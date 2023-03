More likely they would want to get in on future streaming possibilities



They'd definitely want to do that and it sounds like they are very good at increasing revenues in general too.One of the things they did with the Braves, very similar to what FSG has done with the Red Sox, is to develop the land around their stadium to increase revenue. I think FSG has talked in the past about doing something similar with Anfield but I have no idea if something like that would even be possible.