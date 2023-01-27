Why isn't Ward on gardening leave and we're bringing someone else in? Instead the guy has one foot out the door and we're just going to wait around for the other foot to finally make it's way out? We need to be reinforcing that things are good and fine here by hiring someone to work with Klopp and get things moving. Instead we're just going to have Ward work on our summer targets while he also is going to probably be working on what he would need to do at Ajax because that's just the nature of people? This is where I keep banging the drum that Hogan and Ward should have to answer some questions on how this is supposed to work.



I mean there is no realistic way to spin this as good in that Ward supposedly gets his dream job as anybody in that line of work would view Sporting Director of a club like LFC as a dream job to then just walk away. Not only then walk away but actually leave the country for probably less money to work at Ajax? Seriously there should be red alarm bells flashing all over this. It's just not normal. Can anyone find another example of this?



The Gakpo transfer and supposed Nunes deal just have me thinking that we're in a spot where without someone at the helm we're going to make bad decisions and we really can't afford that right now.



