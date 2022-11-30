If your pun has to feature a fizzy drink, try and avoid it sounding libellous.



Yours, Dr Pepper.



Apologies, that will have been my fault.Mitigating circumstances being that I'm up to my eyes in something really stressful at the moment and just popping into RAWK for some light relief now and again. I just went along with the drink puns and don't even have a clue who we are talking about.Nothing untoward was implied towards anyone.