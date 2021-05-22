Then the direction and strategy of the club needs to change, When we won the league/champions league we could of easily been looking for midfielders like Caicedo, Fernandez back then and they wouldn't have to go straight into the first team they could slowly be bedded in and then replace our ageing midfielders instead we have elliott and carvalho and you think where do they fit in this team long term?



I do agree with your thoughts on the likes of Caicedo and Fernandez. I think it's interesting we haven't really gone for the traditional CM in our youth approach (Harvey and Fabio are more attacking minded). It would've been interesting to try last summer or the summer before for a player of that profile. The players themselves might also prefer to opt to go a club like Benfica or Dortmund or Brighton (or to stay there) since they're likely to get more playing time, but given the age profile, there would've been a pathway. Plus, money talks, so it's not like we can't provide competitive wages to those players. It's obviously more hit or miss the earlier we sign these players, but they're risks worth taking I think.If we wait, that's fine too, but we just have to get deals done. Dragging things out, missing on targets, and constantly waiting to refresh the squad (particularly midfield) could be costly in the long run. If we don't get Top 4 this year, it's really self-inflicted.Our biggest asset is Klopp himself. We don't want him to keep working miracles (e.g. "Tielemans is on a free, make him run faster Jurgen."), but at the same time, it could be a big opportunity to take advantage of how he integrates players into the squad. Sure, this target player doesn't have the top stats in a top league yet, but he's got good stats and physical profile in a weaker league at a young age, and with Klopp and the coaching staff's input, we can get those gems and make it work.We did have a massive number of midfielders on the books, and Klopp trusts many of them and wouldn't want to start kicking players out immediately after having success, but I can see the approach changing in the near future.Can definitely see us going to the top table again as needed (like we did for VVD, Fabinho, Alisson) but maybe take a risk or two (like Klopp mentioned) and build our depth and talent that way. There's certainly a pathway to first-team football in midfield at the moment. We can even argue that there are opportunities in the near-term at CB for a young talented player that we're willing to invest in.