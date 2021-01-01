« previous next »
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1720 on: Today at 02:01:21 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 01:53:38 pm
The best thing to do is panic, thats the one thing we do know.

I haven't read the details of these announcements, but is a positive spin plausible - Klopp wants to gradually morph into a true DOF (whatever the title) and will eventually move away from the touchline - handing it to Pep - but still control more aspects of how the club and team operate?

maybe just wishful thinking ....
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1721 on: Today at 02:02:35 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:01:21 pm
I haven't read the details of these announcements, but is a positive spin plausible - Klopp wants to gradually morph into a true DOF (whatever the title) and will eventually move away from the touchline - handing it to Pep - but still control more aspects of how the club and team operate?

maybe just wishful thinking ....

That would be absolutely shit. You need some better wishes  ;D
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1722 on: Today at 02:03:05 pm »
Might be way off base here, but If this is to do with the club being sold, why would they leave? New owners means more money to spend and not have their hands tied by FSG frugalness. Also if they stayed and new ownership wanted them gone, they'd get a pay off.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1723 on: Today at 02:03:10 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:48:02 pm
Other teams were always going to catch up with us, its just life. We need to make sure we have something else in place though.

Exactly and we will. We just need to boffin it up again.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1724 on: Today at 02:04:20 pm »
"This is obviously a blow for Liverpool [losing Ian Graham], but I dont think it means moving away from a data-led approach. Thered be a few obvious internal candidates to replace Ian, with Will Spearman probably the most compelling."

https://twitter.com/RorySmith/status/1595778841142005766
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1725 on: Today at 02:07:32 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 01:58:36 pm
All Ill say is we had a club full of nerds and managed not to buy any midfielders 18 months after doing the same with centre halves. We rely on magical pixies to obtain CL qualification cos someone is sniffing at the statistical profile of the 2nd, 3rd and 4th choices.

Balance is key isnt it?

I mean I don't like the idea of a bit of a power vacuum at the top of the club but if the best these nerds can come up with since singing Thiago 2 years ago is Jude Bellingham, who is literally the most sought after midfielder on earth, then I guess the flip side is they're hardly working that hard are they.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1726 on: Today at 02:07:44 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:01:21 pm
I haven't read the details of these announcements, but is a positive spin plausible - Klopp wants to gradually morph into a true DOF (whatever the title) and will eventually move away from the touchline - handing it to Pep - but still control more aspects of how the club and team operate?

maybe just wishful thinking ....

Take the best manager in the world, place him in a random backroom role and have him be replaced with the guy chased out of Groeningen because he was nowhere near good enough?

I will pass, thanks.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1727 on: Today at 02:08:30 pm »
They are still working until the end of the season, are we confident that they dont Bellingham that its shit being here?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1728 on: Today at 02:08:55 pm »
Tomkins Take n the situation

So, Julian Ward didn't last long after Michael Edwards, his predecessor, quit last season. The equally important Ian Graham is also said to be going. I had heard that various senior scouts wanted to quit in the summer, and still might.

This has all been going on for a while, it seems (based on what Ive been hearing on the grapevine), and was an additional reason I suspected a couple of weeks ago that FSG might be willing to call time as running the club just got a whole lot harder.

The smart-thinking backroom that they created had lost its influence, with the best manager in the world and his talented assistant no longer on the same page as all those who brought them many of the great players (that they then helped turn into world-class players).

All the success has led to the disintegration of the unity and shared thinking that helped the rise. Sooner or later there will be a culture clash between the hands-on staff and those who work in offices or travel around scouting.

Managers face the greatest pressure and scrutiny (but also the greatest praise and remuneration), and often seem to want total control (which is understandable), but which in the massively complex modern football ecosystem, means they can lose sight of the bigger picture. The buck stops with the manager, so it always makes sense that they start to demand more control.

The possible wisdom of this in 2022 is different, however, from decades ago, when football management was simpler.

So, Julian Ward is leaving at the end of the season; like Michael Edwards, to take a break from football which is not a coincidence. Dr Ian Graham, pivotal to the appointment of Klopp along with Edwards, is going too. Will Spearman, a super-smart thinker, is also apparently on his way.

Liverpool have  or should that be had  world-class data analytics and scouting people, and they were being ignored. Or at the very least, no one was seeing eye to eye. Relationships often break down over a longer period of time; it need not be anyone's fault, which is why we now have no-fault divorces. But you often get irreconcilable differences over time, even if you start out as close allies.

It feels a bit like Brendan Rodgers vs the transfer committee all over again: manager does brilliantly, then increases his say on transfer targets, then club signs a load of duds (not that this last part has happened  the signings have still been good). This, now, is different in that the club were just not agreeing on who to sign, how much to pay, and so on; as well as why so many older players have been kept.

Another difference is that Klopp is the best manager in the world, but he relied on picks like Mo Salah, Andy Robertson and various other left-field bargains who were not his choices.

FSG, and Mike Gordon in particular (who worked so closely with Klopp), seemed to see the precocious, gifted Pep Lijnders as the Reds' future (and a couple of years ago I'd have agreed 100%, before all this turmoil), but it seems that Lijnders  for whatever reason  has rubbed a lot of people up the wrong way. As such, the internal dynamics have collapsed.

Gordon has now moved away from football operations, Edwards is gone, Ward and Graham and others are going, senior scouts are said to be unhappy, and as such, it could be a good time to sell the club, with arguably the joint-greatest manager Liverpool have ever had (in a three-way tie with Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley) clearly un-sackable  and rightly so!  but the entire club apparently at loggerheads over major issues; and as the team  filled with older players the manager wanted to keep (and he even wanted to keep other 30-somethings)  ages-out and needs regeneration.

Perhaps Klopp can now bring in his own back-office staff, but after seven years, has he got the emotional distance to make super-canny decisions?

So many great Liverpool managers (Kenny Dalglish, Rafa Benítez, and Bill Shankly circa 1970) eventually, after years in the gladiatorial arena, lost sight of what was going wrong, with the pressure distorting their thinking. Loyalty to older players, or internal conflict (and in Dalglish's case, the addition of the aftermath of Hillsborough), end up distracting them.

Equally, no one knows what the team needs more than Klopp and Lijnders, in terms of their ideas and what they specifically want. They work at the coal face; they see the players up close, and know what they need.

But are they the best judges of recruitment?  with Klopp's greatest strength always his low-ego ability to divest responsibility.

Now there's the uncertainty of a sale and the uncertainty of almost the entire recruitment structure "lost" at a time of high recruitment requirement, and the only thing left standing by the summer may be Klopp, Lijnders and some players  with the owners, two directors of football, the director of research, various analysts and scouts, half a dozen older/fringe/out of contract players, and perhaps an entire medical department (given the injuries), all possibly gone.

It feels like utter carnage, but it's been brewing since last season, and reached a head in the summer. It felt like the air had been cleared, but perhaps fresh recruitment disputes have arisen, as the January window beckons.

The upside  if there is one  is that a total reboot may bring fresh ideas, fresh cash (albeit let's hope not via dodgy or reckless sources), and some unity behind the scenes.

Even if the new people aren't as good as the old people, it might help just to all be in agreement again (or at least, respectful disagreement with productive creative tension).

But Liverpool are also losing so much talent, whose cleverness helped in the rise to the very top. A lot of knowledge is being lost.

Of course, once the club was up for sale, it felt like things were going to have to change in several ways. New owners may want to put their own stamp on things (this could be good or bad), albeit the timescale  a sale cant be quick  could mean disruption for the rest of a season that was improving but still on a knife-edge.

These new resignations only add to a sense of turmoil. It's not necessarily full of bile and bitterness, but it's the end of a cycle.

Great success often lead to rifts. The best bands often break up after their masterpiece, or the album that finally breaks big; or at least, they splinter off into silos.

The drummer wants to start writing the songs; the two main songwriters no longer collaborate  maybe no longer even able to tolerate sitting in the same room as one another  and have to write their own stuff; the bass player, who cannot sing, wants to do lead vocals on three tracks; and everyone thinks they can manage the band better than the manager, and produce the records better than the producer.

For a while, Liverpool had it all. Now, it's all in a fragile state of near-collapse.

But things also come and go, and what falls can rise again. Change is stressful, but it can go either way. Any collapse gives the chance to rebuild, and while it can of course spell disaster, it can also be better than muddling on in dysfunction  where nothing gets done, and things drift.

I'll always back Jürgen Klopp, as he's the best thing about the club. Hes not just elite, but super-elite.

It's just that I liked the whole band, and wanted them to stay together, get along like a close-knit family, and write new hits as good as the old hits. Now, its into the unknown
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1729 on: Today at 02:09:17 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:02:35 pm
That would be absolutely shit. You need some better wishes  ;D
right now I'm searching for straws to cling to ....  :(
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1730 on: Today at 02:09:57 pm »
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 02:04:20 pm
"This is obviously a blow for Liverpool [losing Ian Graham], but I dont think it means moving away from a data-led approach. Thered be a few obvious internal candidates to replace Ian, with Will Spearman probably the most compelling."

https://twitter.com/RorySmith/status/1595778841142005766
yeah but that was said when Edwards left ....
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1731 on: Today at 02:12:35 pm »
the Mancs must be laughing their dicks off.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1732 on: Today at 02:12:54 pm »
Quote from: RideTheWalrus on Today at 02:03:05 pm
Might be way off base here, but If this is to do with the club being sold, why would they leave? New owners means more money to spend and not have their hands tied by FSG frugalness. Also if they stayed and new ownership wanted them gone, they'd get a pay off.


Isn't that a bit of an assumption, though?  Also, spending money isn't the sole focus of Ward's job (there's the whole lot of work that goes into a transfer prior to the cheque being signed).
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1733 on: Today at 02:13:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:49:25 pm
The club is getting sold, I think these people are jumping ship that's all.

For what reason?

Worst case they get sacked and get a pay off, best case someone comes in who wants them to continue but with more money.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1734 on: Today at 02:14:46 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:12:35 pm
the Mancs must be laughing their dicks off.

Why would you give a shit?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1735 on: Today at 02:15:28 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:14:46 pm
Why would you give a shit?

SamLad standing on the hard shoulder...
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1736 on: Today at 02:16:01 pm »
What's Bascombe on?  That article is full of "oh, the woe" and writing as if everyone is an "FSG out" doom monger.  I mean, if FSG do sell and the club goes down the pan because everyone is leaving, will they then be happy?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1737 on: Today at 02:16:46 pm »
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1738 on: Today at 02:17:04 pm »
So our shit start to the season was Pep's fault and now these people are all leaving because of him? That fucking book he wrote has got a lot to answer for.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1739 on: Today at 02:18:47 pm »
From that Tomkins article is a bit of a daft/odd/rubbish take:

It feels a bit like Brendan Rodgers vs the transfer committee all over again: manager does brilliantly, then increases his say on transfer targets, then club signs a load of duds (not that this last part has happened  the signings have still been good). This, now, is different in that the club were just not agreeing on who to sign, how much to pay, and so on; as well as why so many older players have been kept.

I mean, this doesnt feel like that. And not only because thedoes brilliantly is generous for one, but also, this is completely the other way around. Rodgers refused to work with a sporting director from the very get go - even before getting the job.

This feels like either some of them are being sounded out by richer/other big clubs and having to take breaks before moving to them, or just wanting to get out because of not knowing whats going on with FSG, and not willing to hang around through uncertainty, or maybe not happy with others at the club having far more influence than previously - thefeore clashing over transfers.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1740 on: Today at 02:20:05 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 02:12:54 pm

Isn't that a bit of an assumption, though?  Also, spending money isn't the sole focus of Ward's job (there's the whole lot of work that goes into a transfer prior to the cheque being signed).

Even a frugal ownership would likely come in and spend decently in their first window. It's football ownership 101 to get fans onside quickly.

And correct, but it's a lot easier to negotiate when you don't need to talk a club down from say 60 mil to 40mil, but rather 50 mil.

The scouts and analysts in modern football for big clubs will have shortlists and detailed reports on pretty much every professional player in the world
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1741 on: Today at 02:23:38 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:18:47 pm
From that Tomkins article is a bit of a daft/odd/rubbish take:
par for the course imo.  can't stand him.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1742 on: Today at 02:25:21 pm »
Good time for all this information to break.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1743 on: Today at 02:27:21 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 02:15:28 pm
SamLad standing on the hard shoulder...
I am in a really crappy mood right now .....
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1744 on: Today at 02:34:30 pm »
whatever TF is going on, or the reasons for it, until it gets settled it's not going to be encouraging for players we'd want to sign. 

and going to be a big distraction for the current squad.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1745 on: Today at 02:35:01 pm »
Ever since Lijnders released that book, the club has gone to shit.
« Reply #1746 on: Today at 02:38:00 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:34:30 pm
whatever TF is going on, or the reasons for it, until it gets settled it's not going to be encouraging for players we'd want to sign. 

and going to be a big distraction for the current squad.

Stop thinking that everything is a negative here. Its been obvious that other teams have been taking a leaf out of our book, it maybe that we need to reset ourselves to go forward.
