holding the club back with their mentality, claiming they're the reason the club didn't win the league for 30 years and other such nonsense. Oh, and by his own admittance, he used to support Chelsea.

So he's not a Liverpool supporter then.

Thought so.

Flying banners on planes is Manc behaviour of the highest order.
Online Al 666

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2350 on: Today at 07:28:01 pm »
Quote from: Peter McGurk on Today at 06:52:41 pm
Indeed and for good reason with no one coming through and a centre back problem identified over two or three seasons.

FSG are nothing if not consistent. When there's a need and the right opportunity arises, the money is there one way or another.

Tying yourself up in knots there mate. If the need and opportunity are paramount why did they allow us to have a centre-back problem for two or three seasons?

Why did they allow us to go into a season with only three senior centre when two of them had huge injury question marks over them. The consistency aspect is that they simply won't put their hand in their pocket and back the manager when he really needs it. Kabak, Davies and Melo aren't the signings of an organisation always willing to find the money.


Quote from: Peter McGurk on Today at 06:52:41 pm

Great financial year last year but in lots of ways making up for lost ground over COVID. Hence the search for investment this year and continued sensible spending.

You might say, they shouldn't have prioritised the renewal of so many contacts ahead of buying new but that's only in hindsight and the outcome could have been so different but for one game and one goal.


Why is there a need for investment because of COVID when they raised half a billion from RedBird. As for prioritising contracts what alternative was there. We simply didn't have the funds to buy players as loan deals for Kabak and Melo show.
Offline Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2351 on: Today at 07:30:09 pm »
What similar values do we and Chelsea have in common for that lad to switch teams?  ;D
Online Al 666

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2352 on: Today at 07:36:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:30:09 pm
What similar values do we and Chelsea have in common for that lad to switch teams?  ;D

Probably the same ones that convinced Goldbridge the Forest fan to become a United fan. Infamy and money.
Online Dim Glas

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2353 on: Today at 08:00:12 pm »
Quote from: LFCTikiTaka on Today at 05:52:24 pm
It was organised by @DonHusam6 and @KurdishBall93 on Twitter via a GoFundMe. It cost £950 in total.

2 classic entitled twitter brats, with zero understanding of the culture of the club and the city.

