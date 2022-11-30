« previous next »
And just to add fuel to the above fire, Sven Mislintat did leave VfL Stuttgart today where he was sporting director  :P
Wasn't he shit at Arsenal?
Wasn't he shit at Arsenal?

Depends what he was involved with. If the players signed in his time were his then yes they were shite.
Aubameyang, Mkhitaryan, Torreira, Leno, Guendouzi, Sokratis, Mavropanos and Lichsteiner. Wouldn't say its particularly disastrous to be honest. Aubameyang is probably their best player since Fabregas, Torreira was very highly rated, Guendouzi looks a good player but Arteta couldnt coach him, Sokratis is your standard decent solid CB, same goes for Leno as a GK, Mavropanos is a kid, Lichsteiner clearly just a punt on a bit of experience and Mkhitaryan was literally getting what they possibly could in return for Sanchez
If Jürgen wants him them i'm on board, they've got a history at Dortmund, reading the posts in the transfer thread, Arsenal was a mess during his time there.

Looks like it has legs this rumour if he's just left Stuttgart today, hopefully he can find us some unpolished gems for peanuts like he did at Dortmund when he was chief scout.
He must have really liked Mavropanos, he bought him for Stuttgart too!
Mislintat left Stuttgart because he wasn't getting control.   :D

https://twitter.com/RaeComm/status/1597927399110287360

Quote
Kicker reporting Sven Mislintat rejected Stuttgarts offer of a new contract due to the lack of a clause from the previous deal which granted him the final say in sporting matters. That was reportedly the breaking point.
https://twitter.com/RaeComm/status/1597927399110287360

he's not getting the final say in sporting matters with us so doubt there's any chance he comes here unless he wants to team up with Jürgen again
Aubameyang, Mkhitaryan, Torreira, Leno, Guendouzi, Sokratis, Mavropanos and Lichsteiner. Wouldn't say its particularly disastrous to be honest. Aubameyang is probably their best player since Fabregas, Torreira was very highly rated, Guendouzi looks a good player but Arteta couldnt coach him, Sokratis is your standard decent solid CB, same goes for Leno as a GK, Mavropanos is a kid, Lichsteiner clearly just a punt on a bit of experience and Mkhitaryan was literally getting what they possibly could in return for Sanchez

Very kind description of those Europa league level signings, except Aubameyang obviously.
Its a balanced take from a balanced poster.
Christoph Freund will be a good fit I think. The data experts at the club are great but you also need traditional scouts too to spot players before they become very expensive and known.
https://twitter.com/cfbayern/status/1598279199592452096

Quote
Sven Mislintat @VfB wont become Sporting Director at Liverpool. He is no candidate and there were no talks with @LFC.
 [@SPORTBILD- @altobelli13]
Love how 2 of the major gobshite Bayern twitterers are dueling to out do each other with Liverpool news'!
Falk is the biggest joker. Lets see when he gets involved.
With the head of fitness leaving this sure sounds like either a purge or a group resignation about incoming ownership. 
Isn't he off with Beale to Rangers?
At this rate, the thread should be renamed the Mehn in Suits. Meh seems to sum our position up right now.  ::)
Doubt they know who the new owners will be. There's no way these many people know (and are quitting because of it) and there's no leaks
I wouldn't worry about Jack Ade leaving and to be honest I've never really rated him - bit of a lemon, Ade.

(apologies if already done)
If this seasons performance is anythinng to go by then the head of fitness leaving is no great issue.
He was head of fitness at the academy, pretty sure Kloppo 2.0 is head of fitness with the first team.
Was he the fizzyo?
Not sure of his job title but apparently he was very cordial.
 :wellin :wellin :wellin :wellin :wellin
I heard that he was a bastard.  rumours like that need to be squashed.
Players do seem a bit ginger from their alements

Maybe we can get Dr Pepper in - I've heard they are really good
If your pun has to feature a fizzy drink, try and avoid it sounding libellous. :wave

Yours, Dr Pepper.
We finally have a club doctor. Spiffing.
Apologies, that will have been my fault.

Mitigating circumstances being that I'm up to my eyes in something really stressful at the moment and just popping into RAWK for some light relief now and again. I just went along with the drink puns and don't even have a clue who we are talking about.

Nothing untoward was implied towards anyone.
So Ian Graham leaving - that's not good right?
