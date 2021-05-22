« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 42 43 44 45 46 [47]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 213134 times)

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,208
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1840 on: Yesterday at 12:58:04 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 12:54:37 pm
Yeah could well be.

They've just poached Dan Ashworth havent they....? To much acclaim. I'd be pretty surprised if they then bump him off for Edwards and his team.

Far be it from me to suggest people stop putting 2 and 2 together and coming up with numberwang.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,272
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1841 on: Yesterday at 01:55:27 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Yesterday at 11:55:53 am
It's very scary times.

Lots of change, uncertainty and who knows what happens in the future.

But many people wanted change.  The wanted rid of FSG, so they have got their wish and can't moan now when the highly successful analytical nerds are leaving as they were part of FSGs plan.  They have been a huge part of our success.

Well done FSG Out critics, you have brought huge chaos and uncertain times to the club.

You wanted this, so don't moan now.

hahahahaahahaha I love shit like this. If John Henry is spending his days reading Al's posts on RAWK then I hope he explains in a future autobiography how to monetize that.
Logged
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Offline JordanTremenderson

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 823
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1842 on: Yesterday at 01:59:19 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 01:55:27 pm
hahahahaahahaha I love shit like this. If John Henry is spending his days reading Al's posts on RAWK then I hope he explains in a future autobiography how to monetize that.

No one has said he's reading RAWK or anything.

But he'd have to be blind to not see many wanted him & FSG out of the club.

Stop being stupid.  ;D
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • Shoe size or IQ? You decide! NO! YOU'RE ALL WRONG!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 703
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1843 on: Yesterday at 02:11:27 pm »

We should poach Brighton scouts before Ashworth does it.
Logged

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,192
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1844 on: Yesterday at 02:18:47 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Yesterday at 01:59:19 pm
No one has said he's reading RAWK or anything.

But he'd have to be blind to not see many wanted him & FSG out of the club.

Stop being stupid.  ;D

These are hard nosed investors. They are due to make an enormous profit on their investment in LFC.
Most people on here accept that they have been good owners. They hired Klopp, implemented a world class transfer team, and transformed Anfield. We have experienced yet another amazing period in the history of this great club.

The argument from detractors has been in relation to their lack of investment in the playing side.
Recently the arguments have gotten out of hand as the lack of investment has started to impact our ability to compete as some predicted.

Not sure where you got the idea that Liverpool supporters are forcing the owners out. In fact you are the only one to put forward that opinion. Where we are focused is who they choose to sell our beloved club to, this will be their legacy and will ultimately determine how we view them as custodians of our club.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1845 on: Yesterday at 02:31:54 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Yesterday at 12:29:14 pm
You don't think a huge percentage of our fanbase haven't been wanting FSG Out?  Haven't been sending them constant abuse?  Haven't craved new ownership and change?  Have criticised the way they operate?

Sorry but you're clueless then.

you seem to be confusing Liverpool FC fans with Man United fans.
Logged

Offline JordanTremenderson

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 823
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1846 on: Yesterday at 02:45:06 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:31:54 pm
you seem to be confusing Liverpool FC fans with Man United fans.

All United fans wanted rid of Glazers.

A LOT of LFC have wanted rid of FSG, sadly.
Logged

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,520
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1847 on: Yesterday at 02:49:13 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Yesterday at 02:45:06 pm
All United fans wanted rid of Glazers.

A LOT of LFC have wanted rid of FSG, sadly.

FSG selling has absolutely nothing to do with teenagers on twitter in Zimbabwe having a negative opinion on them. They don't take dividends, so the only method they would have to ultimately monetise LFC would be when they sell, this has always been their strategy and exit plan.

There will be many factors as to why 'now' however the significant rise in value since the purchase of the club having realised most likely the true value of the club. Along with the hollow application of FFP laws, leading to self sustainable clubs not being financially able to compete would be the two biggest factors.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,208
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1848 on: Yesterday at 02:49:46 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Yesterday at 02:45:06 pm
All United fans wanted rid of Glazers.

A LOT of LFC have wanted rid of FSG, sadly.

Its 'cultists' like you that give the rest of us balanced FSG 'supporters' a bad name :D

A lot have been critical, recently probably rightly so. Not many have wanted rid of FSG, certainly not openly. There have been a lot however saying they've maybe taken us as far as they can. The problem is that there isn't really 'anyone' better unless you get an oil state (and thats not really better anyway).
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline JordanTremenderson

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 823
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1849 on: Yesterday at 02:58:20 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:49:46 pm
Its 'cultists' like you that give the rest of us balanced FSG 'supporters' a bad name :D

A lot have been critical, recently probably rightly so. Not many have wanted rid of FSG, certainly not openly. There have been a lot however saying they've maybe taken us as far as they can. The problem is that there isn't really 'anyone' better unless you get an oil state (and thats not really better anyway).

Who are you to say you're "balanced"?  Behave! ;D

I have no issue with people wanting to give their opinions, they are entitled to them and yours is perfectly reasonable.

But let's not pretend many have wanted FSG Out, that's what I am saying.

They seem to be getting their wish, they can't moan about the unrest if they wanted that.

That's all I'm saying. 
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,726
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1850 on: Yesterday at 03:31:05 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:49:46 pm
Its 'cultists' like you that give the rest of us balanced FSG 'supporters' a bad name :D

A lot have been critical, recently probably rightly so. Not many have wanted rid of FSG, certainly not openly. There have been a lot however saying they've maybe taken us as far as they can. The problem is that there isn't really 'anyone' better unless you get an oil state (and thats not really better anyway).

Lobo, you are not balanced, come on now ;D

(not agreeing with Mr Tremenderson either of course), just that comment of yours was amusing!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,660
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1851 on: Yesterday at 04:23:36 pm »
Anfield Index podcast from yesterday is a decent listen, albeit still speculative and very much from the prism of 'Analytics is intrinsically great and there's nobody better cos they worked at CERN and were astrophysicists'. That's not objective - but at least it's a little informed.

https://t.co/msf9jGbgXV

Me personally, it's about fixing a process that's become broken enough to leave us short when we needed more cover. If that continues or gets worse from here, we've got a big problem. If it gets better... we haven't.

I don't think you can say 'We didn't sign Brandt, we signed Salah' and cite it as evidence that the analytics team were the key factor in our success. I've very little doubt that Brandt would have done very well under Klopp. Hardly any player hasn't kicked on under Klopp. It's about the balance - someone should be keeping the process balanced but ensuring the key opinions are taken into account.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:50:30 pm by royhendo »
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,660
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1852 on: Yesterday at 04:33:12 pm »
The other thing is - they're not going on gardening leave, are they? They're continuing until the end of the season (or is that me misreading a 2nd hand relay of the Paul Joyce article?).
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,567
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1853 on: Yesterday at 04:36:28 pm »
You got it right mate. Ward and Graham working till end of the season.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,272
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1854 on: Yesterday at 04:39:29 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 04:23:36 pm

Me personally, it's about fixing a process that's become broken enough to leave us short when we needed more cover. If that continues or gets worse from here, we've got a big problem. If it gets better... we haven't.


That's about right for me in terms of the actual processes and who makes what decisions. At the end of the day if our search for the 'right' player has been part of why we've not got players in, that's not a system that's worked really.

The worry for me is purely the surprise element of this and the fact seemingly we tried to persuade them to stay and they didn't want to. Alongside the more general mood of change in the club - christ in football itself given the mancs sale and all the other stuff - it just feels a bit off, and not like the quiet and calm of the previous 4 or 5 years.
Logged
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,351
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1855 on: Yesterday at 04:59:19 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 04:23:36 pm
Anfield Index podcast from yesterday is a decent listen, albeit still speculative and very much from the prism of 'Analytics is intrinsically great and there's nobody better cos they worked at CERN and were astrophysicists'. That's not objective - but at least it's a little informed.

https://t.co/msf9jGbgXV



Haven't listened yet but on the face of it that's a clearly flawed view. Analytics isn't intrinsically great in fact without the right application it can hold you back (see Comolli and the chances created fiasco)
The ability and advocacy of an analyst is critical to making it productive for your team

All the big clubs will have pretty much the same data now but what matters is a) do you know what data matters... what does your system need and how is it measured b) translating data into performance - if your coaches can't understand and translate to players and scouts can't understand what to look for then what the data is showing the data is worthless and c) that the advocate of the data has enough personal charisma, authority and conviction to convince decision makers to make the right call
Analytics on its own is close to worthless
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1856 on: Yesterday at 05:02:34 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 04:39:29 pm
That's about right for me in terms of the actual processes and who makes what decisions. At the end of the day if our search for the 'right' player has been part of why we've not got players in, that's not a system that's worked really.

The worry for me is purely the surprise element of this and the fact seemingly we tried to persuade them to stay and they didn't want to. Alongside the more general mood of change in the club - christ in football itself given the mancs sale and all the other stuff - it just feels a bit off, and not like the quiet and calm of the previous 4 or 5 years.

Agreed, not too bothered on them going ability wise though they've done great for us but there's plenty of excellent people in football and I'd back us to find them. My concern especially with Ward is why. Edwards you can understand getting bored after all these years but Ward has been promoted and promoted but after all the hard work leaves as soon as he gets the top job, bit of an odd one. On top of that you have Gordon's role being changed to sell the club, a shit position in the league table, a midfield that's a bit of a mess etc etc when you add em all up it all feels a bit worrying. Perhaps more will come out soon and things will feel better when we beat City in the cup too.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,390
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1857 on: Yesterday at 05:13:26 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 04:59:19 pm
Haven't listened yet but on the face of it that's a clearly flawed view. Analytics isn't intrinsically great in fact without the right application it can hold you back (see Comolli and the chances created fiasco)
The ability and advocacy of an analyst is critical to making it productive for your team

All the big clubs will have pretty much the same data now but what matters is a) do you know what data matters... what does your system need and how is it measured b) translating data into performance - if your coaches can't understand and translate to players and scouts can't understand what to look for then what the data is showing the data is worthless and c) that the advocate of the data has enough personal charisma, authority and conviction to convince decision makers to make the right call
Analytics on its own is close to worthless
Agree with that. It's what what you've got it's what you do with it that matters.

This is really a staffing issue. Just like there's always another amazing player coming through if you miss out on one, so there will always be other amazing candidate for just about any role in a football club. The question is only whether you recruit the right people or not.

Broadening that point, just as players and managers can lose their edge over time, so can other staff and so can strategies. So turnover is not necessarily a bad thing - you can't know if it is or not until that turnover happens. The individuals set to leave need not be a major problem as long as their successors are well recruited. Even changing strategy need not be a bad thing. It's just that we won't know until after it's had a chance to be implemented.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,023
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1858 on: Yesterday at 10:37:40 pm »
Safe to say very few people have been enthused with our transfer strategy these past few windows. Taking into Klopps comments about wanting to take more risks (not budget), you wonder if some of his ire was towards Ward and his team.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,101
  • JFT 97
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1859 on: Yesterday at 10:43:22 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:37:40 pm
Safe to say very few people have been enthused with our transfer strategy these past few windows. Taking into Klopps comments about wanting to take more risks (not budget), you wonder if some of his ire was towards Ward and his team.

Has been a case of a lack of transfer strategy or simply a lack of funds?

For me Klopp has wanted to recruit , Edwards wanted to recruit to and Ward wanted to recruit. If you are involved in football then wanting to get better players is in your DNA.

The funds simply haven't been there
   
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,616
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1860 on: Yesterday at 11:38:51 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Yesterday at 01:59:19 pm
No one has said he's reading RAWK or anything.

But he'd have to be blind to not see many wanted him & FSG out of the club.

Stop being stupid.  ;D
I'm only just catching up with this thread and I'm quite surprised to hear it said that loads of our fans have wanted Henry and FSG out.

There's been kickback when they've made some mistakes, but I don't recall there ever being a real groundswell of opinion wanting them gone.

Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,390
  • Member of The Pack
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1861 on: Today at 12:34:30 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:38:51 pm
I'm only just catching up with this thread and I'm quite surprised to hear it said that loads of our fans have wanted Henry and FSG out.

There's been kickback when they've made some mistakes, but I don't recall there ever being a real groundswell of opinion wanting them gone.

Post match threads probably. There are a few posters who immediately come to mind, and theyre not new accounts either.
Logged
Quote from: Egyptian36 on November  9, 2022, 09:30:05 pm
After reading this thread I truly wish FSG stay for long.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,616
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1862 on: Today at 01:37:36 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 12:34:30 am
Post match threads probably. There are a few posters who immediately come to mind, and theyre not new accounts either.
Ah, ok. I've probably missed much of it then, if it's in those threads.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,024
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1863 on: Today at 02:43:58 am »
Its incredible how people think what they read on twitter is relevant. Most of the football accounts on there are by kids and it is nearly always at odds with normal fans. These kids just want to sign the highest profile player and be able to take the piss out of fans from other clubs. Its a magnified version of football forums from years gone by like this with no moderation.

We see this so much as twitter users but its so far removed from the real world. Id love twitter to die and hopefully that the clown musk helps it happen with his recent moves.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,997
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1864 on: Today at 03:34:25 am »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 42 43 44 45 46 [47]   Go Up
« previous next »
 