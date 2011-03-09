« previous next »
Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes

Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
January 29, 2022, 06:07:57 pm
Quote from: newterp on January 29, 2022, 05:08:08 pm
She probably accidentally entered the Matrix. She may now know it though.

you are The One Vera
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
January 30, 2022, 07:38:50 am
Quote from: The Test on January 29, 2022, 09:57:30 am
;D This was a few years ago now but I often think about her. Hope to Christ theyve replaced it with an iPad or something.
Or even just a bog-standard Windows laptop with good RAM.
I'm SysOps, so I'm more BSD/Linux, but I'd never in my life recommend something other than Windows to anyone who doesn't know much about computers.
Mac is a bit of a step up- "quirky", needs specialst support and a little more costly so I've never recommended it to "first time" computer owners. (German old ladies just love their Macs though! It's like a 2nd family dog! ;D )

Back to Harvey- I would love to see him get some minutes. It would be a bit of a step up from an U23 Friendly, but prolly the next step in his recovery.
I'd like to see some first teamers though, just to make sure we're not coming back looking too "leggy" and yet again- repeat the same mistake that's been plaguing us for much of the Premier League era since 2000. We, especially, are notorious for coming back looking like we've just stumbled out of the alehouse after the Jan break. Hated this break especially under Ged, Rafa and Rodgers... and we've not looked like we've handled it too good either under Jurgen.
Hope we've got kept those joints well oiled.. even though it didn't seem to help much in the past.
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
January 30, 2022, 09:00:29 am
Quote from: The Test on January 28, 2022, 12:17:09 pm
My mates gran went to buy a macbook air cos she wanted something to read facebook on etc. The tech guy persuaded her to get a linux laptop cos its "open source". So now this poor old biddy is sitting at home with her tea and biscuits trying to get her head around ubuntu.

Sounds like Andy@ has been moonlighting at PC World.
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
January 30, 2022, 09:41:43 am
Should have got a chromebook.
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
January 30, 2022, 01:41:11 pm
Quote from: mattD on January 28, 2022, 11:29:26 am
Just reading about a potential big deal for Luiz Diaz - who I know nothing about but is reputed to be a 'big name' signing - got me wondering.

Where have we got the money from? I genuinely believed we were a bit strapped for cash no? Any financial gurus that could enlighten me about our club finances would be grand!

The money was there, club just didnt want to pay over the odds in order to get him early until they were able to get him for a price they deemed reasonable: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/01/30/liverpool-backdoored-tottenham-win-battle-luis-diaz-outflanked/

Quote
It had all started last year with Portos financial problems - news of which had started to circulate in the game. Liverpool were aware of how serious those had become by the delays the Portuguese club had sought in paying the balance on their fees owed on the deal for Serb midfielder Marko Gruijic.

Through the autumn and towards the end of the year the club were making it known that they would sell Diaz, the joint-top goalscorer at last summers Copa America. Jurgen Klopp had identified Diaz as his first-choice recruit and Liverpool were interested. Diaz had an 80m buyout clause but the price was set by Porto at 60m plus add-ons. At that cost Liverpool were not interested. They said they would meet Porto after the January window to discuss a possible summer deal.

A few weeks later Porto told Liverpool there were other interested parties, and the Premier League club asked to be kept up to speed. More than once, Liverpool said they were not interested at the price being quoted, and in the meantime Levy started negotiating. The only caveat on Liverpools side being that if a deal was agreed, the recruitment team asked that they could be informed. They told the players representatives they would take any Spurs deal for Diaz to Fenway for consideration

Levy agreed a 45m fee with around 15m of add-ons. It was in the add-ons he drove a hard bargain  they were based on targets that would be difficult for Diaz to achieve. Once that was agreed, Liverpool were given sight of the deal. Ward and Edwards, working closely with Dave Fallows, the head of recruitment, moved quickly.

Fenway agreed to pay the fee. Desperate for a cash injection to deal with payments due, Porto asked for 8m by this coming Monday. Liverpool said they could do it. A FaceTime call between Klopp and Diaz was sanctioned by Porto and the pair met at last, albeit remotely. Diaz was in the Colombia team hotel as they prepared for their World Cup qualifier against Peru on Friday in the city of Barranquilla. Klopp was on Merseyside. They got on well.

By Thursday morning, a deal was agreed between Liverpool and Porto: 45m up front and 15m in add-ons, more or less what had been agreed between Porto and Spurs. In addition, that 8m would be paid almost immediately  not an insignificant amount of cash for any club to find in a few days. Diaz and his representatives told Porto that Liverpool were the preferred destination. A transfer agreement was in place by the end of Thursday.
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
February 10, 2022, 06:58:24 pm
Personally think this should go in the PBP thread but once again the PL TV bubble isn't bursting anytime soon:


tariq panja
@tariqpanja
Premier League has finalised latest TV rights sales and international has overtaken domestic for the first time, bringing in £5.3b. Total is £10.5b (inc. £120m commercial) over three years. Once again numbers show there is not a big-5 when it comes to leagues. PL miles ahead.
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
February 10, 2022, 07:38:39 pm
wow, Mbappe is coming then
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
March 17, 2022, 01:59:52 pm
PSG want Mikey now.

Quote
Michael Edwards is on a shortlist of those under consideration to take a similar role at Paris St-Germain as the French club embarks on yet another new direction after a chastening Champions League elimination.  [Telegraph]
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
March 17, 2022, 02:05:45 pm
I'd prefer him to go somewhere like that, as ultimately they always want the shiny new toy to help them sportswash which isn't how he works. He'll go and find them a Wijnaldum and they'll all boo him.
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
March 17, 2022, 02:08:37 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on January 30, 2022, 07:38:50 am
...Mac is a bit of a step up- "quirky", needs specialst support and a little more costly so I've never recommended it to "first time" computer owners...
:lmao
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
March 17, 2022, 04:30:55 pm
Quote from: Samie on March 17, 2022, 01:59:52 pm
PSG want Mikey now.

What for, to find hidden gems like Haaland for them?
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
April 29, 2022, 11:07:56 am
The contracts of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are currently set to expire on the same day in 14 months time and Klopp would like both of them to stay. Perhaps he will find a way to convince new sporting director Julian Ward to help ensure that happens.

Yesterdays developments are not related to the departure of Wards predecessor but Klopps relationship with Michael Edwards  while constructive  had a different dynamic, given its longevity and the seniority established by the outgoing executive. With Ward taking over, Klopps life within the club is likely to become smoother.

https://theathletic.com/3277837/2022/04/29/klopp-inside-the-deal-to-extend-liverpool-love-affair/
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
April 29, 2022, 12:33:38 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on April 29, 2022, 11:07:56 am
The contracts of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are currently set to expire on the same day in 14 months time and Klopp would like both of them to stay. Perhaps he will find a way to convince new sporting director Julian Ward to help ensure that happens.

Yesterdays developments are not related to the departure of Wards predecessor but Klopps relationship with Michael Edwards  while constructive  had a different dynamic, given its longevity and the seniority established by the outgoing executive. With Ward taking over, Klopps life within the club is likely to become smoother.

https://theathletic.com/3277837/2022/04/29/klopp-inside-the-deal-to-extend-liverpool-love-affair/

weird statement.
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
April 29, 2022, 12:37:42 pm
Quote from: newterp on April 29, 2022, 12:33:38 pm
weird statement.
Just another rag that thrives on controversy now.
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
April 29, 2022, 12:38:24 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on April 29, 2022, 12:37:42 pm
Just another rag that thrives on controversy now.

Yup.

Klopp and Edwards have quite clearly worked great together, and Klopp has sung his praises many times.
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
April 29, 2022, 01:17:03 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on April 29, 2022, 12:37:42 pm
Just another rag that thrives on controversy now.

They really are, perhaps they churn out loads of content for all clubs, but all I seem to see are obsequious articles on City (and now Newcastle) all the time. Behind a paywall, of course, but I cant say Id be tempted to read that kind of thing.
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
April 29, 2022, 02:17:38 pm
Quote from: newterp on April 29, 2022, 12:33:38 pm
weird statement.
yeah that's what I thought ....
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
April 29, 2022, 06:49:00 pm
I think all its trying it say is that there will be an element of power shift with the relative seniorities of the two positions being different.
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
April 30, 2022, 12:44:15 am
Quote from: KillieRed on April 29, 2022, 01:17:03 pm
They really are, perhaps they churn out loads of content for all clubs, but all I seem to see are obsequious articles on City (and now Newcastle) all the time. Behind a paywall, of course, but I cant say Id be tempted to read that kind of thing.
Not really shocked they are peddling puff pieces on those teams and going hook, line and sinker for the sportswashing.
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
April 30, 2022, 01:01:46 am
Quote from: CraigDS on April 29, 2022, 12:38:24 pm
Yup.

Klopp and Edwards have quite clearly worked great together, and Klopp has sung his praises many times.

Yup and Klopp says Divock is World Class.
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
April 30, 2022, 06:44:01 am
Its an interesting one - there have been times where weve been very jam tomorrow and while its stood us in good stead its arguably cost us an edge in relation to silverware. I dont think its that weird when you think of situations where hes been annoyed (most notably the centre half situation last winter albeit again that led to us getting Konate).
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
April 30, 2022, 09:36:11 am
Quote from: royhendo on April 30, 2022, 06:44:01 am
Its an interesting one - there have been times where weve been very jam tomorrow and while its stood us in good stead its arguably cost us an edge in relation to silverware. I dont think its that weird when you think of situations where hes been annoyed (most notably the centre half situation last winter albeit again that led to us getting Konate).

It did. Given the praise heaped on Diaz for slotting into our system so well I would say that Konate has been a fantastic addition to our high line and just as impressive as Diaz. If you add on his three goals i would say he has been even better.

I can see there will be a power shift given Ward is newer but Klopp has the character to ensure a smooth working relationship with almost anyone. I wont be worrying about that change for sure.
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 04:07:49 pm
Nice want Mikey now.

https://twitter.com/GFFN/status/1528701349902356480

Quote
OGC Nice are targeting Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards to replace the outgoing Julien Fournier.
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 04:08:55 pm
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 04:18:15 pm
Wonder what Nice could offer him that would make working there better than being here. Many said at the time his next role might be something completely different to what he was doing here, and I wouldn't be surprised if that was true.
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 04:22:01 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 04:18:15 pm
Wonder what Nice could offer him that would make working there better than being here. Many said at the time his next role might be something completely different to what he was doing here, and I wouldn't be surprised if that was true.

He's been here 10 years. Maybe he just wants a change in scenery
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 04:22:08 pm
Nice are owned by Jim Ratcliffe, the guy who wanted to buy Chelsea. They've got a few bob on them.
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 04:26:56 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 04:18:15 pm
Wonder what Nice could offer him that would make working there better than being here. Many said at the time his next role might be something completely different to what he was doing here, and I wouldn't be surprised if that was true.

New project to help build up probably

10 years is a long time at one job, some people like change
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 04:27:34 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:22:08 pm
Nice are owned by Jim Ratcliffe, the guy who wanted to buy Chelsea. They've got a few bob on them.

His brother is in a senior position there and when they signed him took a dig at Everton but telling Morgan that  at last you are now joining a proper football club.

Cue victimisation status across the Park.
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 04:28:42 pm
Takes the biscuit.
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 06:26:59 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:07:49 pm
Nice want Mikey now.

https://twitter.com/GFFN/status/1528701349902356480


Wasn't there some talk at point that he was interested in working in a similar role in another sport (likely in the U.S)
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 06:36:23 pm
Yes mate. Baseball?
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 06:41:12 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 04:18:15 pm
Wonder what Nice could offer him that would make working there better than being here.
Biscuits? I'm hearing that Millie and Robbo are also interested...
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 07:12:30 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:41:12 pm
Biscuits? I'm hearing that Millie and Robbo are also interested...

Absolute gold 😁
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 07:14:14 pm
I hope we've changed the passwords  ;D
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 07:31:16 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 04:18:15 pm
Wonder what Nice could offer him that would make working there better than being here. Many said at the time his next role might be something completely different to what he was doing here, and I wouldn't be surprised if that was true.
erm ... Nice? :)
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 07:47:21 pm
*Mrs Merton voice* What first attracted you to the French Riviera?
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 07:48:32 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:31:16 pm
erm ... Nice? :)
Monte Carlo is only 20 min away, he may be applying his skills there... ;)
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 11:58:23 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 04:18:15 pm
Wonder what Nice could offer him that would make working there better than being here. Many said at the time his next role might be something completely different to what he was doing here, and I wouldn't be surprised if that was true.

Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 12:03:32 am
