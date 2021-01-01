I think the reason maybe much more mundane. When our analytics department was setup, football analytics in general was still not uncovered so much, so there was plenty to excite them where we could discover metrics or models to give us the advantage. Now the market is saturated and the advantage is gone as more clubs have access to same information. Companies like statsbomb etc. Who have a larger workforce solely dedicated to analytics can provide the same or potentially more useful information and models at less cost which can make someone of Dr.Graham's calibre feel redundancy in his position in the near future.

This is where it is now chance to seek where the new advantage may be. Our transfer market advantage has been reducing not because of FSG or anything, but simply because the other clubs have caught up and it was always going to happen anyway. It was the same with Beane's moneyball strategy. One of the things in the past 3-4 years where we havent spent so much in senior transfers is the money spent on prodigious youth players and we have again done extraordinarily there under the radar. That investment will bear fruit in the next 5-6 years but not immediately though and in order to hold onto them, we'll need the team to continue to be successful, which begs the idea of needing someone who is used to handling that kind of transition and can plan the squad for that period.

I dont think this is a step backward, but possibly an opportunity. We have been slow and bad at selling older players of late, there is no doubt. That is where we need someone capable of handling the outs more efficiently.