Nintendo Switch (was NX)

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
Reply #1280 on: February 18, 2023, 10:24:22 pm
Got Tears of the Kingdom on pre-order from Shop To for just under 50 notes. Not too shabby. Our lad's birthday is the same day as the release so might be a slightly late pressie. Pity as I'd love for him to get it on the day. He loves zelda games and is well into the manga books at the moment.
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
Reply #1281 on: February 19, 2023, 09:33:14 pm
Pre-orders are often delivered on the day of release (and in some cases a day before). Every chance it gets to you on time, ShopTo delivered the new Turtles game to me the day before release.
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
Reply #1282 on: February 19, 2023, 09:35:57 pm
ShopTo used to be my go to with pre-orders, for that very reason. Many a game popped through my letterbox a day or two early.

Finally got around to getting Kirby & The Forgotten Land. Lovely stuff.
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
Reply #1283 on: February 20, 2023, 12:50:29 pm
That would be superb if it pans out like that. Mind you, I'll be spending the day it comes trying to convince him to go to bed early so I can get a turn 😁
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
Reply #1284 on: February 24, 2023, 08:53:21 pm
They don't seem as robust as others mind.  I know for Minecraft we had an adapter which let you use Xbox 360 controllers.

Thanks, trying to get it resolved, hopefully I can.
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
Reply #1285 on: February 25, 2023, 07:55:42 am
Let us know how you get on - Im heavily in PS5 mode at the moment so putting fixing this off (cash flow). But once Zelda is out Ill be needing precision!
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
Reply #1286 on: March 16, 2023, 06:55:08 pm
So just chatting away to my neighbour and I found out that Nintendo offer a free service to fix your hardware. Hes sent sent away a faulty controller 3 times and got it fixed. So Ive registered it and a courier is coming to collect it tomorrow. Ill keep updated how it goes!
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
Reply #1287 on: March 18, 2023, 05:15:32 pm
Oh sound mate, I think I'll do that at some point as well. Thanks!
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
Reply #1288 on: Today at 11:25:03 am
A long shot.

The N64 Switch controllers are available to buy on their site for the first time in forever. I really want four of them to play with my mates but I dont even have a working Switch currently, which is a problem as you need a verified online subscription.

Would anyone be willing to buy me four of them and have me transfer the money? Id of course pay for shipping too.

If this is against RAWK rules let me know and Ill delete the post! Just desperate to get some before they sell out and I refuse to pay ridiculous scalper prices!
