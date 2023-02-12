India and Thailand stand out for Liverpool in this region, most of these fans are from the early 2000s era so they have been through the patches (I agree with the proper fans tag, watching Poulsen play week in week out at 3am on Wednesday tests your grit). I am unsure of Klopp's effect in these regions during recent time, if anything I have seen more Cashico and City fans emerge in recent times. I see more Middle east and North African Liverpool fans though compared to 20 years back.
Arsenal: Malaysia for sure and I think Indonesia.
United on the other is a different beast in every Asian country, they took the first bus in the morning into a region desperate for quality in the sport and still are untouchable. Bend it like Beckham was the icing on the cake.
Also didn't FSG quote 96m Liverpool "fans" in India in 2021 before a project? Skeptical about this but the pubs there are always full and each city has enough screenings to be spoiled for choice during a Liverpool game if you visit. Anyways not to divert.
South Asia: United, Liverpool, and Arsenal
South East Asia: Liverpool and United
East Asia: United
Why? Beckham and Ronaldo and 13 PL titles.
#1 probably everywhere: Real Madrid. Why? Beckham and Ronaldo and 14 CL titles.
Up and coming: PSG. Why? Messi
Down and going: Barcelona. Why? Messi