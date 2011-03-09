« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 32 33 34 35 36 [37]   Go Down

Author Topic: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 161417 times)

Online Dim Glas@xmas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,947
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1440 on: November 11, 2021, 06:09:34 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on November 11, 2021, 03:48:50 pm
Phillips didnt start every game for Stuttgart. But he did play in approximately 50% of the available minutes. He wasnt recalled early either. He was recalled during the winter break and Jan window to allow him to play in FA Cup.

Im not necessarily going to push back on your assumption that we havent be great at loans. As Ive said I think the value of loans are quite difficult to quantify in most circumstances.

However, what you said about Phillips above is false. Your original statement that you could only think of 1 successful loan (Awoniyi) recently seems a stretch. IMO you lose some credibility in your opinion if you dont even get the factual aspects of the matter correct.

Like I said not going to necessarily disagree that the loans have been hit and miss. But a lot more hits than you are suggesting.

I think another thing with loans these days, is there are less been done of players who simply where bad buys or are just not wanted. For a few years, we always seemed to have 2 or 3 quite high profile playres on loan each season, like Markovic, Sakho, Balotelli, Carroll to name a few. 

So yeah for that reason alone things have improved with that aspect of loans! I think in the last 5 years or so the changes really have been for the positive. Both in terms of players having decent loans helping the club sell them for a decent fee (Although I think theyve held onto players a season too long in some cases). But for sure Grujic, Wilson, Kent, Awoyini have all been sold after loans where they where able to play plenty of minutes allowing them to improve and showcase their talents.  And seeing Elliott use his loan very positively is good, maybe Sepp will be able to do similar, who knows, but for sure his loan is showcasing his talent.

Loans here have moved on from being too often a way to hide' unwanted players, to being used to actually help players make a step up to Liverpools level or at least to give them a huge leg up in advancing their careers. 

« Last Edit: November 11, 2021, 06:11:42 pm by Dim Glas »
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,946
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1441 on: Yesterday at 04:54:32 pm »
Real Madrid hopeful of hiring Michael Edwards as new sporting director, according to Mel Reddy and Miguel Delaney:

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/michael-edwards-real-madrid-liverpool-b1975994.html
Logged

Online Happy Craig'mas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,430
  • YNWA
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1442 on: Yesterday at 04:56:14 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 04:54:32 pm
Real Madrid hopeful of hiring Michael Edwards as new sporting director, according to Mel Reddy and Miguel Delaney:

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/michael-edwards-real-madrid-liverpool-b1975994.html

I hope he enjoys the likes of Perez just buying who the fuck they like anyway!
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,011
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1443 on: Yesterday at 05:16:14 pm »
As if Perez will stop interfering.  :D
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,075
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1444 on: Yesterday at 05:27:00 pm »
He may finally be able to land Mbappe...
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports and interrogative fingering, possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,153
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1445 on: Yesterday at 05:32:32 pm »
They can have Michael Edwards as long as he puts a sell on and buyback clause in his contract.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,938
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1446 on: Yesterday at 05:33:20 pm »
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Yesterday at 04:56:14 pm
I hope he enjoys the likes of Perez just buying who the fuck they like anyway!

Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:16:14 pm
As if Perez will stop interfering.  :D

So you're saying Laptop Eddie will be redundant over there?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,407
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1447 on: Yesterday at 05:36:10 pm »
Suppose there are worse gigs than living in a beautiful city like Madrid where youre going to run La Liga for several years and will have reddies to spend. Dont blame him at all if he accepts.
Logged

Online Dim Glas@xmas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,947
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1448 on: Yesterday at 05:47:04 pm »
Good for him, if he goes there.

And glad hed be leaving the PL  ;D
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,064
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1449 on: Yesterday at 05:51:16 pm »
Yeah he can go there, where it's all about signing Galacticos.

He cannot have any of our number crunching super nerds though.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,899
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1450 on: Yesterday at 05:56:48 pm »
I would guess he may have a limited non-compete in his contract as well. Maybe no team in England. Or 1 year break (ie lets actually see if goes anywhere next year - if he can).
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,393
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1451 on: Yesterday at 06:04:27 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 05:56:48 pm
I would guess he may have a limited non-compete in his contract as well. Maybe no team in England. Or 1 year break (ie lets actually see if goes anywhere next year - if he can).

Would this even matter if his contract is up?
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,899
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1452 on: Yesterday at 06:19:32 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 06:04:27 pm
Would this even matter if his contract is up?

no - probably not. do we know that is it up?
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1453 on: Yesterday at 06:20:59 pm »
Will be interesting to see how he fares at another club. He undoubtedly got the right players for us, but they were the right players because we have the right coach. Under another coach, can we honestly say that we would have seen the kind of performances we're used to? Let's remember Firmino looked like a flop when he arrived here under Rodgers. Although he's obviously nowhere near the level of Klopp, it's not as if Rodgers is a terrible manager either. So the margins between success and failure relies often on the miracles the manager makes.

Honestly, Jurgen's record of turning good players into world class is phenomenal and has been seen at Dortmund and Liverpool. It's largely down to him first and foremost, but a great scout is a great foundation for all of that so hope Edwards is adequately replaced. We don't want to get into a situation again where scouts are recommending the likes of Balotelli again.
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,912
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1454 on: Yesterday at 07:02:28 pm »
It will be interesting if it happens. I can't see him being empowered as much as he has been here though, which somewhat defeats the purpose.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1455 on: Yesterday at 07:03:36 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on Yesterday at 05:47:04 pm
And glad hed be leaving the PL  ;D
absolutely.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,882
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1456 on: Yesterday at 07:40:22 pm »
The big worry is that he causes a "brain drain" of our clearly best in PL recruitment department of the type that's typical in US sports and something FSG has dealt with in the past with the Red Sox.  A lot of times when a director of sport moves from one team to another they'll take with them all their best analyst and scouts or those that know how the soup gets made so to say.  At least with US sports all of the teams are setup relatively similarly so there are a lot of replacement options.  That's far from the case in European football with most having nothing near what LFC has built.

Wish him luck at Madrid if it happens though.  Think it would be a bit odd at first in that he doesn't speak Spanish?  Getting his orders from Florentino based on his TV time on El Chiringuito will be something new and interesting at least ;)
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,011
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1457 on: Yesterday at 07:42:58 pm »
Tic Tac!
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,060
  • JFT 97
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1458 on: Yesterday at 08:44:30 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:40:22 pm
The big worry is that he causes a "brain drain" of our clearly best in PL recruitment department of the type that's typical in US sports and something FSG has dealt with in the past with the Red Sox.  A lot of times when a director of sport moves from one team to another they'll take with them all their best analyst and scouts or those that know how the soup gets made so to say.  At least with US sports all of the teams are setup relatively similarly so there are a lot of replacement options.  That's far from the case in European football with most having nothing near what LFC has built.

Wish him luck at Madrid if it happens though.  Think it would be a bit odd at first in that he doesn't speak Spanish?  Getting his orders from Florentino based on his TV time on El Chiringuito will be something new and interesting at least ;)

Isn't Edwards pretty much the odd one out though with the likes of Ward, Fallows and Hunter coming from City.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,375
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1459 on: Today at 11:06:14 am »
It'd be a really interesting career move for him. Real are the ultimate oil tanker of a football organisation but oddly the oil suppliers... well, there's all kinds of ways you could go with the metaphor but the pipelines are maybe directed elsewhere. So it's almost a 'bail it out with a tea strainer' job he's taking on if he goes there. People are inevitably gonna try and headhunt our people though eh?
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,942
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1460 on: Today at 11:32:15 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:06:14 am
It'd be a really interesting career move for him. Real are the ultimate oil tanker of a football organisation but oddly the oil suppliers... well, there's all kinds of ways you could go with the metaphor but the pipelines are maybe directed elsewhere. So it's almost a 'bail it out with a tea strainer' job he's taking on if he goes there. People are inevitably gonna try and headhunt our people though eh?
Weird that youd imagine it would be a underachieving top tier club club that wants to replicate our spectacular ROI and on-field transfer strategy. Instead of a egotistical prick who could not give a shit about any of that and over the last decade or two, has spent like a drunken sailor on whatever the latest flavour of the season is. Edwards is just a suited and bespectacled Galactico in Perez view, and has given no thought to if he actually fits in there.

Good luck to Laptop Eddy if he goes for the experience, but I give it a year max.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,863
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1461 on: Today at 11:38:52 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:06:14 am
It'd be a really interesting career move for him. Real are the ultimate oil tanker of a football organisation but oddly the oil suppliers... well, there's all kinds of ways you could go with the metaphor but the pipelines are maybe directed elsewhere. So it's almost a 'bail it out with a tea strainer' job he's taking on if he goes there. People are inevitably gonna try and headhunt our people though eh?
Pretty much my view on it. The £150Million question is, could he turn Salah's head?. I hope nobody from Liverpool, squad or behind the scenes follows him.
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Online FowlerLegend

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1462 on: Today at 11:56:17 am »
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 11:38:52 am
Pretty much my view on it. The £150Million question is, could he turn Salah's head?. I hope nobody from Liverpool, squad or behind the scenes follows him.
Spends his last 12 months at Liverpool telling FSG to low ball Mo, to the point of pissing him off, but tells Mo FSG are tight and don't appreciate him
Then when he leaves in the summer tells Mo how much RM are prepared to pay as they recognise world class talent. 4D chess from Edwards.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,942
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1463 on: Today at 12:00:03 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 11:56:17 am
Spends his last 12 months at Liverpool telling FSG to low ball Mo, to the point of pissing him off, but tells Mo FSG are tight and don't appreciate him
Then when he leaves in the summer tells Mo how much RM are prepared to pay as they recognise world class talent. 4D chess from Edwards.
Or transparently laughable scenario. Like Mo would believe it, or the club would only communicate with him/his agent via a departing Edwards.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online FowlerLegend

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1464 on: Today at 12:09:13 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:00:03 pm
Or transparently laughable scenario. Like Mo would believe it, or the club would only communicate with him/his agent via a departing Edwards.
Exactly. It was a joke! I imagine Ward is doing everything now.

I wouldn't be surprised though if Edwards leaves early, especially now with these Madrid links. You wouldn't have a senior exec stay in role in many industries if they are likely to move onto a competitor in the near future.
Logged

Online FowlerLegend

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1465 on: Today at 12:21:12 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 04:54:32 pm
Real Madrid hopeful of hiring Michael Edwards as new sporting director, according to Mel Reddy and Miguel Delaney:

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/michael-edwards-real-madrid-liverpool-b1975994.html

Will be interesting to see how this develops.

Wouldnt be surprised to see him leave Liverpool next month if this is true. For him, being the meticulous guy he is, cannot imagine he will just turn up in the summer and then start trying to talk to players to convince them to go to Madrid or work with his predecessors targets. All the clubs start talking now to targets (like we clearly had done with Konate).

If he waits until the summer then a lot of the big deals will already be advanced I would imagine. That means he waits until the following summer to really make his mark. Will he get that much time in Madrid?

Cam see it's in everyone's interest of he is going this summer for a parting of the ways sooner rather than later.
Logged

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,222
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1466 on: Today at 12:52:10 pm »
Quote
Real Madrid have approached Liverpool’s Michael Edwards about becoming sporting director at the club, and are hopeful they can persuade him to take the role.

Also in the news:

Alan_X has approached Dua Lipa about playing at his Christmas party and is hopeful he can persuade her to take the gig...

I've seen a few meltdowns on Twitter about this story. Basically the story so far is that Real Madrid think they're Billy Big Bollocks and want all the best toys.

When Reddy & Delaney post the story with quotes from Edwards saying he wants another job in football I'll start wetting my kecks.

And if he goes there who gives a fuck? The work he's done at Liverpool is part of an holistic approach to the club from the owners to the coaching staff. That holistic job will continue because of the way the club is run.

Good luck to anyone trying to do the job Edwards has done here at Real Madrid with that meddling egomaniac as his boss.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online fucking baubles

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,757
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1467 on: Today at 12:55:15 pm »
We have apparently lost one suit to the Saudi blood money though, Mark Leyland
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,899
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1468 on: Today at 12:59:07 pm »
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 12:55:15 pm
We have apparently lost one suit to the Saudi blood money though, Mark Leyland

Never liked Laptop Leyland anyway.
Logged

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,222
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1469 on: Today at 12:59:53 pm »
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 12:55:15 pm
We have apparently lost one suit to the Saudi blood money though, Mark Leyland

He wasn't a suit - he was a tracksuit who knew Howe at Burnley. Relatively low level member of staff who's taking a step up at Newcastle. People move up and move on in every walk of life. This from the Independent:

Quote
Leyland follows fellow analyst Harrison Kingston in leaving the Merseyside club. He departed last year to become Director of Performance Analysis and Framework at the Moroccan Football Federation.

Liverpool believe the high demand for their staff is a showcase of the world-class operation built behind the scenes. There is no concern over exits as the structure, talent pool and transition process is solid at the club.


Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.
Pages: 1 ... 32 33 34 35 36 [37]   Go Up
« previous next »
 