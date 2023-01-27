it isnt the greatest look for Liverpool if people are choosing to leave and immediately taking a lesser job as it where.



I get where you are coming from there, but if we take the "emotional" side out of football then it is quite common in the real world for people to "drop down" a level for an exciting project.I am seeing it in the audit work where many people are leaving the Big 4 for smaller firms where they will have more autonomy, or want to help shape a growing culture, or the firm just has a really exciting project on the horizon.It could simply be that he sees Ajax's reputation for player dev and wants to test himself in that environment?