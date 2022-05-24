the angst people are having about this is a bit funny.
most top-level teams are putting this structure in place anyway (maybe without the physicists).
Edwards has already done that here - and left us his protege.
in a couple of years everyone will have it - it's not a huge secret.
(not to take away how awesome Edwards was for us)
Its probably cos football in England was so slow to catch onto the Sporting Director model. It was a big no-no for ages. We all remember how Rodgers refused to work with one here, it was normal for managers to just not want them.
Edwards status was really elevated, as he was maybe one of the first really good, high profile ones and of cousre, doing it at a very high profile club.
Im sure many of recall how Michael Zorc was looked upon as some genius by a lot of PL fans (his name would come up as often as a managers name in many a teams fanbase wish lists). Yet pre Klopp he wasnt considered anything special, in fact he was on shaky ground at Dortmund.
Its become a bigger deal here because many where not used to it I imagine.