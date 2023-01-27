« previous next »
The Men in Suits behind the scenes

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2120 on: January 27, 2023, 09:45:47 pm
Theres no decent sources on this fella to Liverpool is there? Just seems like an obvious guess.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2121 on: January 31, 2023, 05:18:51 pm
https://twitter.com/dankennett/status/1620350761250193410?s=61&t=PLHvIByHKXwlpcOkFZHRWQ

I really hope this isnt true.  Doesnt seem like a great idea to me. 
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2122 on: January 31, 2023, 05:26:45 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on January 31, 2023, 05:18:51 pm
https://twitter.com/dankennett/status/1620350761250193410?s=61&t=PLHvIByHKXwlpcOkFZHRWQ

I really hope this isnt true.  Doesnt seem like a great idea to me. 

But to FSG it sounds like a great idea!
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2123 on: Today at 09:43:51 pm
https://twitter.com/mikeverweij/status/1623069684676325402

Mike Verweij on Twitter NEWS: Julian Ward ( #Liverpool ) key candidate to become director of football affairs at #Ajax 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 NEWS: Julian #Ward ( #LFC ) leading candidate to become technical director at Ajax.


Yikes 😬
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2124 on: Today at 09:48:14 pm
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 09:43:51 pm
https://twitter.com/mikeverweij/status/1623069684676325402

Mike Verweij on Twitter NEWS: Julian Ward ( #Liverpool ) key candidate to become director of football affairs at #Ajax 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 NEWS: Julian #Ward ( #LFC ) leading candidate to become technical director at Ajax.


Yikes 😬

it isnt the greatest look for Liverpool if people are choosing to leave and immediately taking a lesser job as it where.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2125 on: Today at 09:48:21 pm
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 09:43:51 pm
https://twitter.com/mikeverweij/status/1623069684676325402

Mike Verweij on Twitter ‘NEWS: Julian Ward ( #Liverpool ) key candidate to become director of football affairs at #Ajax  NEWS: Julian #Ward ( #LFC ) leading candidate to become technical director at Ajax’.


Yikes 

Everyone thought that Ward wasn't happy with Lijnders and the coaching staff having more say, but it's all a grand scheme.  Ward goes to Ajax and then sells us their best players.   ;D
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2126 on: Today at 09:51:30 pm
Who gives a fuck.
Left us. We can manage without him. Fare thee well. You impact was lukewarm.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2127 on: Today at 09:54:45 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:48:14 pm
it isnt the greatest look for Liverpool if people are choosing to leave and immediately taking a lesser job as it where.
Wouldn't consider Ajax that much of a step backwards. Maybe he fancies the thought of living in Amsterdam and sampling the coffee shops.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2128 on: Today at 09:58:55 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:51:30 pm
Who gives a fuck.
Left us. We can manage without him. Fare thee well. You impact was lukewarm.

It's not nothing. He isn't leaving us to take a break as Edwards did (at least officially) and is taking a similar job with presumably a lesser salary.

It's not a good look on us and reinforces the feeling of disharmony behind the scenes.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2129 on: Today at 10:08:53 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 09:54:45 pm
Wouldn't consider Ajax that much of a step backwards. Maybe he fancies the thought of living in Amsterdam and sampling the coffee shops.

Ajax are a great club with, indeed a proper European club! But of course going to the Dutch league is a big step down.

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2130 on: Today at 10:26:09 pm
Quote from: Midget on Today at 09:58:55 pm
It's not nothing. He isn't leaving us to take a break as Edwards did (at least officially) and is taking a similar job with presumably a lesser salary.

It's not a good look on us and reinforces the feeling of disharmony behind the scenes.
Seriously, who gives a fuck about 'look'?

Things happen, we get on with it
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2131 on: Today at 11:07:05 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:48:14 pm
it isnt the greatest look for Liverpool if people are choosing to leave and immediately taking a lesser job as it where.

I get where you are coming from there, but if we take the "emotional" side out of football then it is quite common in the real world for people to "drop down" a level for an exciting project.

I am seeing it in the audit work where many people are leaving the Big 4 for smaller firms where they will have more autonomy, or want to help shape a growing culture, or the firm just has a really exciting project on the horizon.

It could simply be that he sees Ajax's reputation for player dev and wants to test himself in that environment?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2132 on: Today at 11:12:55 pm
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 11:07:05 pm
I get where you are coming from there, but if we take the "emotional" side out of football then it is quite common in the real world for people to "drop down" a level for an exciting project.

I am seeing it in the audit work where many people are leaving the Big 4 for smaller firms where they will have more autonomy, or want to help shape a growing culture, or the firm just has a really exciting project on the horizon.

It could simply be that he sees Ajax's reputation for player dev and wants to test himself in that environment?

oh for sure!  And it would be a great club to go to.

But its just the fact he left so quickly after getting the job at LFC.

Anyway, of course, not hugely important I guess, but with all thats been going on behind the scenes as well as on the pitch, it is something that could raise an eyebrow!
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2133 on: Today at 11:14:41 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:12:55 pm
oh for sure!  And it would be a great club to go to.

But its just the fact he left so quickly after getting the job at LFC.

Anyway, of course, not hugely important I guess, but with all thats been going on behind the scenes as well as on the pitch, it is something that could raise an eyebrow!

There is some evidence that its Klopps influence that means Ward has decided to quit isnt it?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2134 on: Today at 11:18:34 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:14:41 pm
There is some evidence that its Klopps influence that means Ward has decided to quit isnt it?

You could argue that, or you could argue he maybe felt he wasn't up to leading that side of a club our size, or didn't like the pressure of being that main man, etc. etc. etc.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2135 on: Today at 11:18:50 pm
Ward leaving with no explanation, just adds to the list of people who have left and we have no idea why.

Seems hes going to Ajax but highly doubt that was his plan. We are a mess behind the scenes.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2136 on: Today at 11:19:12 pm
Fuck off already so we can announce Paul Mitchell.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2137 on: Today at 11:24:16 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:18:34 pm
You could argue that, or you could argue he maybe felt he wasn't up to leading that side of a club our size, or didn't like the pressure of being that main man, etc. etc. etc.

Just going on whats been reported, seems more than a coincidence that Ian Graham leaves as well. Either way if its a choice between Klopp and some nerd who nobody can pick out, its Klopp all the time.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2138 on: Today at 11:32:44 pm
Thought he was supposed to be leaving for 'family reasons'? It's a massive red flag - he knew what the Liverpool job entailed when he took it last year, he didn't come in from outside. Things changed enough for him to want to move on so quickly.

It's not a great look to be honest, regardless of his capabilities or potential new role.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2139 on: Today at 11:35:25 pm
Also shouldnt he be sorting out our summer transfers?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2140 on: Today at 11:36:22 pm
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2141 on: Today at 11:39:06 pm
Quote from: Midget on Today at 09:58:55 pm
It's not nothing. He isn't leaving us to take a break as Edwards did (at least officially) and is taking a similar job with presumably a lesser salary.

It's not a good look on us and reinforces the feeling of disharmony behind the scenes.

Oh yea?
Ill forget about him in a day. He didnt leave any deep mark here and who knows if his departure is a loss or a gain.  No major impact in reality.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2142 on: Today at 11:41:01 pm
Quote from: Midget on Today at 09:58:55 pm
It's not nothing. He isn't leaving us to take a break as Edwards did (at least officially) and is taking a similar job with presumably a lesser salary.

It's not a good look on us and reinforces the feeling of disharmony behind the scenes.

We have someone already lined up.
