« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Down

Author Topic: Nintendo Switch (was NX)  (Read 62816 times)

Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,972
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1080 on: May 1, 2021, 01:03:46 pm »
Quote from: emergency exit on May  1, 2021, 11:39:03 am
Anyone played the new Monter Hunter yet? I never tried any of the old ones but from skimming over a few headlines I get the impression that this something Switch players have been greatly anticipating?

I played a bit of the 3DS one and enjoyed it years ago. I played the demo of this new one and it seemed pretty decent. Don't have the time to get into a game like it but impressions were good. My lad had a go and he loved it. Probably above his age group though.

Eurogamer said it was possibly the best game on Switch after BOTW, and I trust their reviews.
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,371
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1081 on: May 1, 2021, 03:47:14 pm »
Quote from: emergency exit on May  1, 2021, 11:53:16 am
God, that first playthrough of BOTW is something else. Best game I've ever played. I was out of a job at the time so I went through it much too fast. I completed all 120 shrines, beat Ganon, and then completed both sets of DLCs within one month. I might start over and do it all again in master mode, that's how much I love this game.

UntouchableLuis: I can highly recommend doing the sidequest that involves getting your own house in Hateno village («Hylian Homeowner»). I loved having a base that I could return to, store some of my more precious weapons, and get a good night's rest between quests.

As for the divine beasts, I did the bird one up in the north west first as that gives you Revali's gale which is extremely OP. I activated all towers with it immediately after and from then onwards it was way easier to plan out my next moves (I don't like going into things blindly, which is also a perfectly acceptable way to play BOTW).

Also, once you have 13 hearts, go get the Master Sword. It's great because its a strong one-handed weapon (which means you can still use your shield) and because it doesn't break (instead, it "recharges"). You can also double the damage it does with one of the DLCs.

Once you've beaten a couple of the beasts, start challenging Lynels. It takes a bit of practice, but this is where you get the really powerful weapons from. Plus: This is the most rewarding part of the game.

If you need rupees, it's quite easy to farm them by collecting dragon horns. Let me know if you need some pointers there.

Honestly, just typing this out makes me want to revisit this beautiful game.

Cheers, not done the Hatano house thing yet so will do that on my next play.

I completed the Yiga Clan hideout quest the other day but admittedly used an online walk through for a lot of it as I was trying to fight them and it was impossible. Never knew you could throw the bananas! That's why I'm not the best gamer - there's certain things I just never would have guessed.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline emergency exit

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 245
    • X-Realms
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1082 on: May 2, 2021, 12:31:42 pm »
So you're on your way to completing Vah Naboris? Will that be your second divine beast? The champion's power you get from completing it is amazing for combat.

I would also recommend that you unlock all four fairies as that will let you upgrade your armor sets to the maximum (which you really should, at least the Champion's tunic and the soldier's armor). Upgraded armor makes a huge difference (especially as each level increases your defence almost exponentially.)

Also, whenever you see Beadle at any new stable you reach, buy up all his arrows.

Also: Follow A.xk_ on Youtube for the most insane BOTW combat videos (he's probably the best in the world at it). You'd think he's playing a different game entirely:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BWauA5H4uxY
Logged

Offline Redcap

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,972
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1083 on: Today at 03:08:49 am »
Quote from: emergency exit on May  1, 2021, 11:53:16 am
You can also double the damage it does with one of the DLCs.

To be clear, this is literally the hardest challenge the game offers up (other than Master Mode), and something that definitely benefits from getting every heart container in the game ;D

Master sword is good though. It's a good default weapon to use when you just want to kill some moblins, but which you probably wouldn't use for the tougher fights.

« Last Edit: Today at 03:10:59 am by Redcap »
Logged

Online OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,093
  • Picaro
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1084 on: Today at 08:28:53 am »
So... who has had a go at New Pokemon Snap yet? It came on Friday but I've been too bogged down with work... at the same time I'd love to start and finish a game before Mass Effect is re-released soon.
Logged

Offline emergency exit

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 245
    • X-Realms
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1085 on: Today at 08:41:05 am »
Quote from: Redcap on Today at 03:08:49 am
To be clear, this is literally the hardest challenge the game offers up (other than Master Mode), and something that definitely benefits from getting every heart container in the game ;D

Yes  unless you clip through the wall in the first room and go straight to the last room ;-)

Finished all three parts like this within one hour.
Logged

Offline Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,658
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1086 on: Today at 08:55:21 am »
Bought the Switch 3 years ago on a whim (BotW edition) and it's been lying dormant ever since.

Finally loaded BotW yesterday and have just started playing.

Enjoying it so far - only thing is the text on screen is too bloody small for me to read without specs on.

Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,577
  • Exiled to Yorkshire...
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1087 on: Today at 01:33:05 pm »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Today at 08:28:53 am
So... who has had a go at New Pokemon Snap yet? It came on Friday but I've been too bogged down with work... at the same time I'd love to start and finish a game before Mass Effect is re-released soon.

Im struggling to get excited about a game where you take photos of Pokemon rather than catching and battling them, but the reviews have been good!
Logged

Online bailey90

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,751
  • YNWA
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1088 on: Today at 04:48:01 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 01:33:05 pm
Im struggling to get excited about a game where you take photos of Pokemon rather than catching and battling them, but the reviews have been good!

I absolutely loved the original when I was younger. It's better than you think  ;D
Logged
Twitter: @Bailey_90

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,538
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1089 on: Today at 05:05:53 pm »
I'd seen the new Snap was out and wanted to know what people thought, surprised no one in here's played it.

The original was great, as bailey said above. Definitely one of the better Pokemon spin offs (confirmed Pokemon nerd myself) and was great fun back in the day.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,371
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1090 on: Today at 05:32:39 pm »
Quote from: emergency exit on May  2, 2021, 12:31:42 pm
So you're on your way to completing Vah Naboris? Will that be your second divine beast? The champion's power you get from completing it is amazing for combat.

I would also recommend that you unlock all four fairies as that will let you upgrade your armor sets to the maximum (which you really should, at least the Champion's tunic and the soldier's armor). Upgraded armor makes a huge difference (especially as each level increases your defence almost exponentially.)

Also, whenever you see Beadle at any new stable you reach, buy up all his arrows.

Also: Follow A.xk_ on Youtube for the most insane BOTW combat videos (he's probably the best in the world at it). You'd think he's playing a different game entirely:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BWauA5H4uxY

Yes I worked through the Divine Beast puzzle yesterday so now facing lightning Ganon but going to come back to it - any advice on this one? He comes out of nowhere and fucks me up. I'm shit at blocking attacks with the shield- I seem to time it off each time!

I decided to go to an area I've not explored yet last night on the very left of the map - there were 3 towers I hadn't activated near each other but as soon as I started climbing one those guardian fuckers got their lazer beams all over me. Hate those things!
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Up
« previous next »
 