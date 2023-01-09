« previous next »
The Men in Suits behind the scenes

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: Dave McCoy on January  9, 2023, 05:18:51 pm
Bonkers stuff....

Actually a tiny bit more.

Where have FSG specifically invested? Not the club.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: TepidT2O on January  9, 2023, 10:30:23 pm
Weve also built a new training ground, a man in stand and (nearly) an Anfield road stand.

And thats had an impact clearly

And really, may be it shouldnt have.  If youre going making 10 times your money on your investment, its probable that you should be maximising that asset by investing in it.

No maybe about it,they should and could've funded that & invested in players.As I posted earlier,they could throw a billion into the Club,get none of it back & still make billions when they fuck off.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: FlashGordon on January  9, 2023, 11:25:11 pm
Actually a tiny bit more.

Where have FSG specifically invested? Not the club.

Don't waste your time mate,he either gets paid for each post defending them or he craves the attention.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: Dave McCoy on January  9, 2023, 11:16:28 pm
It's disingenuous to state a fact as a fact? Uhh ok. Nothing further to discuss with you.

What your really saying is LFC can't sustain itself at the level you want in your mind without a sugar daddy spending even more. Unless you have proof that John Henry or Mike Gordon dictated that players were resigned instead of moved on and that money reinvested that you just have your gripes and nothing else. I don't have to listen to that so good day.
I understand not everyone wanting a sugar daddy but we just need somebody to invest in the squad. FSG brilliant owners for when theyve came and changed things round. But while theyve changed us for the better, the competition has changed. They cant compete for players we need, there model will at some point come to an end, possibly this season.

If your happy with FSG and will accept mid table finishes and a cup run, once in a while fair enough. Id accept that if it was still our club and not exploited for new customers and shaft the legacy fans as they like to call us.

But were not, were a massive club and everything is ran like we are apart from transfers. You are right that people are more bothered on transfers. But sometimes it was and is needed. Players grow old and we cant be carrying them with us every season so we dont spend.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Jim locked the FSG thread, we don't want it spilling in to this one, thanks.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Rumours about Paul Mitchell being shortlisted for the Sporting Director vacancy so unlocked it.

All Eastenders-based jokes welcome.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
He's got a pretty decent hit rate with players and has a great reputation in the game.  Think this will be a smart move.
