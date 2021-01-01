« previous next »
Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 210515 times)

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1800 on: Yesterday at 07:37:05 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 07:17:23 pm
Haha what's this about?

Nowt really. Just having a laugh. :)
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1801 on: Yesterday at 08:19:07 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 07:11:08 pm
I guess if you've got Klopp fielding texts from people wanting to play for him, it's a deal maker in the David Dein mould that you need first and foremost. We've already departed from the front line data-driven squad building haven't we?

Who knows? Diaz and Nunez are both data savvy if you believe in Liga Nos being good. Probably the bigger issue is the internal data on aging players and who we re-sign and why. We scout ourself even more than we do transfers.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1802 on: Yesterday at 08:24:06 pm »
I think the reason maybe much more mundane. When our analytics department was setup, football analytics in general was still not uncovered so much, so there was plenty to excite them where we could discover metrics or models to give us the advantage. Now the market is saturated and the advantage is gone as more clubs have access to same information. Companies like statsbomb etc. Who have a larger workforce solely dedicated to analytics can provide the same or potentially more useful information and models at less cost which can make someone of Dr.Graham's calibre feel redundancy in his position in the near future.
This is where it is now chance to seek where the new advantage may be. Our transfer market advantage has been reducing not because of FSG or anything, but simply because the other clubs have caught up and it was always going to happen anyway. It was the same with Beane's moneyball strategy. One of the things in the past 3-4 years where we havent spent so much in senior transfers is the money spent on prodigious youth players and we have again done extraordinarily there under the radar. That investment will bear fruit in the next 5-6 years but not immediately though and in order to hold onto them, we'll need the team to continue to be successful, which begs the idea of needing someone who is used to handling that kind of transition and can plan the squad for that period.
I dont think this is a step backward, but possibly an opportunity. We have been slow and bad at selling older players of late, there is no doubt. That is where we need someone capable of handling the outs more efficiently.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1803 on: Yesterday at 08:48:30 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 08:24:06 pm
I think the reason maybe much more mundane. When our analytics department was setup, football analytics in general was still not uncovered so much, so there was plenty to excite them where we could discover metrics or models to give us the advantage. Now the market is saturated and the advantage is gone as more clubs have access to same information. Companies like statsbomb etc. Who have a larger workforce solely dedicated to analytics can provide the same or potentially more useful information and models at less cost which can make someone of Dr.Graham's calibre feel redundancy in his position in the near future.
This is where it is now chance to seek where the new advantage may be. Our transfer market advantage has been reducing not because of FSG or anything, but simply because the other clubs have caught up and it was always going to happen anyway. It was the same with Beane's moneyball strategy. One of the things in the past 3-4 years where we havent spent so much in senior transfers is the money spent on prodigious youth players and we have again done extraordinarily there under the radar. That investment will bear fruit in the next 5-6 years but not immediately though and in order to hold onto them, we'll need the team to continue to be successful, which begs the idea of needing someone who is used to handling that kind of transition and can plan the squad for that period.
I dont think this is a step backward, but possibly an opportunity. We have been slow and bad at selling older players of late, there is no doubt. That is where we need someone capable of handling the outs more efficiently.

I'm not sure this is true. I still see United as 5 years behind us. It's not that long ago they were insisting that "non-footballing people" weren't making "footballing decisions" in the club. As far as I know, they still do the vast majority of talent identification via scouting. They still have 70+ scouts on their payroll compared to Liverpool hiring less than 10. Football is way more conservative when it comes to adapting to new ideas than American sports. I think there are a few things behind this: 1. Hyper-competitive, adapt-or-die type mentality. 2. American sports are more statistical in nature and they are much more willing to be looking for edges in numbers. 3. In Baseball, in particular, the Moneyball thing was such a stand-out, obviously superior way of doing things that it couldn't be ignored.

Look at the rise of Brighton and Brentford. I don't really see other mid-lower league tables, or Championship teams pushing an analytics-first mentality as hard as these two have and they're still reaping the rewards. You really can't underestimate the stupidity in management structures in the vast majority of clubs, even Premier League ones.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1804 on: Yesterday at 08:48:33 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 03:29:17 pm
Ah good, we needed something to moan about with the World Cup going on.

This will be a nice distraction.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1805 on: Yesterday at 11:08:40 pm »
Yeah, this isn't how this is supposed to work. Would kind of explain our move to a 4-4-2 and just generally not knowing what we were if we're just recruiting on a whim. Nunez has been great but he also had almost no relation to our current forwards and how they all worked in the system.

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1806 on: Yesterday at 11:20:47 pm »
So... this is not an issue?

Or is this a huge issue?

I've been a bit out of it if late.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1807 on: Yesterday at 11:38:52 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:08:40 pm
Yeah, this isn't how this is supposed to work. Would kind of explain our move to a 4-4-2 and just generally not knowing what we were if we're just recruiting on a whim. Nunez has been great but he also had almost no relation to our current forwards and how they all worked in the system.



Our signings in the past year have been Diaz, Konate and Nunez. Dont know who wanted whom, but if it was Klopp then I would say that he knows a player when he sees one.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1808 on: Yesterday at 11:49:39 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:38:52 pm
Our signings in the past year have been Diaz, Konate and Nunez. Dont know who wanted whom, but if it was Klopp then I would say that he knows a player when he sees one.

Last window we missed our main midfield target in May  then told the world we didnt need anyone for months then panicked in the last two weeks approached several players with days left to go and ended up with someone who allegedly exists called Melo.
I used to believe Klopps public comments about transfers were all show but this summer our actions almost exactly matched to his changing sentiments and it was a shit show

The manager cant be in charge of recruitment at an elite club in 2022 - its a disastrous idea - even if theyre the best coach on the planet
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1809 on: Yesterday at 11:51:27 pm »
Klopp has come out recently regretting not signing Son and I get the feeling that he does not want that to happen again with players that he really wants in his team.

If the data analysts are getting in the way, then there is only going to be one winner
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1810 on: Yesterday at 11:52:23 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:49:39 pm
Last window we missed our main midfield target in May  then told the world we didnt need anyone for months then panicked in the last two weeks approached several players with days left to go and ended up with someone who allegedly exists called Melo.
I used to believe Klopps public comments about transfers were all show but this summer our actions almost exactly matched to his changing sentiments and it was a shit show

The manager cant be in charge of recruitment at an elite club in 2022 - its a disastrous idea - even if theyre the best coach on the planet

I agree that overall it was a shit show how this summer went. A complete disaster and we paid for it big time. But in terms of talent identification, it hasnt been a problem.

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1811 on: Yesterday at 11:53:14 pm »
Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 11:51:27 pm
Klopp has come out recently regretting not signing Son and I get the feeling that he does not want that to happen again with players that he really wants in his team.

If the data analysts are getting in the way, then there is only going to be one winner

When would that have happened? Son is now really showing his age.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1812 on: Yesterday at 11:54:05 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:53:14 pm
When would that have happened? Son is now really showing his age.

At Dortmund
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1813 on: Today at 12:09:18 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:38:52 pm
Our signings in the past year have been Diaz, Konate and Nunez. Dont know who wanted whom, but if it was Klopp then I would say that he knows a player when he sees one.

It gets beyond whether they're a good player or not. The DoF is supposed to merge what the managers needs are, what the club envisions the play style to be and how that all fits short and long term as far as player personnel. A lot of our issues is due to injury or suspension we seemed to be a box of mismatched toys that Klopp was trying to tape together into a coherent system from one game to the next. We probably still are player for player the 2nd best team in the league but as a whole we are falling short. That's what this is about. The manager can only see what's in front of him, not how it all fits together or worse we end up like ManU where we go from manager to manager and have to redo the squad each time.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1814 on: Today at 01:20:04 am »
Allison, Virgil, Darwin. I think its time, as a fan base, we accept the fact that Klopp just wants to be surrounded by a bunch of tall good looking men all day and bases all footballing decisions on that.

Jurgen, much like that of a 24yo woman who cant hold together a relationship, when confronted by logic and sober observations of friends, has an inner monologue of I can change him
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1815 on: Today at 02:40:31 am »
If Klopp having a greater say in transfers is true, the only worry I have is he's only here for three more seasons after this one (as of now). The transition is always easier when the general direction of the club and the transfers are handled by a sporting director
