Stop thinking that everything is a negative here. Its been obvious that other teams have been taking a leaf out of our book, it maybe that we need to reset ourselves to go forward.



Not just a leaf, Jill. Newcastle have a few of our backroom staff already. At their level of pay, they dont have to break the bank to poach them. If you were on £60-80k and another club offered £250k, would you turn it down? I wouldnt. Even if it was Liverpool I was leaving. Its a cheap* way for them to disrupt rival premier league clubs in as short a time as possible. Suddenly, those reports Klopp was getting in real-time at HT are delayed while we employ new staff and they learn the ropes. Well be fine in a few months, but the damage is done. They could just poach more staff next summer too.Citys owners play tricks on a similar level but with their own staff. E.g. employing the family of the key coaches and players. Thats a cheap way of ensuring you keep the key staff at the club for longer.FSG dont use those dodgy practices as they dont have a countrys wealth fund to tap into.*by which I mean its cheaper than poaching managers, coaches or players.