So, as of yesterday, Tears of the Kindom has leaked – 11 days prior to its release.I went to check for myself: it's up at various torrent sites, and people have been streaming gameplay on Twitch and other places.There's also a subreddit where all the leaks/spoilers are being collected as people progress in the game.I can't really be bothered to look, might aswell wait out the last few days and then enjoy it on my own Switch (rather than on an emulater with unstable framerate...)EDIT: Honestly, stay away from that Subreddit, for your own good! Stoopid me had a quick peek, because I "only" wanted to learn if there are dungeons in the game – and within seconds saw MUCH more than I would have wanted to