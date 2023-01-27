« previous next »
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2120 on: January 27, 2023, 09:45:47 pm »
Theres no decent sources on this fella to Liverpool is there? Just seems like an obvious guess.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2121 on: January 31, 2023, 05:18:51 pm »
https://twitter.com/dankennett/status/1620350761250193410?s=61&t=PLHvIByHKXwlpcOkFZHRWQ

I really hope this isnt true.  Doesnt seem like a great idea to me. 
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2122 on: January 31, 2023, 05:26:45 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on January 31, 2023, 05:18:51 pm
https://twitter.com/dankennett/status/1620350761250193410?s=61&t=PLHvIByHKXwlpcOkFZHRWQ

I really hope this isnt true.  Doesnt seem like a great idea to me. 

But to FSG it sounds like a great idea!
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2123 on: Yesterday at 09:43:51 pm »
https://twitter.com/mikeverweij/status/1623069684676325402

Mike Verweij on Twitter NEWS: Julian Ward ( #Liverpool ) key candidate to become director of football affairs at #Ajax 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 NEWS: Julian #Ward ( #LFC ) leading candidate to become technical director at Ajax.


Yikes 😬
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2124 on: Yesterday at 09:48:14 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 09:43:51 pm
https://twitter.com/mikeverweij/status/1623069684676325402

Mike Verweij on Twitter NEWS: Julian Ward ( #Liverpool ) key candidate to become director of football affairs at #Ajax 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 NEWS: Julian #Ward ( #LFC ) leading candidate to become technical director at Ajax.


Yikes 😬

it isnt the greatest look for Liverpool if people are choosing to leave and immediately taking a lesser job as it where.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2125 on: Yesterday at 09:48:21 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 09:43:51 pm
https://twitter.com/mikeverweij/status/1623069684676325402

Mike Verweij on Twitter ‘NEWS: Julian Ward ( #Liverpool ) key candidate to become director of football affairs at #Ajax  NEWS: Julian #Ward ( #LFC ) leading candidate to become technical director at Ajax’.


Yikes 

Everyone thought that Ward wasn't happy with Lijnders and the coaching staff having more say, but it's all a grand scheme.  Ward goes to Ajax and then sells us their best players.   ;D
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2126 on: Yesterday at 09:51:30 pm »
Who gives a fuck.
Left us. We can manage without him. Fare thee well. You impact was lukewarm.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2127 on: Yesterday at 09:54:45 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:48:14 pm
it isnt the greatest look for Liverpool if people are choosing to leave and immediately taking a lesser job as it where.
Wouldn't consider Ajax that much of a step backwards. Maybe he fancies the thought of living in Amsterdam and sampling the coffee shops.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2128 on: Yesterday at 09:58:55 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 09:51:30 pm
Who gives a fuck.
Left us. We can manage without him. Fare thee well. You impact was lukewarm.

It's not nothing. He isn't leaving us to take a break as Edwards did (at least officially) and is taking a similar job with presumably a lesser salary.

It's not a good look on us and reinforces the feeling of disharmony behind the scenes.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2129 on: Yesterday at 10:08:53 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 09:54:45 pm
Wouldn't consider Ajax that much of a step backwards. Maybe he fancies the thought of living in Amsterdam and sampling the coffee shops.

Ajax are a great club with, indeed a proper European club! But of course going to the Dutch league is a big step down.

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2130 on: Yesterday at 10:26:09 pm »
Quote from: Midget on Yesterday at 09:58:55 pm
It's not nothing. He isn't leaving us to take a break as Edwards did (at least officially) and is taking a similar job with presumably a lesser salary.

It's not a good look on us and reinforces the feeling of disharmony behind the scenes.
Seriously, who gives a fuck about 'look'?

Things happen, we get on with it
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2131 on: Yesterday at 11:07:05 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:48:14 pm
it isnt the greatest look for Liverpool if people are choosing to leave and immediately taking a lesser job as it where.

I get where you are coming from there, but if we take the "emotional" side out of football then it is quite common in the real world for people to "drop down" a level for an exciting project.

I am seeing it in the audit work where many people are leaving the Big 4 for smaller firms where they will have more autonomy, or want to help shape a growing culture, or the firm just has a really exciting project on the horizon.

It could simply be that he sees Ajax's reputation for player dev and wants to test himself in that environment?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2132 on: Yesterday at 11:12:55 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 11:07:05 pm
I get where you are coming from there, but if we take the "emotional" side out of football then it is quite common in the real world for people to "drop down" a level for an exciting project.

I am seeing it in the audit work where many people are leaving the Big 4 for smaller firms where they will have more autonomy, or want to help shape a growing culture, or the firm just has a really exciting project on the horizon.

It could simply be that he sees Ajax's reputation for player dev and wants to test himself in that environment?

oh for sure!  And it would be a great club to go to.

But its just the fact he left so quickly after getting the job at LFC.

Anyway, of course, not hugely important I guess, but with all thats been going on behind the scenes as well as on the pitch, it is something that could raise an eyebrow!
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2133 on: Yesterday at 11:14:41 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:12:55 pm
oh for sure!  And it would be a great club to go to.

But its just the fact he left so quickly after getting the job at LFC.

Anyway, of course, not hugely important I guess, but with all thats been going on behind the scenes as well as on the pitch, it is something that could raise an eyebrow!

There is some evidence that its Klopps influence that means Ward has decided to quit isnt it?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2134 on: Yesterday at 11:18:34 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:14:41 pm
There is some evidence that its Klopps influence that means Ward has decided to quit isnt it?

You could argue that, or you could argue he maybe felt he wasn't up to leading that side of a club our size, or didn't like the pressure of being that main man, etc. etc. etc.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2135 on: Yesterday at 11:18:50 pm »
Ward leaving with no explanation, just adds to the list of people who have left and we have no idea why.

Seems hes going to Ajax but highly doubt that was his plan. We are a mess behind the scenes.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2136 on: Yesterday at 11:19:12 pm »
Fuck off already so we can announce Paul Mitchell.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2137 on: Yesterday at 11:24:16 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:18:34 pm
You could argue that, or you could argue he maybe felt he wasn't up to leading that side of a club our size, or didn't like the pressure of being that main man, etc. etc. etc.

Just going on whats been reported, seems more than a coincidence that Ian Graham leaves as well. Either way if its a choice between Klopp and some nerd who nobody can pick out, its Klopp all the time.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2138 on: Yesterday at 11:32:44 pm »
Thought he was supposed to be leaving for 'family reasons'? It's a massive red flag - he knew what the Liverpool job entailed when he took it last year, he didn't come in from outside. Things changed enough for him to want to move on so quickly.

It's not a great look to be honest, regardless of his capabilities or potential new role.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2139 on: Yesterday at 11:35:25 pm »
Also shouldnt he be sorting out our summer transfers?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2140 on: Yesterday at 11:36:22 pm »
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2141 on: Yesterday at 11:39:06 pm »
Quote from: Midget on Yesterday at 09:58:55 pm
It's not nothing. He isn't leaving us to take a break as Edwards did (at least officially) and is taking a similar job with presumably a lesser salary.

It's not a good look on us and reinforces the feeling of disharmony behind the scenes.

Oh yea?
Ill forget about him in a day. He didnt leave any deep mark here and who knows if his departure is a loss or a gain.  No major impact in reality.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2142 on: Yesterday at 11:41:01 pm »
Quote from: Midget on Yesterday at 09:58:55 pm
It's not nothing. He isn't leaving us to take a break as Edwards did (at least officially) and is taking a similar job with presumably a lesser salary.

It's not a good look on us and reinforces the feeling of disharmony behind the scenes.

We have someone already lined up.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2143 on: Yesterday at 11:44:18 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 11:32:44 pm
Thought he was supposed to be leaving for 'family reasons'? It's a massive red flag - he knew what the Liverpool job entailed when he took it last year, he didn't come in from outside. Things changed enough for him to want to move on so quickly.

It's not a great look to be honest, regardless of his capabilities or potential new role.

Pretty much. An internal promotee leaving six months into a job and then taking on a new role at another pedigreed organisation is a massive red flag and a clear sign of organisational dysfunction.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2144 on: Yesterday at 11:47:03 pm »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 11:44:18 pm
Pretty much. An internal promotee leaving six months into a job and then taking on a new role at another pedigreed organisation is a massive red flag and a clear sign of organisational dysfunction.

I think its quite clear there id dysfunction behind the scenes, not sure this news is anything to confirm it.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2145 on: Yesterday at 11:47:06 pm »
From the reds to the red light district. Ah well.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2146 on: Yesterday at 11:49:34 pm »
My e-reader stopped working earlier. It's not a great Nook, to be honest
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2147 on: Today at 12:49:19 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:19:12 pm
Fuck off already so we can announce Paul Mitchell.
Don't want him. Hes an absolute chancer. I can see why you do though. :D
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2148 on: Today at 12:56:51 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:14:41 pm
There is some evidence that its Klopps influence that means Ward has decided to quit isnt it?

Has there? Not really read up on it.

I find the whole idea that he wants to be more hands on and influential with transfers really odd, just goes against his whole career to date, like a complete character shift, really strange if that is what has happened.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2149 on: Today at 01:12:35 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:49:19 am
Don't want him. Hes an absolute chancer. I can see why you do though. :D

He's the favourite for the job and was at Anfield before the World Cup.  :D


He's worked at Monaco and Leipzig mate. The French youth set up is second to none and they are churning out Midfielders and Defenders like confetti currently.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2150 on: Today at 01:15:02 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:26:09 pm
Seriously, who gives a fuck about 'look'?

Things happen, we get on with it

 :lmao

Ghost Town, bringing it home...
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2151 on: Today at 03:11:55 am »
Why isn't Ward on gardening leave and we're bringing someone else in? Instead the guy has one foot out the door and we're just going to wait around for the other foot to finally make it's way out? We need to be reinforcing that things are good and fine here by hiring someone to work with Klopp and get things moving. Instead we're just going to have Ward work on our summer targets while he also is going to probably be working on what he would need to do at Ajax because that's just the nature of people? This is where I keep banging the drum that Hogan and Ward should have to answer some questions on how this is supposed to work.

I mean there is no realistic way to spin this as good in that Ward supposedly gets his dream job as anybody in that line of work would view Sporting Director of a club like LFC as a dream job to then just walk away. Not only then walk away but actually leave the country for probably less money to work at Ajax? Seriously there should be red alarm bells flashing all over this. It's just not normal. Can anyone find another example of this?

The Gakpo transfer and supposed Nunes deal just have me thinking that we're in a spot where without someone at the helm we're going to make bad decisions and we really can't afford that right now.

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2152 on: Today at 05:19:27 am »
Tried reading am airport novel today. It's not a great book to be honest
