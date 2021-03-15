« previous next »
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
March 15, 2021, 09:04:09 pm
Damn, that Diablo 2 remaster looks juicy.
Nice its landing on Switch together with other consoles.
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
March 15, 2021, 10:24:40 pm
Quote from: Zlen on March 15, 2021, 09:04:09 pm
Damn, that Diablo 2 remaster looks juicy.
Nice its landing on Switch together with other consoles.

Yeah I can't wait to have a go of that. I played D2 a lot growing up but almost entirely doing solo or LAN games, as I didn't have a CD key when I was a teenager. I'm looking forward to having a go at it online, hopefully there is a decent period before it becomes full of bots and duped items!
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
March 19, 2021, 02:37:20 pm
Best screen protector for the switch?
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
March 23, 2021, 01:42:08 pm
Errrr... any tips? I got myself a Switch for Christmas and have since played through Breath of the Wild (including both DLCs) and Animal Crossing (achieved a five star island, bred blue roses, put lots of hours into terraforming). Now I'm not sure what to play next that would be equally engaging. Is this a common complaint within the Nintendo community that the Switch lacks these sort of must-have/tentpole games? Or am I blind?
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
March 23, 2021, 02:02:21 pm
Quote from: emergency exit on March 23, 2021, 01:42:08 pm
Errrr... any tips? I got myself a Switch for Christmas and have since played through Breath of the Wild (including both DLCs) and Animal Crossing (achieved a five star island, bred blue roses, put lots of hours into terraforming). Now I'm not sure what to play next that would be equally engaging. Is this a common complaint within the Nintendo community that the Switch lacks these sort of must-have/tentpole games? Or am I blind?

You've got Mario Odyssey. Hades is supposed to be good.

To be honest i've had the switch for a few years and don't touch it much compared to other platforms. The ports are hugely inferior (and late) and I just don't rate the library, the games I want to play are few and far between. Just me though.
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
March 23, 2021, 02:04:15 pm
Depends what youre after really, anything first party from Nintendo is always worth a play through. Mario Odyssey being the obvious, plus Links Awakening and Luigis Mansion. Its probably not as dependant on first party games as all other Nintendo consoles (maybe not the Wii) though and youre more likely to find quality within the Indie games.

Oh yeah, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Rocket League are musts if youre into multiplayer.
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
March 23, 2021, 05:53:25 pm
Celeste is a must buy (17 quid on the e-store)

I'm also really enjoying Mario Maker 2 - got it at a reduced price. The story mode alone is great and diverse but there's online levels people make so it never ends and there's also options to play online against others to try and beat certain courses (although seems a bit laggy)

Oh and you can obviously create your own Mario levels but this isn't really for me!
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
March 24, 2021, 10:01:46 pm
Quote from: emergency exit on March 23, 2021, 01:42:08 pm
Errrr... any tips? I got myself a Switch for Christmas and have since played through Breath of the Wild (including both DLCs) and Animal Crossing (achieved a five star island, bred blue roses, put lots of hours into terraforming). Now I'm not sure what to play next that would be equally engaging. Is this a common complaint within the Nintendo community that the Switch lacks these sort of must-have/tentpole games? Or am I blind?

I play a lot of non-Switch exclusives it's the only console I have (I prefer to play games on the TV if possible because I have a fairly nice TV).

If you're in a similar position, the following are excellent and run well on Switch:

* Witcher 3
* Bioshock series
* XCOM2
* Hades
* Dead Cells
* Hollow Knight

I reckon I'd have played 50+ hours on each of the above. All just pure excellence.

If you're looking for more Switch exclusives, you may enjoy (aside from the ones that always get recommended):

* Fire Emblem: Three Houses
* Bayonetta 2
* Super Mario 3D World + Bowsers Fury
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
March 24, 2021, 11:18:51 pm
Been playing Hades last couple days, wow it's insanely difficult! Good fun though, although I'll be lucky to compete this inside 50 runs I've just got past the first boss on my 10th run.
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
March 27, 2021, 01:34:54 pm
Hate to inform you, but completing the run is literally just the beginning of the game.
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
March 29, 2021, 09:42:51 am
Quote from: Zlen on March 27, 2021, 01:34:54 pm
Hate to inform you, but completing the run is literally just the beginning of the game.

Don't say that, I've had countless runs and still can't get past Elysium   :-X
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
March 29, 2021, 12:26:39 pm
Try reading/youtubing on synergies and boons, what to aim for to get most bang for your buck.
Some runs are just doomed, though seldom boring or useless in the end.
Also, obviously, build up the trinkets, well useful ones.
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
March 29, 2021, 07:42:48 pm
Thanks, I probably need to read up/watch what to do but I've been trying to avoid it.

Yeah, a lot of the times I go on runs just to collect specific stuff and sometimes I think, ok, I'm gonna try and get as far as I can now (but I'm a bit rubbish at it so invariably fail).
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
March 29, 2021, 08:01:42 pm
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on March 24, 2021, 11:18:51 pm
Been playing Hades last couple days, wow it's insanely difficult! Good fun though, although I'll be lucky to compete this inside 50 runs I've just got past the first boss on my 10th run.

Keep at it :) Yeah it took me ages to get past Meg as well, now it's pretty simple. Plus I don't mind dying as I look forward to taking a break chatting to everyone :)
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
April 2, 2021, 06:39:42 pm
Started Zelda BOTW today. Enjoying it so far (not done a massive amount) but the weapon breaking is bloody annoying! Do you get to repair them at some point?
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
April 2, 2021, 06:58:10 pm
Nope.
Some special ones you can rebuld.
Master sword recharges.
Rest are gone when they break.
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
April 3, 2021, 06:32:39 pm
Quote from: Zlen on April  2, 2021, 06:58:10 pm
Nope.
Some special ones you can rebuld.
Master sword recharges.
Rest are gone when they break.

Ah right. You get about 6 swipes with a sword then it breaks! Most enemies so far seem to die fairly quickly though. I'm guessing as you get further in they become more difficult?
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
April 3, 2021, 08:18:48 pm
Yeah, enemies get more difficult but alse weapons you find are more durable and there is an abundance of them. Its annoying, but further along you go its less of an issue.
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
April 4, 2021, 11:52:49 am
I'm looking to get overcooked 2, and the Russian site seems a lot cheaper. Any recommendations on where to get ruble based estore cards (Is this the best \ only way to do it).
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
April 6, 2021, 07:05:46 am
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on April  2, 2021, 06:39:42 pm
Started Zelda BOTW today. Enjoying it so far (not done a massive amount) but the weapon breaking is bloody annoying! Do you get to repair them at some point?

It's annoying at the start but really it's not as annoying as all that because there are heaps of weapons/shields which respawn every blood moon. You can get to the next blood moon just by resting until you get there - every few days. I don't know if there are that many items that don't respawn with the blood moon.

It definitely ceases to be an issue.
Quote from: Hazell on March 29, 2021, 07:42:48 pm
Thanks, I probably need to read up/watch what to do but I've been trying to avoid it.

Yeah, a lot of the times I go on runs just to collect specific stuff and sometimes I think, ok, I'm gonna try and get as far as I can now (but I'm a bit rubbish at it so invariably fail).

Can I make a few general suggestions. I've beat it about 25 times (out of total 70), albeit only up to around 7 heat - so not exactly an expert, but I can hold my own.

1. Get nectar and give it to every god and every NPC once. This will get you their keepsakes, and in the case of many gods, allow you some level of control over which weapons you start with. Very important for most situations.

2. Unlock all of the mirror upgrades - grind as much as you need, but it shouldn't take too many runs to get all but the last set. Put your points into the extra starting health, death defiance, the extra dash and the one where you get health every time you get darkness crystals to begin with. Starting with 100 health, 3 death defiances (4 with the lucky tooth keepsake) and will make it a lot easier for you to get to the last boss, no trouble. Once you have all those, 3 cast stones also makes a very big difference and opens up some new options for builds. There's also one which can increase your damage by up to 40 per cent if enemies have two status effects - again - huge, but less of an issue for now.

3. Particularly at the start, get divine dash as often as you can. It will save you way more than you know.

4. Getting a high damaging call is always helpful. I'm sure others have their uses, but the best for me are Poseidon and Aphrodite, followed by Ares. The good thing about each of these is they more or less guarantee huge damage to a boss - somewhere over the 2,000-3,000 damage mark depending on how leveled up your boons are. Poseidon and Ares also make you invulnerable for a little bit, which has its uses as well. I can't overstate how important this is when you're getting a boss's health down but you're running out yourself. For context, 2,000 damage takes the hydra's health down to zero from the start of its final phase, or about 50% (!!) of Meg's health. The absolutely key thing here is to charge up your call bar all the way to the max, because anything less is fairly pointless.

5. Cast stones are useless at the start when you only have one, but once you have 3, some of them are very helpful for cleaning out a room. Specifically, Dionysus's cast is an excellent crowd control option. They also become very much viable as a focus for a build - won't get into it here though.

Builds

Having unlocked all the keepsakes (1), use one of the really easy builds.

My suggestion is:

Rail gun special build.

With the rail gun (aspect doesn't matter, but Eris is best), get cluster bomb, triple bomb or hazard bomb, and if you can, rocket bomb and just let loose with your special. I can't overstate how overpowered this weapon is. You can clear whole rooms incredibly quickly with minimal risk. I got to the last boss the first time on my 14th run without even really knowing what I was doing. If I knew I would have beat him too.

For boons, go with ones which increase the damage percentage of your special. Aphrodite is best, but Demeter is a good second option. Divine dash or Tidal Dash to protect yourself. Where you can choose to get pomegranates (for your Aphrodite special) or centaur hearts (to increase survivability).

Tidal dash build.

Once you're a little bit more confident, I reckon this is the simplest build to pull off. The heart of it is that tidal dash does a heap of damage and protects you very well. It also synthesises incredibly well with some other Poseidon boons and Zeus boons. With the Sea Storm duo boon, your tidal dashes will also hit enemies with lightning. The damage is huge - first time I used this I knocked about 10 minutes off my best time (finished in about 25 minutes)

Weapon: Anything that involves a lot of rapid attacking. Fist, rail gun and spear are best.
God:

* To begin with, Poseidon for tidal dash obviously. The other key ones are, in order of importance, Wave Pounding, Razor Shoals, Poseidon's Aid and Flood Shot (the latter isn't that important until you get 3 cast stones via the mirror)
* To synthesise with Poseidon, get from Zeus: Thunder strike, and static discharge. There are a few others which multiply the lightning effects which are nice to have but not must haves.

At this point, you should be able to get Sea Storm, a duo boon which makes enemies hit by your tidal dash also get hit by lightning.

Exploding Spear

This could be build 2 to be honest because it's so simple. But it's also very overpowered and you can beat the game almost with your eyes closed. But you do need the right pieces to it.

Like the Rail Gun bomb build, this has a minimal reliance on complex boon combinations or aspects. What it does rely on is a very specific combination of hammers, those being:

1. Charged skewer
2. Exploding launcher.

The combination of these two should be a solid base on which your special will do huge damage to anything in front of you. Get the Aphrodite special once again for the same reasons. Get divine dash to protect yourself. That's pretty much literally all you need.
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
April 6, 2021, 05:51:27 pm
Quote from: Zlen on April  3, 2021, 08:18:48 pm
Yeah, enemies get more difficult but alse weapons you find are more durable and there is an abundance of them. Its annoying, but further along you go its less of an issue.

I'm starting to pick up some decent weapons but there's still the odd thing that springs up that just wipes me out instantly. Some stone thing came to life before and just knocked me out.

Do people recommend completing as many shrines as possible to build up hearts/stamina before moving along the main story?
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
April 8, 2021, 06:06:08 am
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on April  6, 2021, 05:51:27 pm
I'm starting to pick up some decent weapons but there's still the odd thing that springs up that just wipes me out instantly. Some stone thing came to life before and just knocked me out.

Do people recommend completing as many shrines as possible to build up hearts/stamina before moving along the main story?

It does make it easier, obviously. But you don't need to go nuts.

I'd say the order in which you want to do the divine beasts is:

1. Water
2. Fire
3. Air
4. Thunder

If you have 5 hearts per divine beast it should be enough.

I would do the shrines more because they're incredibly fun and well designed.
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
April 8, 2021, 10:18:06 am
Got given a £20 Amazon Voucher by work - might be time to get the Switch Lite. Anyone think it will come down in price in the next 6 months or, like most Nintendo hardware, is it more likely to hold it's price/ sell out?

The grey one is cheaper for some reason so I'll probably go for that with BotW and then wait for the Diamond Pearl remakes.
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
April 8, 2021, 10:42:51 am
Quote from: Redcap on April  8, 2021, 06:06:08 am
It does make it easier, obviously. But you don't need to go nuts.

I'd say the order in which you want to do the divine beasts is:

1. Water
2. Fire
3. Air
4. Thunder

If you have 5 hearts per divine beast it should be enough.

I would do the shrines more because they're incredibly fun and well designed.

I did Water, Air, Fire and Thunder in that order - Thunder was a bit tricky (compared to the rest of the game), but...

Spoiler
if you get the rubber armour set beforehand it'll help loads. Having the Master Sword will help with all of them too, it's not the most powerful but it doesn't run out of charge when you're fighting the Divine Beasts and cba with weapons breaking when you're doing them. You need 13 hearts to be able to get it so you'll need to do loads of shrines, but shrines are good! We like shrines!
[close]

That's the way I did it anyway, messed about for like 150 hours doing shrines and exploring and getting my hearts and stamina up, and it made the actual story a piece of piss. If the sequel ever happens (please!), I do hope the story's a bit stronger, but as I've posted in here before it's still probably my favourite game of all time and I've now got 300+ hours in it from just messing about on it when I'm bored or need to relax. Tempted to do another playthrough but my backlog is actually pretty ridiculous at this point and going back to replay a game I've spent that much time on isn't going to help ;D
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
April 9, 2021, 12:14:29 am
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on April  8, 2021, 10:42:51 am
I did Water, Air, Fire and Thunder in that order - Thunder was a bit tricky (compared to the rest of the game), but...

Yeah I'd say Fire and Air are probably fairly interchangeable.  guess the benefit of doing Air first is you get Revali's Gale a bit earlier. Come to think of it the boss is also pretty easy, so you could even argue that it's worth doing first, except the area is a little bit further down the 'normal' path.

Spoiler
if you get the rubber armour set beforehand it'll help loads. Having the Master Sword will help with all of them too, it's not the most powerful but it doesn't run out of charge when you're fighting the Divine Beasts and cba with weapons breaking when you're doing them. You need 13 hearts to be able to get it so you'll need to do loads of shrines, but shrines are good! We like shrines!
[close]

Yeah realistically that weapon isn't going to be available for a while. By the time you get to it, the game's actually a lot more straightforward and it's more or less 'all down hill from here'.

That's the way I did it anyway, messed about for like 150 hours doing shrines and exploring and getting my hearts and stamina up, and it made the actual story a piece of piss. If the sequel ever happens (please!), I do hope the story's a bit stronger, but as I've posted in here before it's still probably my favourite game of all time and I've now got 300+ hours in it from just messing about on it when I'm bored or need to relax. Tempted to do another playthrough but my backlog is actually pretty ridiculous at this point and going back to replay a game I've spent that much time on isn't going to help ;D

I dunno. I haven't played a lot of Zelda - BotW is the only one I've played from start to finish although I'd probably give some of the re-masters a red hot go when they come out later this year. But I really liked the story. It's fairly impressionistic - there was a catastrophe and you've woken up 100 years later and need to set things right. I as I get older that I'm don't need games to have dense writing for every sub-quest as much as I liked before. So much of the story just tells itself through how the world now looks. In a way Age of Calamity was almost a step backwards in that it said a lot that didn't need to be said.


Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
April 9, 2021, 10:42:20 am
After I kinda finished and got bored with BOTW it was later picked up by my 10yo daughter, who never played a similar game. As she couldn't give a single fuck about doing quests or anything similar, and she had lot of money and weapons - she ignored Link completely, put on some horrendeous purple rabbit mask and started playing as a new character Bunny. Bunny is no hero. He's into stealing stuff, destroying crops, running away from conflict and hunting a very specific type of horse - all of which have the same name. She clocked at least 80+ hours now doing this weird alter ego gameplay. Just goes to show what a great game BOTW is.
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
Yesterday at 05:23:33 pm
Quote from: Redcap on April  6, 2021, 07:05:46 am
It's annoying at the start but really it's not as annoying as all that because there are heaps of weapons/shields which respawn every blood moon. You can get to the next blood moon just by resting until you get there - every few days. I don't know if there are that many items that don't respawn with the blood moon.

It definitely ceases to be an issue.
Can I make a few general suggestions. I've beat it about 25 times (out of total 70), albeit only up to around 7 heat - so not exactly an expert, but I can hold my own.

1. Get nectar and give it to every god and every NPC once. This will get you their keepsakes, and in the case of many gods, allow you some level of control over which weapons you start with. Very important for most situations.

2. Unlock all of the mirror upgrades - grind as much as you need, but it shouldn't take too many runs to get all but the last set. Put your points into the extra starting health, death defiance, the extra dash and the one where you get health every time you get darkness crystals to begin with. Starting with 100 health, 3 death defiances (4 with the lucky tooth keepsake) and will make it a lot easier for you to get to the last boss, no trouble. Once you have all those, 3 cast stones also makes a very big difference and opens up some new options for builds. There's also one which can increase your damage by up to 40 per cent if enemies have two status effects - again - huge, but less of an issue for now.

3. Particularly at the start, get divine dash as often as you can. It will save you way more than you know.

4. Getting a high damaging call is always helpful. I'm sure others have their uses, but the best for me are Poseidon and Aphrodite, followed by Ares. The good thing about each of these is they more or less guarantee huge damage to a boss - somewhere over the 2,000-3,000 damage mark depending on how leveled up your boons are. Poseidon and Ares also make you invulnerable for a little bit, which has its uses as well. I can't overstate how important this is when you're getting a boss's health down but you're running out yourself. For context, 2,000 damage takes the hydra's health down to zero from the start of its final phase, or about 50% (!!) of Meg's health. The absolutely key thing here is to charge up your call bar all the way to the max, because anything less is fairly pointless.

5. Cast stones are useless at the start when you only have one, but once you have 3, some of them are very helpful for cleaning out a room. Specifically, Dionysus's cast is an excellent crowd control option. They also become very much viable as a focus for a build - won't get into it here though.

Builds

Having unlocked all the keepsakes (1), use one of the really easy builds.

My suggestion is:

Rail gun special build.

With the rail gun (aspect doesn't matter, but Eris is best), get cluster bomb, triple bomb or hazard bomb, and if you can, rocket bomb and just let loose with your special. I can't overstate how overpowered this weapon is. You can clear whole rooms incredibly quickly with minimal risk. I got to the last boss the first time on my 14th run without even really knowing what I was doing. If I knew I would have beat him too.

For boons, go with ones which increase the damage percentage of your special. Aphrodite is best, but Demeter is a good second option. Divine dash or Tidal Dash to protect yourself. Where you can choose to get pomegranates (for your Aphrodite special) or centaur hearts (to increase survivability).

Tidal dash build.

Once you're a little bit more confident, I reckon this is the simplest build to pull off. The heart of it is that tidal dash does a heap of damage and protects you very well. It also synthesises incredibly well with some other Poseidon boons and Zeus boons. With the Sea Storm duo boon, your tidal dashes will also hit enemies with lightning. The damage is huge - first time I used this I knocked about 10 minutes off my best time (finished in about 25 minutes)

Weapon: Anything that involves a lot of rapid attacking. Fist, rail gun and spear are best.
God:

* To begin with, Poseidon for tidal dash obviously. The other key ones are, in order of importance, Wave Pounding, Razor Shoals, Poseidon's Aid and Flood Shot (the latter isn't that important until you get 3 cast stones via the mirror)
* To synthesise with Poseidon, get from Zeus: Thunder strike, and static discharge. There are a few others which multiply the lightning effects which are nice to have but not must haves.

At this point, you should be able to get Sea Storm, a duo boon which makes enemies hit by your tidal dash also get hit by lightning.

Exploding Spear

This could be build 2 to be honest because it's so simple. But it's also very overpowered and you can beat the game almost with your eyes closed. But you do need the right pieces to it.

Like the Rail Gun bomb build, this has a minimal reliance on complex boon combinations or aspects. What it does rely on is a very specific combination of hammers, those being:

1. Charged skewer
2. Exploding launcher.

The combination of these two should be a solid base on which your special will do huge damage to anything in front of you. Get the Aphrodite special once again for the same reasons. Get divine dash to protect yourself. That's pretty much literally all you need.

Thanks mate, I deliberately avoided this thread this week as I didn't want to play until this weekend. I've pretty much covered most of points 1 - 5 and can relatively easily get to the bosses on Elysium, I just keep losing to them. I think it's my fault though, I deliberately use weapons with a lot range to stay out of trouble but get impatient so start attacking enemies a lot more, getting more damage in the process.

I did play yesterday and thought I'd try on God Mode - I did make it through Elysium but still had to use all Death Defiances.

I do think I need to concentrate more on using calls, if I do get them, I often forget to use them. Also think I need to start upgrading my weapons and stuff, I have some Titan Blood and Diamonds that I should trade.

The weapons info is really useful, thanks :)
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
Today at 10:08:32 am
Quote from: Zlen on April  9, 2021, 10:42:20 am
After I kinda finished and got bored with BOTW it was later picked up by my 10yo daughter, who never played a similar game. As she couldn't give a single fuck about doing quests or anything similar, and she had lot of money and weapons - she ignored Link completely, put on some horrendeous purple rabbit mask and started playing as a new character Bunny. Bunny is no hero. He's into stealing stuff, destroying crops, running away from conflict and hunting a very specific type of horse - all of which have the same name. She clocked at least 80+ hours now doing this weird alter ego gameplay. Just goes to show what a great game BOTW is.

I know a good psychiatrist mate.

On the flip side, it's that wonderful kind of creativity (from your girl) that gives us greats like Zelda.
I kind of don't like the open ended nature of it.  Though I guess other Zelda's were edging towards it.  I think I will have to pick it up and complete it.  I think I'll have to start from the beginning though as I've totally forgotten how everything works!
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
Today at 11:33:31 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:08:32 am
I know a good psychiatrist mate.

On the flip side, it's that wonderful kind of creativity (from your girl) that gives us greats like Zelda.
I kind of don't like the open ended nature of it.  Though I guess other Zelda's were edging towards it.  I think I will have to pick it up and complete it.  I think I'll have to start from the beginning though as I've totally forgotten how everything works!

Best thing you can do sometimes is just sack it off and start over. I had like 50 hours in BoTW and it wasnt clicking, so I just started over. Same happened with Witcher 3.
