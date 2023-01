I feel not hearing any news on a sporting director or a replacement for Ian Graham is just as worrying as the lack of movement on a midfielder. How have things deteriorated so quickly. Things worked so smoothly with Gordon running the club, Edwards running the sporting operation and Klopp the mens team. Now it seems a vacuum at a time we need real strength as we restructure. If this happened in 3-4 yrs itd soften the blow but all happening whilst the first team is ageing is a BIG problem.