Do people play old games on new consoles much. I get there is s psychological tie to keeping your old games and wanting to be able to play them in the new shiny toy. I still play Mario on the game cube, but I really wouldn't consider back catalogue in the purchase of a new console. I suppose I might consider all the cheap 2nd hand games I could play. But I doubt if ever really but many.



With the Switch all the SNES and NES games come free with the online component. Even as a fan I don't really play them very much but it's nice to have.They have reissued an awful lot of older games for the Switch but that was partly due to the failure of the Wii U, which had excellent games but no audience. I can see why they'd want to reissue them to a much bigger consumer audience, and will admit I've re-bought several games I'd already completed on Wii U - Mario Kart 8, Super Mario 3D World, and considering Pikmin 3 and Captain Toad as well. It's cheap for them to do and lots of Switch owners wouldn't have played them.The remastering of old Zelda games like the recently announced Skyward Sword is basically playing to their hardcore audience, the kind you'll find on video games forums who dwell over arcane lore of Zelda timelines etc. It's probably not that expensive for them to do, expands the console's library and might snare a few newer players who are waiting for the next proper Zelda or whatever.I rarely go back and play old games, I did get my Xbox 360 out to replay Red Dead before the second one came out but other than the occasional ceremonial airing of Dreamcast, Saturn or N64 classics I don't go backwards that often. I mean fuck me those old Mario games are tough!It'd be interesting to see what they do with the next console. I can't see it straying far from the Switch format. It's hoovered up the handheld market, and they have their own niche in the market now. Can't see them ever going all out power to compete with Xbox or PS5, it's just not really their style. Even when they did have the most power, say the N64, they still managed to remain with cartridges instead of CDs, thus bizarrely handicapping themselves (losing Squaresoft for example) - at this point, I've accepted that Nintendo are going to Nintendo whatever happens. And to be honest I just love them more for it. I just love playing their games more, there are some brilliant titles on other consoles but I feel I'd miss more losing the Nintendo franchises than vice versa. I play the odd big hitter on PS4 (Spiderman, Red Dead, Last of Us) but that's it.They've also done well out of getting indie games going as their main third party, there's tons of lovely games I've bought (Horace, Lonely Mountains Downhill, Donut County, Good Job, Snake Pass Phogs spring to mind) that don't need the power of PS5/Xbox but are great to play.Also, Splatoon is the most fun shooter on any console IMO and I can't think of anything more tedious than going back to being army grunts in HD grimness when I could be having a paintball riot.