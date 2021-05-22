« previous next »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:53:54 pm
Sadly that isn't true.

All they would have to do is show that the two clubs were independently run. That is how Leipzig and Salzburg get away with it.
Wasnt it a bit more complex than that????

(Not sure of the details myself )
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:06:25 pm
This is what Klopp said.

"Let me say it like this; from time to time I would be ready to risk a bit more. But, how I said, I dont decide that. Its fine."

To me, that implies that Klopp wants to take more risks but the powers that be aren't prepared to.

As for Brentford and Brighton you do realise that they have come from the third tier since Bloom and Benham bought them. They have done that by analysing data better than everyone else.

So, you're guessing? And you wouldn't happen to have any preconceived biases that may alter your interpretation of those 3 sentences?

Okay, when they win the Premier League and Champions League we can start to base our model on thiers.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:24:38 pm

So what exactly did you think he meant when he said that ?

Could have been any number of things. Take more risks with the fees we pay, take more risks on unproven players, take more risks in getting rid of players, take more risks in signing more players. I don't know what he meant, either do you or Al. There's a lot of inference going on from just 3 small sentences. Al conveniently decided that it validated his own talking points.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:52:02 pm
He didn't have too many concerns when we were looking to recruit City and PSG for an ESL.

Yeah where they had to sign up to strict FFP measures.
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 07:58:52 pm
Are we not somewhere like 10th to 14th for net spend over the last five years? That is sitting still. That's going backwards. And every team spends on wages before that starts up. We don't spend anywhere near as much as our rivals. We don't spend as much as Aston Villa, for god's sake. It's utterly amazing that we've competed like we have. I'd agree that our decision making looks shot to pieces at the moment, but really, no wonder we're so loathe to buy anyone when we have so little money to spend. We can't afford to make mistakes... and that seems to mean we hold off and don't take any risks.

Way to basically get everything wrong in a post. That's quite a skill.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:50:23 pm
cutting edge. For me that isn't really true.

Our suits have the ability to identify talents after they have had a breakout season in a top League. To me that is a bit like picking winners after they have jumped the final fence in Horse racing.

Our model always has been 24-26 year olds that have plenty of data and won't be overpriced

So maybe actually Klopp does want to take more risks with 19-21 year olds but its not part of how the club operates?
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:20:07 pm
Way to basically get everything wrong in a post. That's quite a skill.

So pull his post apart,as the top executive at FSG it should be easy enough.
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 08:25:23 pm
Our model always has been 24-26 year olds that have plenty of data and won't be overpriced


The problem with that approach is other teams are catching up in analytics and aren't likely to miss these players.  They're by nature going to cost a lot of money unless there's a release clause or if the club has to sell for financial reasons.

If we're willing to pay the high prices so be it.  If not, then we're stuck in no-man's land unless we find great deals (e.g. Porto needing to sell Diaz, Konate has a release clause, Thiago wanted to leave Bayern with 1 year left on his contract, etc).

It works sometimes, but in the case of trying to sign midfielders from stable Prem teams (Brighton) or a club that doesn't need to sell right now (Benfica), we have to pay a ton or else have gambled on those players earlier.

For what it's worth, our signings of VVD, Fabinho, and Alisson were us being sure but paying a lot.  Roma had to sell Salah for FFP reasons, but we were ahead of the pack in identifying his strong underlying metrics and fit for Klopp.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:20:07 pm
Way to basically get everything wrong in a post. That's quite a skill.

Care to elucidate, or do you prefer to limit your replies to dismissive remarks?
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 08:33:44 pm
The problem with that approach is other teams are catching up in analytics and aren't likely to miss these players.  They're by nature going to cost a lot of money unless there's a release clause or if the club has to sell for financial reasons.

If we're willing to pay the high prices so be it.  If not, then we're stuck in no-man's land unless we find great deals (e.g. Porto needing to sell Diaz, Konate has a release clause, Thiago wanted to leave Bayern with 1 year left on his contract, etc).

It works sometimes, but in the case of trying to sign midfielders from stable Prem teams (Brighton) or a club that doesn't need to sell right now (Benfica), we have to pay a ton or else have gambled on those players earlier.

For what it's worth, our signings of VVD, Fabinho, and Alisson were us being sure but paying a lot.  Roma had to sell Salah for FFP reasons, but we were ahead of the pack in identifying his strong underlying metrics and fit for Klopp.

Then the direction and strategy of the club needs to change, When we won the league/champions league we could of easily been looking for midfielders like Caicedo, Fernandez back then and they wouldn't have to go straight into the first team they could slowly be bedded in and then replace our ageing midfielders instead we have elliott and carvalho and you think where do they fit in this team long term?
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 08:13:27 pm
Could have been any number of things. Take more risks with the fees we pay, take more risks on unproven players, take more risks in getting rid of players, take more risks in signing more players. I don't know what he meant, either do you or Al. There's a lot of inference going on from just 3 small sentences. Al conveniently decided that it validated his own talking points.

Let's go through this logically.

We know that Klopp likes to work with a small squad so that rules out signing players for players sake. That also means he is prepared to get rid of players. So that leaves bigger fees and signing unproven players.

Klopp made it clear that he wants to work with young players but also wants to spend big when we have to. So I think we have an answer.
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 08:37:00 pm
Care to elucidate, or do you prefer to limit your replies to dismissive remarks?

I've elucidated on this numerous times with actual facts and data. The only teams that have spent more than us the last 5 years are ManC and ManU. Net spend is just one data point. If Aston Villa spent £100m on wages and £100m on transfers then how does that exceed our £300m in wages alone? So excuse me but I'm seemingly just left with dismissive remarks at this point.
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 08:14:43 pm
Yeah where they had to sign up to strict FFP measures.

Right so they wanted to break away from the existing competition and set up a club-owned competition. A competition whose owners, the clubs would decide on FFP measures.

So exactly like the Premier League. Please explain why the club-owned Premier league has failed to take action against City and their 13/14 rules breaches. 
That's fine, and if those claims about spending are incorrect, I am more than happy to hear about it, but if you want people to listen, you might consider changing the way you address such issues; it comes across as arrogant and abrasive. I don't spend my time trawling the accounts of clubs to determine their actual spending on wages - if you have done so, I'm quite willing to listen to what you learnt.

Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:41:51 pm
Let's go through this logically.

We know that Klopp likes to work with a small squad so that rules out signing players for players sake. That also means he is prepared to get rid of players. So that leaves bigger fees and signing unproven players.

Klopp made it clear that he wants to work with young players but also wants to spend big when we have to. So I think we have an answer.

You've just wasted a lot of words there when you could have just said I haven't a clue.
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 08:51:40 pm
That's fine, and if those claims about spending are incorrect, I am more than happy to hear about it, but if you want people to listen, you might consider changing the way you address such issues; it comes across as arrogant and abrasive. I don't spend my time trawling the accounts of clubs to determine their actual spending on wages - if you have done so, I'm quite willing to listen to what you learnt.

I thought Chelsea and Arsenal had spent more than us in transfer fees the last 5 years? He must be talking about wages as well because both clubs have spent more than us in terms of fees.
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 08:40:11 pm
Then the direction and strategy of the club needs to change, When we won the league/champions league we could of easily been looking for midfielders like Caicedo, Fernandez back then and they wouldn't have to go straight into the first team they could slowly be bedded in and then replace our ageing midfielders instead we have elliott and carvalho and you think where do they fit in this team long term?

I do agree with your thoughts on the likes of Caicedo and Fernandez.  I think it's interesting we haven't really gone for the traditional CM in our youth approach (Harvey and Fabio are more attacking minded).  It would've been interesting to try last summer or the summer before for a player of that profile.  The players themselves might also prefer to opt to go a club like Benfica or Dortmund or Brighton (or to stay there) since they're likely to get more playing time, but given the age profile, there would've been a pathway.  Plus, money talks, so it's not like we can't provide competitive wages to those players.  It's obviously more hit or miss the earlier we sign these players, but they're risks worth taking I think.

If we wait, that's fine too, but we just have to get deals done.  Dragging things out, missing on targets, and constantly waiting to refresh the squad (particularly midfield) could be costly in the long run.  If we don't get Top 4 this year, it's really self-inflicted.

Our biggest asset is Klopp himself.  We don't want him to keep working miracles (e.g. "Tielemans is on a free, make him run faster Jurgen."), but at the same time, it could be a big opportunity to take advantage of how he integrates players into the squad.  Sure, this target player doesn't have the top stats in a top league yet, but he's got good stats and physical profile in a weaker league at a young age, and with Klopp and the coaching staff's input, we can get those gems and make it work.

We did have a massive number of midfielders on the books, and Klopp trusts many of them and wouldn't want to start kicking players out immediately after having success, but I can see the approach changing in the near future.

Can definitely see us going to the top table again as needed (like we did for VVD, Fabinho, Alisson) but maybe take a risk or two (like Klopp mentioned) and build our depth and talent that way.  There's certainly a pathway to first-team football in midfield at the moment.  We can even argue that there are opportunities in the near-term at CB for a young talented player that we're willing to invest in.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:48:37 pm
Right so they wanted to break away from the existing competition and set up a club-owned competition. A competition whose owners, the clubs would decide on FFP measures.

So exactly like the Premier League. Please explain why the club-owned Premier league has failed to take action against City and their 13/14 rules breaches.

I've no fucking idea, but again, it sounds like you and only you 100% know the reason.

What I do know though, is that signing up to the financial rules of the Super League was a prerequisite for joining the league.
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:00:07 pm
I thought Chelsea and Arsenal had spent more than us in transfer fees the last 5 years? He must be talking about wages as well because both clubs have spent more than us in terms of fees.

He just repeats the same old wham whenever he feels that his heroes in Boston have been slighted.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:44:17 pm
I've elucidated on this numerous times with actual facts and data. The only teams that have spent more than us the last 5 years are ManC and ManU. Net spend is just one data point. If Aston Villa spent £100m on wages and £100m on transfers then how does that exceed our £300m in wages alone? So excuse me but I'm seemingly just left with dismissive remarks at this point.

What are Villa's revenues though and how much have the owners themselves put in? FSG have invested fuck all, the club itself has invested in those wages.
