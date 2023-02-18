Holy shit!



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/I0-nzrEft4w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/I0-nzrEft4w</a>



10 minutes of gameplay demonstrating crazy new abilities. That fuse mechanic alone



Heres a summary for anyone who cant be bothered to watch the video:- The ground level world of Hyrule has changed. We are invited to explore.- The territories in the sky are called sky islands.- You can reach the sky islands through various means that make use of Links new powers.- For instance, if you track down an object that fell from the sky (a regular occurence, it seems), you can position yourself on top of that object and then, using a new power, reverse its motion, sending the object (and you) back up to the sky. (Think bullets flying back into the gun in Inception.)- Another new power is called Fuse: You can literally fuse together any two objects to create something new. For instance, if you fuse a tree branch with a rock, you get a makeshift hammer - a significantly stronger and more durable weapon.- In the video, you also see how Link fuses together three logs to create a little boat that can carry him over a river that would otherwise be too wide to swim across. He also attaches two wind turbines to propel the boat forward.- By the same token, you can also attach said turbines to a plank and propel yourself upwards to a sky islands. You really get the impression that the only limit is the players imagination!- The base robotic enemies that Link encounters on the sky islands are called Constructs.- The glitch from Breath of the Wild where you could clip through walls is now an actual gameplay feature: Links new power Ascend lets you beam yourself upwards and straight THROUGH any given ceiling. If a mountain is too high to scale, look for a cave and ascend through its ceiling to magically morph yourself on top of the mountain!