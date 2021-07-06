Mine usually spawns in the second or third tunnel, never in the first so far.I finally managed my first escape last night, it took me bloody 38 runsI was at the point where I would reach the final boss on every run but I could only ever get him half done.Finally lucked out with a run where I accumulated loads of hearts (nearly 300) and went in with all death defiances in tact (still lost two during the battle, mind). Had the Eris bow and built around my casts, then just kept dashing around. Huge sigh of relief at the end.Now off to stock up on titan blood