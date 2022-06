Been approached by Chelsea



Thought he has something lined up .



You read some things on RAWK which genuinely just leave you gobsmacked.So....when he announced in November last year that he was leaving, you think what he had lined up was a Sporting Director job at Chelsea? Who have since had their owner sanctioned, put the club up for sale, spent months sorting a new buyer and then sacked their previous sporting director (who was pretty much the main football person at the club under the owner who was in charge at the time that Edwards announced he was leaving)?I know we credit Edwards for playing 4D chess....but wow.