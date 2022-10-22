« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 51 52 53 54 55 [56]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 248039 times)

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,648
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2200 on: Yesterday at 02:25:28 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 02:24:19 pm
Seriously. Wtf.

Dunno, dude, I always get them, but I'm sarcasmal as fuck... :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2201 on: Yesterday at 02:31:54 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Yesterday at 02:24:04 pm
So nothing changes then.

Fallows or Hunter to become Sporting Director?

Not sure anything needed to change on the data side of things? What matters is that they are listened to. If that hasn't been the case recently, then you'd hope that there's been some talks behind the scenes to sort stuff out... we'll see.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,893
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2202 on: Yesterday at 02:32:04 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Yesterday at 02:24:04 pm
So nothing changes then.

Fallows or Hunter to become Sporting Director?

Paul Mitchell.
Logged

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,527
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2203 on: Yesterday at 02:35:15 pm »
Transfers dominating football meida so much that data scientists being replaced/promoted/signed get articles in The Times is wild to me.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,807
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2204 on: Yesterday at 02:45:27 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 02:25:28 pm
Dunno, dude, I always get them, but I'm sarcasmal as fuck... :D

Lol true.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,219
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2205 on: Yesterday at 02:48:34 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:32:04 pm
Paul Mitchell.


Heard Utd has been sniffing around him.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,980
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2206 on: Yesterday at 02:51:47 pm »
Less turnover is better than more and not that most would know who any others are regardless. Main think is who is going to be the DoF. Hopefully thats named soon as well.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,893
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2207 on: Yesterday at 02:51:53 pm »
They can sniff all they want, we get to touch.  :D
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,676
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2208 on: Yesterday at 04:05:41 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 01:59:26 pm
Joyce has just said its Will Spearman - internal promotion. Currently our lead data scientist.

Very good news, he is really a pioneering person, rumoured to have been leaving with Graham so him staying and taking more responsibility is only good for the club.

Revenge of the nerds!
Logged

Offline leinad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 656
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2209 on: Yesterday at 04:23:26 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 04:05:41 pm
Very good news, he is really a pioneering person, rumoured to have been leaving with Graham so him staying and taking more responsibility is only good for the club.

Revenge of the nerds!

Is he the guy who used to work for CERN?
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,219
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2210 on: Yesterday at 04:55:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:51:53 pm
They can sniff all they want, we get to touch.  :D

What makes you so confident he is joining us?
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,676
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2211 on: Yesterday at 06:35:10 pm »
Quote from: leinad on Yesterday at 04:23:26 pm
Is he the guy who used to work for CERN?

Yes the partical physics guy who went to Harvard.

"Ph.D. in Particle Physics. My thesis was to measure the mass and width of the Higgs Boson."

His brain must be gigantic.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,601
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2212 on: Yesterday at 06:58:30 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 02:35:15 pm
Transfers dominating football meida so much that data scientists being replaced/promoted/signed get articles in The Times is wild to me.

Its a crazy example of modern football :D Imagine knowing who our head of research was in 1996. Feels like we had a manager, assistant manager, a few coaches, physio, CEO and chairman.and thats it
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline FLRed67

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2213 on: Yesterday at 07:24:17 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Yesterday at 10:20:05 am
India and Thailand stand out for Liverpool in this region, most of these fans are from the early 2000s era so they have been through the patches (I agree with the proper fans tag, watching Poulsen play week in week out at 3am on Wednesday tests your grit). I am unsure of Klopp's effect in these regions during recent time, if anything I have seen more Cashico and City fans emerge in recent times. I see more Middle east and North African Liverpool fans though compared to 20 years back.

Arsenal: Malaysia for sure and I think Indonesia.

United on the other is a different beast in every Asian country, they took the first bus in the morning into a region desperate for quality in the sport and still are untouchable. Bend it like Beckham was the icing on the cake.

Also didn't FSG quote 96m Liverpool "fans" in India in 2021 before a project? Skeptical about this but the pubs there are always full and each city has enough screenings to be spoiled for choice during a Liverpool game if you visit. Anyways not to divert.

South Asia: United, Liverpool, and Arsenal
South East Asia: Liverpool and United
East Asia: United

Why? Beckham and Ronaldo and 13 PL titles.

#1 probably everywhere: Real Madrid.  Why? Beckham and Ronaldo and 14 CL titles.

Up and coming: PSG. Why? Messi

Down and going: Barcelona. Why? Messi

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:31:56 pm by FLRed67 »
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,217
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2214 on: Yesterday at 07:31:26 pm »
Joyce announced it on Twitter cue a lot of replies complaining it's the cheap option.

It's the 'director of research' it's not exactly a multi million salary or a position most people have even heard of (important though it is).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,096
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2215 on: Yesterday at 07:33:25 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:35:10 pm
Yes the partical physics guy who went to Harvard.

"Ph.D. in Particle Physics. My thesis was to measure the mass and width of the Higgs Boson."

His brain must be gigantic.
Shame he didn't work for us 2009ish. He could have measured the thickshittiness and ego of that Hicks Bozo
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 920
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2216 on: Today at 04:11:23 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 01:59:26 pm
Joyce has just said its Will Spearman - internal promotion. Currently our lead data scientist.

This prove that Reddy just made up the "no longer feel empowered to do their jobs" part
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 51 52 53 54 55 [56]   Go Up
« previous next »
 