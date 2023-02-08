The FSG thread is locked so I post this here and will transfer it when it re-opens.



So I was reading the main article on skysports about the prospect of Qataris investing in United. Half way down the article I was looking for the Liverpool connection and they say that the current chelsea owners who bought chelsea for 2,5bn last spring may feel they got a a great deal if United or Liverpool are sold for over 2.5bn. They imply that chelsea is valued about the same as United or Liverpool.



The other day I was reading an article on the departing Liverpool Directors and half way through the article there is chelsea again, they were saying that only chelsea could beat Liverpool's income from selling players the past 10 years, implying that those reported incoming fees from chelsea were not inflated by their former ownership to balance their books. Ultimately, what is this obsession with chelsea? It is a midtable club with smaller fanbase than Everton, Newcastle and Leeds, which got a russian lottery ticket for 20 years.



Back to Liverpool, I think it is not a coincidence that both United and Liverpool owners are looking for investment or even for a sale. The Americans may have sensed that the Premier League bubble has reached its limits and may want sell at the maximum. Or they're may be expecting an even bigger crisis coming up.