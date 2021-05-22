« previous next »
The Men in Suits behind the scenes

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #1960 on: January 5, 2023, 01:49:18 pm
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #1961 on: January 5, 2023, 04:58:20 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on January  5, 2023, 01:49:18 pm
It is.

Finally getting the ex-Southampton Head of Recruitment that we always wanted :)
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #1962 on: January 5, 2023, 05:24:47 pm
Mitchell would be a good hire. Would somewhat indicate that in all likelihood FSG won't achieve a full sale of LFC. Though maybe they could spin it as a selling point? Who knows...
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #1963 on: January 5, 2023, 05:25:42 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on January  5, 2023, 04:58:20 pm
Finally getting the ex-Southampton Head of Recruitment that we always wanted :)

Hell be a good assistant to Mr Lijnders.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #1964 on: January 5, 2023, 05:28:34 pm
None of them will take it unless they know what is happening with the ownership.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #1965 on: January 5, 2023, 05:30:04 pm
Quote from: Samie on January  5, 2023, 05:28:34 pm
None of them will take it unless they know what is happening with the ownership.

That's why I'm saying it would indicate FSG aren't going to make a full sale and will retain control.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #1966 on: January 5, 2023, 05:30:59 pm
Yeah but this rumour isn't from any legit journo. Hence why I didn't link it to anything or anyone.  ;D
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #1967 on: January 6, 2023, 10:31:07 am
Quote from: Aldo1988 on January  5, 2023, 04:58:20 pm
Finally getting the ex-Southampton Head of Recruitment that we always wanted :)
He also was in charge at spurs(following Poch) and RB Leipzig
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #1968 on: Today at 12:37:47 am
I feel not hearing any news on a sporting director or a replacement for Ian Graham is just as worrying as the lack of movement on a midfielder. How have things deteriorated so quickly. Things worked so smoothly with Gordon running the club, Edwards running the sporting operation and Klopp the mens team. Now it seems a vacuum at a time we need real strength as we restructure. If this happened in 3-4 yrs itd soften the blow but all happening whilst the first team is ageing is a BIG problem.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #1969 on: Today at 12:39:11 am
No one is taking up the Sporting Director job until the ownership is resolved.  They'd think better of it because if they take the job now and we get sold the new owner will want his own people.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #1970 on: Today at 12:46:25 am
Exactly, just a giant shitshow of epic proportions
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #1971 on: Today at 08:49:22 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:39:11 am
No one is taking up the Sporting Director job until the ownership is resolved.  They'd think better of it because if they take the job now and we get sold the new owner will want his own people.

Amazing how much breathing space a simple announcement that you may or may not sell the club gets you. Hopefully we get a sporting director in the summer or perhaps the one after that.

It may even coincide with the big warchest summer spending spree. I think that has been pushed by to 2053 at the earliest or perhaps 2054 maybe.
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #1972 on: Today at 08:51:32 am
It feels more like a shit show with the ownership situation, theres no feeling of stability anymore.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #1973 on: Today at 09:07:39 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 08:51:32 am
It feels more like a shit show with the ownership situation, theres no feeling of stability anymore.

Was it stability or just stagnation though. When we were winning the CL and League was there a sense that the suits wanted to push the envelope and kick on. Or was it a case that we had won things without taking any risks, so continue in the same vein.

Just tie the players we had down to long term deals and pretty much guarantee a few years of sustained success. For me the limit was the risk averse business model. So for me it was stagnation instead of stability.

We have treaded water whilst City have kicked on and our competitors have caught up. I think the suits realise that and why we are losing back room staff and FSG are looking to get out. The owners business model has reached its limits.
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #1974 on: Today at 09:14:20 am
We need some resolution by the Summer one way or another. Can't be letting this shit affect our business and taking it into the new season.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #1975 on: Today at 09:24:47 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:14:20 am
We need some resolution by the Summer one way or another. Can't be letting this shit affect our business and taking it into the new season.

What has changed though ?

FSG have never funded transfers. The money has always come from player sales topped up by any profit the club makes. They haven't even funded capital expenditure projects. That has been down to the club.

They have always been prepared to take on new investors and I think they would always have sold if the price was right. So what has actually changed ?
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #1976 on: Today at 10:01:30 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:24:47 am
What has changed though ?

FSG have never funded transfers. The money has always come from player sales topped up by any profit the club makes. They haven't even funded capital expenditure projects. That has been down to the club.

They have always been prepared to take on new investors and I think they would always have sold if the price was right. So what has actually changed ?

Fuck knows mate but we're all over the place.

Hard to have continuity and success when we're told FSG want to sell or get further investment but not sure which one will happen and when.

Also losing experienced members of the club like Michael Edwards and Julian Ward in successive years with no sign of who's making the key decisions on how to progress from this ageing, stagnant midfield. 

The sooner we get some clarity on investment, and important footballing roles such as Sporting Directors the better. Otherwise we'll be asking the same questions this time next year with no one having any answers to them.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #1977 on: Today at 12:37:04 pm
A big red flag is the fact that the decision to pull Mike Gordon out of his role has not been reversed in light of Ward's imminent departure.

I know Hogan was supposed to take on Gordon's responsibilities, but does this mean he is now active on the sporting side? Who is ensuring that Ward works effectively and has not mentally switched off?

Who is ensuring that Jurgen is getting the backing he needs (even if that is not just financially)?
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #1978 on: Today at 12:54:53 pm
The complete and utter silence on the ownership situation and the structure of our backroom set up following the departures, is pretty concerning.

Hopefully I am wrong and things move very quickly when they come to light, but from the moment we made it clear we are up for sale, it feels like the gears have stopped. Like we have set up to be bought but no one's moved in
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #1979 on: Today at 01:02:36 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 12:37:04 pm
A big red flag is the fact that the decision to pull Mike Gordon out of his role has not been reversed in light of Ward's imminent departure.

I know Hogan was supposed to take on Gordon's responsibilities, but does this mean he is now active on the sporting side? Who is ensuring that Ward works effectively and has not mentally switched off?

Who is ensuring that Jurgen is getting the backing he needs (even if that is not just financially)?

All Mike Gordon was responsible for was letting the Sporting Director know how much money he had available and whether or not a specific deal fit into the finances that we had/have.  He didn't negotiate anything or pick potential targets. 
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #1980 on: Today at 01:09:59 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:02:36 pm
All Mike Gordon was responsible for was letting the Sporting Director know how much money he had available and whether or not a specific deal fit into the finances that we had/have.  He didn't negotiate anything or pick potential targets.

He worked very closely with Klopp though, which is why I was surprised when he was one of the first back to Boston.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #1981 on: Today at 01:20:48 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 12:37:04 pm
A big red flag is the fact that the decision to pull Mike Gordon out of his role has not been reversed in light of Ward's imminent departure.

I know Hogan was supposed to take on Gordon's responsibilities, but does this mean he is now active on the sporting side? Who is ensuring that Ward works effectively and has not mentally switched off?

Who is ensuring that Jurgen is getting the backing he needs (even if that is not just financially)?

I think something that is being missed is why Henry was here in the first place. They wanted to see if they could transfer their mathematical model from Baseball to Football. Henry made his fortune from creating a mechanical trading system that made decisions based on identifying trends.

He is now pitting his wits against two chairmen who made their money not from trading futures but from creating systems that allowed them to beat the bookies at football betting. They have a huge advantage over Henry.

Tony Bloom is the Brighton Chairman who has become a billionaire by analysing football data. Bloom owns Starlizard a company that offers world-leading data analysis of sporting events. Bloom offers that data to the millionaire professional gamblers. Bloom also runs a private betting syndicate that is largely responsible for him becoming a billionaire.

One of his proteges was Mathew Benham a former derivatives trader who went to work for Bloom at Premier bet. Benham is now the owner of Brentford.

The irony is that Henry wanted to see if Moneyball would work in Football. Well it does but unfortunately Bloom and Benham are way ahead of Henry in terms of applying Moneyball to Football.
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #1982 on: Today at 01:26:53 pm
Moneyball is a lot easier to implement at Brighton and Brentfords level.

And lets not make out like hes failed eh? His investment value has increased a vast amount, billions, whilst Liverpool have won every trophy out there. Were not suddenly struggling this season because Brighton and Brentford are nicking the players we want.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #1983 on: Today at 01:29:23 pm
A question I've not seen asked or answered - though apologies if it has! - is regarding Julian Ward.

Why has he resigned from the job so soon after taking over from Edwards? Is it because he wants to move elsewhere for certainty regarding ownership or was it because his suggestions and depth of work in scouting players and networking to give Jurgen a list of options for possible players were not taken up by Jurgen? Is Jurgen now doing too much and as such left himself short on concentrating on the pitch matters? Something to me is off there.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #1984 on: Today at 01:30:10 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 01:26:53 pm
Moneyball is a lot easier to implement at Brighton and Brentfords level.

And lets not make out like hes failed eh? His investment value has increased a vast amount, billions, whilst Liverpool have won every trophy out there. Were not suddenly struggling this season because Brighton and Brentford are nicking the players we want.

Caicedo ?
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021
