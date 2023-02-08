« previous next »
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
February 8, 2023, 05:26:36 pm
If we allowed Ward to join Ajax and not go on gardening leave for 12 months wouldn't that signify we have a replacement lined up? Or wishful thinking?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
February 8, 2023, 05:33:12 pm
Quote from: Draex on February  8, 2023, 05:26:36 pm
If we allowed Ward to join Ajax and not go on gardening leave for 12 months wouldn't that signify we have a replacement lined up? Or wishful thinking?

People talk about the Klopp/Ljinders influence but the reality is until we get another Sporting Director in place then there's a big vacuum. You can't rely on a fella that has given notice and has another job lined up.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
February 8, 2023, 05:43:23 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on February  8, 2023, 05:05:04 pm
Interestingly, according to the Echo, Ward's deal prevents him from joining another club for 12 months. Perhaps that is why Edwards hasn't joined another club.

Ward is #1 target for Ajax mate.A  Reliable Dutch journo has said.

Unless we're utterly stupid because we have our man we've let him go to Ajax.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
February 8, 2023, 06:12:38 pm
Quote from: Draex on February  8, 2023, 05:26:36 pm
If we allowed Ward to join Ajax and not go on gardening leave for 12 months wouldn't that signify we have a replacement lined up? Or wishful thinking?

Would be crazy to let him go. Ward will be doing all the summer transfers right now so if we were to lose him then we risk losing out.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
February 8, 2023, 06:15:12 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on February  8, 2023, 06:12:38 pm
Would be crazy to let him go. Ward will be doing all the summer transfers right now so if we were to lose him then we risk losing out.

Unless there are none
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
February 8, 2023, 06:43:05 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on February  8, 2023, 06:12:38 pm
Would be crazy to let him go. Ward will be doing all the summer transfers right now so if we were to lose him then we risk losing out.

Give it Ayre till the end of the summer.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
February 8, 2023, 07:31:25 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on February  8, 2023, 06:12:38 pm
Would be crazy to let him go. Ward will be doing all the summer transfers right now so if we were to lose him then we risk losing out.

He's faxing Dortmund every day and liking Jude Bellingham posts on Insta; the whole plan is sorted.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
February 8, 2023, 07:44:14 pm
Quote from: Fromola on February  8, 2023, 05:21:27 pm
Could be the Peter principle.

He's been highly regarded internally to the club for a very long time, has Ward. He was hired along with Fallows and Hunter because the club knew how good they were at their jobs. It's unlikely from the things people have said about the bloke that promotions have anything to do with the Peter Principle.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
February 8, 2023, 09:28:05 pm
Breaking | Paul Mitchell is to leave Monaco at the end of the summer transfer window, despite attempts from the club to extend the English sporting director's contract - more follows. (LÉq)
https://twitter.com/GFFN/status/1623432060638531585?s=20
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
February 8, 2023, 09:32:13 pm
Welcome Paul!

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
February 8, 2023, 09:50:27 pm
If it is him then I hope he focuses on the French league. The players seem tailor made for the Premier League.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
February 8, 2023, 10:10:08 pm
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
February 8, 2023, 10:44:16 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on February  8, 2023, 09:28:05 pm
Breaking | Paul Mitchell is to leave Monaco at the end of the summer transfer window, despite attempts from the club to extend the English sporting director's contract - more follows. (LÉq)
https://twitter.com/GFFN/status/1623432060638531585?s=20

End of the summer transfer window!!!!!!

FUCK!!

That means Pep will still be in charge this summer??
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
February 8, 2023, 10:46:22 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on February  8, 2023, 06:12:38 pm
Would be crazy to let him go. Ward will be doing all the summer transfers right now so if we were to lose him then we risk losing out.

sounds like a John Henry plan, he always needs someone or something to blame
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
February 8, 2023, 11:08:41 pm
Maybe Ward has agreed to continue through the summer window and then leave in September. That would provide some stability for a key window and also would make more sense than hiring someone who might be given the boot by new owners. The fact he handed in his notice some time ago but is still working here and worked over Xmas to secure to he Gakpo deal must mean their isn't as much friction as people are suggesting.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
February 8, 2023, 11:30:14 pm
The FSG thread is locked so I post this here and will transfer it when it re-opens.

So I was reading the main article on skysports about the prospect of Qataris investing in United. Half way down the article I was looking for the Liverpool connection and they say that the current chelsea owners who bought chelsea for 2,5bn last spring may feel they got a a great deal if United or Liverpool are sold for over 2.5bn. They imply that chelsea is valued about the same as United or Liverpool.

The other day I was reading an article on the departing Liverpool Directors and half way through the article there is chelsea again, they were saying that only chelsea could beat Liverpool's income from selling players the past 10 years, implying that those reported incoming fees from chelsea were not inflated by their former ownership to balance their books. Ultimately, what is this obsession with chelsea? It is a midtable club with smaller fanbase than Everton, Newcastle and Leeds, which got a russian lottery ticket for 20 years.

Back to Liverpool, I think it is not a coincidence that both United and Liverpool owners are looking for investment or even for a sale. The Americans may have sensed that the Premier League bubble has reached its limits and may want sell at the maximum. Or they're may be expecting an even bigger crisis coming up.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 01:57:33 am
Quote from: Hazell on February  8, 2023, 10:10:08 pm
Welcome Prozone Paul.

He seems like a good candidate. More recently, there has been links to Rangnick and between the two, I'd take Rangnick if it was possible. He understands the exact profile we'd need/want and has a mad track record for getting the right players at the right time before they blow up. Stuff we have struggled with. If we are looking to build a sustainable team, I'd want him as the technical director.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 03:56:08 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on February  8, 2023, 09:28:05 pm
Breaking | Paul Mitchell is to leave Monaco at the end of the summer transfer window, despite attempts from the club to extend the English sporting director's contract - more follows. (LÉq)
https://twitter.com/GFFN/status/1623432060638531585?s=20

Boss. Which brother is that we're getting then? The one that f*cked off to Brazil or the one that got addicted to crack? Hopefully the former.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 12:18:25 pm
Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 03:56:08 am
Boss. Which brother is that we're getting then? The one that f*cked off to Brazil or the one that got addicted to crack? Hopefully the former.

I want his amazing hair-care system though I fear it is too late for me.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 08:53:20 pm
https://archive.ph/wCGeG

Apparently Ward's free to work abroad straight away, there's only a limit for PL clubs. Could this fact affect his day to day responsibilities at Liverpool? I really wish we had a replacement lined up already to allow seamless transformation.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 09:00:39 pm
Im guessing Edwards will join a rival this summer when his 12 month embargo thing is over.

I dont like the idea that weve got a Sporting Director with one eye on the exit, negotiating with his future club when we have a lot of work to do. It would be better if we had someone around who was committed to the next project.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 10:36:20 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 09:00:39 pm
Im guessing Edwards will join a rival this summer when his 12 month embargo thing is over.

I dont like the idea that weve got a Sporting Director with one eye on the exit, negotiating with his future club when we have a lot of work to do. It would be better if we had someone around who was committed to the next project.

Is Edwards restricted?

The reliable Independent reported last October than Boehly failed in an attempt to recruit him.

Edwards genuinely wanted time out from the sport.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 10:50:11 pm
Quote
Ajax have stepped up their attempts to land Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward.

He is free to join any foreign club this summer. [@mcgrathmike]
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 09:07:33 am
Quote from: Aeon on February  8, 2023, 11:30:14 pm
Ultimately, what is this obsession with chelsea? It is a midtable club with smaller fanbase than Everton, Newcastle and Leeds, which got a russian lottery ticket for 20 years.

Smaller fanbase in the UK perhaps, but their global recognition is on par with Manchester United, Liverpool, and Arsenal. Even though it is maligned often, them being in a glitzy quarter of London also helps prop up the value due to the perception that they can achieve ticket price growth, which factors into a higher valuation.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 12:28:59 pm
Quote from: demain on Today at 09:07:33 am
Smaller fanbase in the UK perhaps, but their global recognition is on par with Manchester United, Liverpool, and Arsenal. Even though it is maligned often, them being in a glitzy quarter of London also helps prop up the value due to the perception that they can achieve ticket price growth, which factors into a higher valuation.

Nah its not. Maybe Arsenal but their global fan base isnt close to ours or Uniteds.
