« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 40 41 42 43 44 [45]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 208745 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,003
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1760 on: Today at 03:22:20 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 03:21:03 pm
Things like - yes we can defintiely afford your fee? We can bid for in january if you like? That kind of vibe

More like, its shit at Anfield, its better at a place that rhymes with Bold Nafford. But of course not to tell Jurgen else he would kill them.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,500
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1761 on: Today at 03:22:41 pm »
Look if people are worried Edwards and co will end up t Newcastle or Chelsea because of the pay rise. What's to stop us taking someone like Brentford's recruitment team?  ???
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,003
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1762 on: Today at 03:25:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:22:41 pm
Look if people are worried Edwards and co will end up t Newcastle or Chelsea because of the pay rise. What's to stop us taking someone like Brentford's recruitment team?  ???

They are now at Real Madrid.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,003
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1763 on: Today at 03:26:07 pm »
Important to note that Ian Graham was the guy who gave that presentation about how its better not to sign players.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,500
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1764 on: Today at 03:26:25 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:25:28 pm
They are now at Real Madrid.

Then we go Red Bull Salzburg.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,003
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1765 on: Today at 03:27:05 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:26:25 pm
Then we go Red Bull Salzburg.

They are at Leipzig.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,055
  • YNWA
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1766 on: Today at 03:27:09 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 03:20:12 pm
It's very possible that Edwards will have a new job lined up and will bring his own people with him. Ward and Graham being just that.

Would Ward want to go back to playing second fiddle to Edwards?
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,181
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1767 on: Today at 03:28:20 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:27:09 pm
Would Ward want to go back to playing second fiddle to Edwards?

He wont be though, Edwards is moving from Newcastle to PSG
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,500
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1768 on: Today at 03:29:10 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:27:05 pm
They are at Leipzig.

They're not. Leipzig and Salzburg have diffrent recruitment teams.
Logged

Online bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,274
  • JFT96
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1769 on: Today at 03:29:17 pm »
Ah good, we needed something to moan about with the World Cup going on.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,756
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1770 on: Today at 03:32:12 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:38:00 pm
Stop thinking that everything is a negative here. Its been obvious that other teams have been taking a leaf out of our book, it maybe that we need to reset ourselves to go forward.

Not just a leaf, Jill. Newcastle have a few of our backroom staff already. At their level of pay, they dont have to break the bank to poach them. If you were on £60-80k and another club offered £250k, would you turn it down? I wouldnt. Even if it was Liverpool I was leaving. Its a cheap* way for them to disrupt rival premier league clubs in as short a time as possible. Suddenly, those reports Klopp was getting in real-time at HT are delayed while we employ new staff and they learn the ropes. Well be fine in a few months, but the damage is done. They could just poach more staff next summer too.

Citys owners play tricks on a similar level but with their own staff. E.g. employing the family of the key coaches and players. Thats a cheap way of ensuring you keep the key staff at the club for longer.

FSG dont use those dodgy practices as they dont have a countrys wealth fund to tap into.


*by which I mean its cheaper than poaching managers, coaches or players.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,085
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1771 on: Today at 03:34:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:49:25 pm
The club is getting sold, I think these people are jumping ship that's all.

I get that people want to pre-empt being let go because finding another job can take time, but none of these people are poor. New owners might actually want to retain them, based on the success of their previous work. Having them all decide at once that they've just had enough is extremely bad for the club.

I realise we can be prone to overreacting as fans, but it does feel that things are unravelling a bit. I can only hope it means a takeover is imminent so that disruption is kept to a minimum.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,681
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1772 on: Today at 03:35:21 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 03:29:17 pm
Ah good, we needed something to moan about with the World Cup going on.

I thought we needed something to not moan about with the world cup.
Logged

Offline NativityinBlack

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,983
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1773 on: Today at 03:40:44 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:34:16 pm
I get that people want to pre-empt being let go because finding another job can take time, but none of these people are poor. New owners might actually want to retain them, based on the success of their previous work. Having them all decide at once that they've just had enough is extremely bad for the club.

I realise we can be prone to overreacting as fans, but it does feel that things are unravelling a bit. I can only hope it means a takeover is imminent so that disruption is kept to a minimum.

3 resignations, while Gordon has been pulled back by FSG. I don't see any positive spin here. None.
Logged

Offline Greyfox

  • Silver Fox's less distinguished brother
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,693
  • Liverbird on my chest
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1774 on: Today at 03:44:07 pm »
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Today at 03:40:44 pm
3 resignations, while Gordon has been pulled back by FSG. I don't see any positive spin here. None.

if there had been any sort of outright animosity - they could have walked - like right now, not the end of the season.

If "they'd had enough"...why not go now? - there are people just below them - all of them would probably could step up.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,085
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1775 on: Today at 03:44:23 pm »
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Today at 03:40:44 pm
3 resignations, while Gordon has been pulled back by FSG. I don't see any positive spin here. None.

If - IF - they've been poached by a rival, then maybe that was the catalyst for FSG to sell up?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,261
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1776 on: Today at 03:45:11 pm »
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Today at 03:40:44 pm
3 resignations, while Gordon has been pulled back by FSG. I don't see any positive spin here. None.

Yeah I think it's OK to be a bit 'ah well a new broom might help us' on one level but at the same time recognizing it's a bit chaotic and a bad 'look'. All this so soon after edwards just doesn't really pass the sniff test.

It's the sale - that this is apparently unrelated to - that's the unknown though. If there's a lot more sorted behind the scenes than we know then maybe it all makes a bit more sense.
Logged
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,656
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1777 on: Today at 03:49:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:15:39 pm
CHANGE THE PASSWORDS!

 ;D

Love ya big fella.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,503
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1778 on: Today at 03:56:27 pm »
Turnover in front offices isnt anything out of the norm on this side of the Atlantic. But since there are similar structures at all the teams then there are a lot of recruiting options. Thats not the case in the PL as they seem to just canabalize each other. So on the one hand it shouldnt be that big of a deal but on the other who is there to replace them with? Especially as it sounds like they wont hire anyone from the outside until the sale is done. Giving Klopp and Ljinders free reign sounds like a terrible idea.

Any reason to think anything is lined up for January then? Probably not it seems unless Klopps also been working the phones while trying to piece together a team. Sigh
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,367
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1779 on: Today at 04:02:17 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:32:12 pm
Not just a leaf, Jill. Newcastle have a few of our backroom staff already. At their level of pay, they dont have to break the bank to poach them. If you were on £60-80k and another club offered £250k, would you turn it down? I wouldnt. Even if it was Liverpool I was leaving. Its a cheap* way for them to disrupt rival premier league clubs in as short a time as possible. Suddenly, those reports Klopp was getting in real-time at HT are delayed while we employ new staff and they learn the ropes. Well be fine in a few months, but the damage is done. They could just poach more staff next summer too.

Citys owners play tricks on a similar level but with their own staff. E.g. employing the family of the key coaches and players. Thats a cheap way of ensuring you keep the key staff at the club for longer.

FSG dont use those dodgy practices as they dont have a countrys wealth fund to tap into.


*by which I mean its cheaper than poaching managers, coaches or players.

Never in a million years would I work at a club like Newcastle with their current owners. Money doesnt motivate everyone.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,296
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1780 on: Today at 04:02:54 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:27:05 pm
They are at Leipzig.

:D Its all gone a bit Two Ronnies in here.
Logged

Offline MPowerYNWA

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 670
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1781 on: Today at 04:33:22 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:02:17 pm
Never in a million years would I work at a club like Newcastle with their current owners. Money doesnt motivate everyone.

I would if 5x salary, as Im realistic about the hypocritical world we live in!!!
Logged

Offline Rawkybalboa

  • "I wouldn't have a clue..."
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 773
  • somebody puts his hand on u, send him2the grave
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1782 on: Today at 04:41:44 pm »
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 04:33:22 pm
I would if 5x salary, as Im realistic about the hypocritical world we live in!!!

Exactly. Hypocrisy is being exposed big time. As it stands money talks
Logged

Offline redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,925
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1783 on: Today at 05:08:46 pm »
Quote from: Greyfox on Today at 03:44:07 pm
if there had been any sort of outright animosity - they could have walked - like right now, not the end of the season.

If "they'd had enough"...why not go now? - there are people just below them - all of them would probably could step up.
Contractual notice periods appear to be 'end of season'.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,327
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1784 on: Today at 05:25:35 pm »
If its true most of the senior analysts are going it seems very unlikely they wont be moving to a rival
« Last Edit: Today at 05:27:28 pm by JackWard33 »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,003
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1785 on: Today at 05:27:07 pm »
Surely it causes a problem now with incoming transfers?
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,282
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1786 on: Today at 05:38:49 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:38:00 pm
Stop thinking that everything is a negative here. Its been obvious that other teams have been taking a leaf out of our book, it maybe that we need to reset ourselves to go forward.
each of the departures by itself doesn't mean much, it's the cumulative effect.

and the concern is that our ability to remain competitive with oil clubs so far has been based on every part of LFC working at its peak, with everything running smoothly and in coordination (I'm not being naive - of course crap happens behind the scenes, like any big outfit).

any key component getting thrown out of whack (medical department) can really affect everything.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,003
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1787 on: Today at 05:39:17 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 03:56:27 pm
Turnover in front offices isnt anything out of the norm on this side of the Atlantic. But since there are similar structures at all the teams then there are a lot of recruiting options. Thats not the case in the PL as they seem to just canabalize each other. So on the one hand it shouldnt be that big of a deal but on the other who is there to replace them with? Especially as it sounds like they wont hire anyone from the outside until the sale is done. Giving Klopp and Ljinders free reign sounds like a terrible idea.

Any reason to think anything is lined up for January then? Probably not it seems unless Klopps also been working the phones while trying to piece together a team. Sigh

Dont see why we would keep them in place until May if they dont do anything. My concern however would be the summer as if we are telling players to sign for us then.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,503
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1788 on: Today at 05:41:06 pm »
Im pretty sure I said when Edwards left that part of it could be that there isnt much for him to do if Klopp is going to stick around longer and wants to keep the core group around for as long as possible.  Now doubly so if the minimal amount of transfers are just going to be dictated by Ljinders with Klopps blessing, whats the point of sticking around?

I dont think thats actually true but you have a lot of LFC reporters hinting as much.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,503
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1789 on: Today at 05:45:04 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:39:17 pm
Dont see why we would keep them in place until May if they dont do anything. My concern however would be the summer as if we are telling players to sign for us then.

Because thats what their contract says. Did Brexit mean there are no longer employment protections as well?

Nobody in this group outside of Ward would be involved in recruitment pitches with players so I wouldnt worry about that.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 40 41 42 43 44 [45]   Go Up
« previous next »
 