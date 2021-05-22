A big red flag is the fact that the decision to pull Mike Gordon out of his role has not been reversed in light of Ward's imminent departure.
I know Hogan was supposed to take on Gordon's responsibilities, but does this mean he is now active on the sporting side? Who is ensuring that Ward works effectively and has not mentally switched off?
Who is ensuring that Jurgen is getting the backing he needs (even if that is not just financially)?
I think something that is being missed is why Henry was here in the first place. They wanted to see if they could transfer their mathematical model from Baseball to Football. Henry made his fortune from creating a mechanical trading system that made decisions based on identifying trends.
He is now pitting his wits against two chairmen who made their money not from trading futures but from creating systems that allowed them to beat the bookies at football betting. They have a huge advantage over Henry.
Tony Bloom is the Brighton Chairman who has become a billionaire by analysing football data. Bloom owns Starlizard a company that offers world-leading data analysis of sporting events. Bloom offers that data to the millionaire professional gamblers. Bloom also runs a private betting syndicate that is largely responsible for him becoming a billionaire.
One of his proteges was Mathew Benham a former derivatives trader who went to work for Bloom at Premier bet. Benham is now the owner of Brentford.
The irony is that Henry wanted to see if Moneyball would work in Football. Well it does but unfortunately Bloom and Benham are way ahead of Henry in terms of applying Moneyball to Football.