Offline GiorgosCarraGoonies

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1000 on: February 17, 2021, 09:50:43 am »
Quote from: Zlen on February 17, 2021, 08:04:19 am
Havent heard anything new, but for a while last year it did seem like they were lining one up for 2021. The Pro/Super Switch, however you wanna call it.

If they can deliver a machine capable of running full HD on handheld, opening doors for more ports and remasters from PC and other consoles - it would be imo the best selling console of the generation.
The rumours are still rife.  Some "ITK's" think it's a nailed-on thing, it's just the timeframe that is uncertain.

A reasonable guess would be that they release a "Switch Pro" or "New Nintendo Switch" along with BOTW 2 and it'll just be a bit beefier, as you say, with a 1080p screen and maybe even 1440p or 4k capabilities while docked.

I bought my missus the Switch last April-ish when I grasped that we were facing a good year of lockdown.  I'd been wanting one for myself because of the travelling I was doing for work but that was before COVID - if they do a new Switch this year and it looks like travel is back on the cards, I'll be all over it.  I hadn't used hers much until recently, I am in love with Mario games again.
Offline Zlen

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1001 on: February 17, 2021, 11:42:33 am »
My assumption would be 4K for Nintendo titles (as they are champions of optimising their titles) and possibly bit lower for other dev titles - at least already released games. But 1080p on handheld would be the sweet spot they should aim for. I'm not sure if they'll allow release of games that could only run on the new hardware. If they do - could open up the floodgates for more titles from other consoles - which would be amazing.

All this does is make me again sad just how amazingly Sony have fucked up their handheld position in the market by basically sabotaging Vita. They could rule this corner of the market, release a good quality console that can take normal SD cards and run their catalogue of old games - and it would sell like nobody's business.
Offline Skeeve

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1002 on: February 18, 2021, 01:31:15 pm »
Possibly the more interesting possibility with any possible switch pro would be the talk of an active dock that included hardware to upscale or accelerate games when playing docked.

As far as the mobile side of things, I think I would probably be more interested in their focus being on upping the framerate rather than simply increasing the resolution, 1080p60 would be unlikely so games offering an upscaled 720p60 performance mode alongside a 1080p30 standard mode would be nice.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1003 on: February 18, 2021, 02:20:10 pm »
It wouldn't surprise me if for the next console release Nintendo just came out with something completely different.
Offline Skeeve

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1004 on: February 18, 2021, 06:31:48 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on February 18, 2021, 02:20:10 pm
It wouldn't surprise me if for the next console release Nintendo just came out with something completely different.

Despite their persistent desire to sell people the same games with each new generation, they have shown in the past that they recognise the benefits to backwards compatibility (particularly with their handhelds) and will also have seen it working for the other console makers too, so I doubt they will avoid opting for evolutionary over revolutionary with their next console.
Offline PaulF

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1005 on: February 18, 2021, 07:19:03 pm »
Do people play old games on new consoles much. I get there is s psychological tie to keeping your old games and wanting to be able to play them in the new shiny toy. I still play Mario on the game cube, but I really wouldn't consider back catalogue in the purchase of a new console. I suppose I might consider all the cheap 2nd hand games I could play. But I doubt if ever really but many.
Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1006 on: February 18, 2021, 10:55:35 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on February 18, 2021, 07:19:03 pm
Do people play old games on new consoles much. I get there is s psychological tie to keeping your old games and wanting to be able to play them in the new shiny toy. I still play Mario on the game cube, but I really wouldn't consider back catalogue in the purchase of a new console. I suppose I might consider all the cheap 2nd hand games I could play. But I doubt if ever really but many.

With the Switch all the SNES and NES games come free with the online component. Even as a fan I don't really play them very much but it's nice to have.

They have reissued an awful lot of older games for the Switch but that was partly due to the failure of the Wii U, which had excellent games but no audience. I can see why they'd want to reissue them to a much bigger consumer audience, and will admit I've re-bought several games I'd already completed on Wii U - Mario Kart 8, Super Mario 3D World, and considering Pikmin 3 and Captain Toad as well. It's cheap for them to do and lots of Switch owners wouldn't have played them.

The remastering of old Zelda games like the recently announced Skyward Sword is basically playing to their hardcore audience, the kind you'll find on video games forums who dwell over arcane lore of Zelda timelines etc. It's probably not that expensive for them to do, expands the console's library and might snare a few newer players who are waiting for the next proper Zelda or whatever.

I rarely go back and play old games, I did get my Xbox 360 out to replay Red Dead before the second one came out but other than the occasional ceremonial airing of Dreamcast, Saturn or N64 classics I don't go backwards that often. I mean fuck me those old Mario games are tough!

It'd be interesting to see what they do with the next console. I can't see it straying far from the Switch format. It's hoovered up the handheld market, and they have their own niche in the market now. Can't see them ever going all out power to compete with Xbox or PS5, it's just not really their style. Even when they did have the most power, say the N64, they still managed to remain with cartridges instead of CDs, thus bizarrely handicapping themselves (losing Squaresoft for example) - at this point, I've accepted that Nintendo are going to Nintendo whatever happens. And to be honest I just love them more for it. I just love playing their games more, there are some brilliant titles on other consoles but I feel I'd miss more losing the Nintendo franchises than vice versa. I play the odd big hitter on PS4 (Spiderman, Red Dead, Last of Us) but that's it.

They've also done well out of getting indie games going as their main third party, there's tons of lovely games I've bought (Horace, Lonely Mountains Downhill, Donut County, Good Job, Snake Pass Phogs spring to mind) that don't need the power of PS5/Xbox but are great to play.

Also, Splatoon is the most fun shooter on any console IMO and I can't think of anything more tedious than going back to being army grunts in HD grimness when I could be having a paintball riot.
Offline PaulF

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1007 on: February 19, 2021, 07:18:57 am »
I think you've nailed what Nintendo is an about. Other consoles offer Michelin star meals, but Nintendo offer your favourite ice cream.
Offline Skeeve

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1008 on: February 19, 2021, 10:32:16 am »
Quote from: PaulF on February 18, 2021, 07:19:03 pm
Do people play old games on new consoles much. I get there is s psychological tie to keeping your old games and wanting to be able to play them in the new shiny toy. I still play Mario on the game cube, but I really wouldn't consider back catalogue in the purchase of a new console. I suppose I might consider all the cheap 2nd hand games I could play. But I doubt if ever really but many.

Under normal circumstances it is handy to have, even if you only used it for one or two older games, but both the ps5 and the new xbox have shown that significant performance improvements can give a game a new lease of life, particularly helpful if the content for the new platform is limited and in any case if the updated console isn't moving to a new SoC architecture, it would be quite lazy to not offer it as a feature anyway.  ;D
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1009 on: February 19, 2021, 01:53:15 pm »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on February 16, 2021, 07:33:34 pm
Wait til you get to the postgame on Mario 3D World...I loved it on Wii U and am still loving it third time through now on Switch.

Bowser's Fury great fun so far too.

The levels in the bonus worlds are fucking hard! I've had to go invincible Tanooki Mario a few times. The level design is beautiful though, so creative.

Had an hour or so on Bowser's Fury so far - does Bowser every so often start lashing fire down then? Got 5 cat shines so far.
Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1010 on: February 19, 2021, 04:27:30 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on February 19, 2021, 01:53:15 pm
Had an hour or so on Bowser's Fury so far - does Bowser every so often start lashing fire down then? Got 5 cat shines so far.

Yeah think it's timed how often he comes out. Yesterday i just ignored him til he got bored and wandered off ;D
Offline Zlen

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1011 on: February 24, 2021, 06:10:51 pm »
Tony Hawks remaster confirmed for Switch.
No date, some time in 2021.

Gettafuckin!
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1012 on: February 25, 2021, 08:47:57 am »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on February 19, 2021, 04:27:30 pm
Yeah think it's timed how often he comes out. Yesterday i just ignored him til he got bored and wandered off ;D

Once you get around 45 cat shines the fucker doesn't leave when he comes out until you get to 50 and then can defeat him for the final time in combat.

Still got 45 shines left to get after completing the main game now- Bowser still comes out to make things tricky.

It's a decent little game but feels a bit demoish like they're giving you a flavour of a full game but not quite there. Will definitely try and get all the shines though.

I gave up on 3D world after finishing the last world then realising you need all the stamps and stars on every level to unlock the bonus final world. I've got most of the stars up to the last few worlds but the stamps are patchy and I don't feel motivated to go back and get them all.
Offline PaulF

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1013 on: February 25, 2021, 10:40:50 am »
I think I may have to get mario 3d world for the wii u. I assume I can pick it up on ebay a fair bit cheaper than the switch version (though the way nintendo stuff hold's it's price probably not).

does anyone else find the joy con small for Mario Kart (and I have trumpesque hands). Are there decent bigger controllers out there?
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1014 on: February 25, 2021, 08:01:40 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on February 25, 2021, 08:47:57 am
Once you get around 45 cat shines the fucker doesn't leave when he comes out until you get to 50 and then can defeat him for the final time in combat.

Still got 45 shines left to get after completing the main game now- Bowser still comes out to make things tricky.

It's a decent little game but feels a bit demoish like they're giving you a flavour of a full game but not quite there. Will definitely try and get all the shines though.

I gave up on 3D world after finishing the last world then realising you need all the stamps and stars on every level to unlock the bonus final world. I've got most of the stars up to the last few worlds but the stamps are patchy and I don't feel motivated to go back and get them all.

Finished BF got all 100 shines - enjoyable game, not too challenging at all though.

My next game is going to be 'Celeste' which I've heard nothing but great things about.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1015 on: February 27, 2021, 11:13:27 am »
Remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl (4th Generation games and the first on Nintendo DS) have been announced for release later this year. Theyve gone with a Links Awakening remake chibi-style overworld look, with the battling looking closer to what youd typically expect from a Pokemon game, 3D models etc.

Theyve also announced a new spinoff - Pokemon Legends Arceus - an open world game that visually looks like Breath of the Wild (though not nearly as good - visually or gameplay) and seems to be a mix of a more Western-style RPG along with a mixture of traditional Pokemon mechanics alongside stuff from Go or the Lets Go series. Looks worth keeping an eye on when more details are released. Its interesting even if it does look a touch shabby at this point.

Worth noting the spinoff game is being made by Game Freak, the DP remakes are in the hands of another developer with an indie background.
Offline Skeeve

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1016 on: March 4, 2021, 09:01:42 pm »
More new switch rumours, this time it's 7" 720p oled and outputting up to 4k and also taking advantage of dlss would be a great idea for a portable machine where you wouldn't just want to ramp up the power levels.
Offline Zlen

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1017 on: March 5, 2021, 11:22:17 am »
Whatever the hardware, if it isn't called Super Switch - they have failed in my eyes :D
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1018 on: March 5, 2021, 03:48:10 pm »
If they haven't fixed the joy cons it's a no from me.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1019 on: March 5, 2021, 03:59:01 pm »
Anyone had the Switch Lite? Thoughts?

To be honest it would literally be just to play the upcoming Pokemon games later this year, maybe the odd other first-party title.

Prices seem to range from £160 - £200 dependent on colour and extras etc, £160 seems fairly decent if it is a decent bit of gear compared to the full version.
Offline Zlen

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1020 on: March 5, 2021, 04:33:59 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March  5, 2021, 03:59:01 pm
Anyone had the Switch Lite? Thoughts?

To be honest it would literally be just to play the upcoming Pokemon games later this year, maybe the odd other first-party title.

Prices seem to range from £160 - £200 dependent on colour and extras etc, £160 seems fairly decent if it is a decent bit of gear compared to the full version.

I have one.
It's brilliant in every way apart from Nintendo Eshop design and responsivity.
Well, it lack bluetooth support and you need to buy some microsd cards, but it's really well worth the price.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1021 on: March 5, 2021, 06:04:45 pm »
All in on a Switch Pro.
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1022 on: March 5, 2021, 07:49:21 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March  5, 2021, 03:59:01 pm
Anyone had the Switch Lite? Thoughts?

To be honest it would literally be just to play the upcoming Pokemon games later this year, maybe the odd other first-party title.

Prices seem to range from £160 - £200 dependent on colour and extras etc, £160 seems fairly decent if it is a decent bit of gear compared to the full version.

Got one and love it.
Offline PaulF

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1023 on: March 5, 2021, 08:05:29 pm »
I got one of those Bluetooth adapters for £20 and use it with an old Xbox 360 controller. I still suck at Mario kart but it's much better than the joy con
Offline Ed-Zeppelin

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1024 on: March 5, 2021, 08:06:57 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March  5, 2021, 03:59:01 pm
Anyone had the Switch Lite? Thoughts?


Will add to the Switch Lite love. Ive had one since just after lockdown started and have used it pretty much daily ever since. Its a great bit of kit.

My advice would be to get a screen protector when you buy it and put it on before use. Get a 32gb card for it for storing games and buy Nintendo online (£15 for 12 months via Cd Keys).

There are loads of great games for it and its just nice to use. My only gripes are Nintendos generally rubbish sale offers, compared to the PS Store for example, lack of Bluetooth and price of first party games.

That said, the games Ive paid full price for such as Animal Crossing, Mario Odyssey and Zelda BOTW are all brilliant.
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1025 on: March 5, 2021, 08:35:32 pm »
I got the Lite just after Christmas and I think it's excellent. Whenever I get spare time I'm finding myself playing a few hours. The graphics are great and the games are really fun. As others have said the prices are steep for games - luckily my brothers have had the original Switch for ages and I've been able to borrow most games from them.

So far I've played:

Mario Odyssey
Link's Awakening
Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze
Mario Kart
Mario 3D World and Bowser's Fury
Captain Toad's Treasure Tracker.

Found them all brilliant.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1026 on: March 6, 2021, 12:49:59 pm »
Thanks for all the responses, definitely going to get one, probably around Summer time.

For me, as much as I loved my N64 when I was a kid (only mainline Nintendo console Ive had other than the Wii which I barely touched), handhelds have been where Ive truly loved Nintendo growing up. Pokemon, Mario, Tetris, Dragon Warrior, Zelda etc.
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1027 on: March 6, 2021, 02:57:56 pm »
I think I'm going to have a go at Zelda BOTW in April when I have time off work. I've only ever played Ocarina of Time and more recently Link's Awakening from the Zelda series. Anyone got any tips for this? I worry it will be a bit overwhelming or is it a game you can just pick up every now and again?
Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1028 on: March 6, 2021, 05:16:10 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on March  6, 2021, 02:57:56 pm
I think I'm going to have a go at Zelda BOTW in April when I have time off work. I've only ever played Ocarina of Time and more recently Link's Awakening from the Zelda series. Anyone got any tips for this? I worry it will be a bit overwhelming or is it a game you can just pick up every now and again?

I did it really slowly over more than a year so I think it's OK to pick up and put down. I forgot a few of the controls and stuff but easy enough to pick up. You'll have a great time. Use the powers it gives you is my tip, can save on weapons breakage a bit if you whack enemies with stuff you've magnetised etc.
Online Zee_26

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1029 on: March 6, 2021, 05:28:07 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on March  6, 2021, 02:57:56 pm
I think I'm going to have a go at Zelda BOTW in April when I have time off work. I've only ever played Ocarina of Time and more recently Link's Awakening from the Zelda series. Anyone got any tips for this? I worry it will be a bit overwhelming or is it a game you can just pick up every now and again?

I guess it depends on how much you really want to complete the story. Like a lot of the 3D Zelda games there's a lengthy opening bit to get through before you're on your own. Outside of the guardians, there aren't those huge temples from the older games and the shrines are designed to be completed within 10 mins or so. I often check in and out with the main quest every now and then, but in between I just explore the map as much as possible trying to find shrines and those places where you unlock some flashbacks. It's pretty cool just running around, getting to tops of mountains or to the coastlines to see what's out there.
Offline Skeeve

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1030 on: March 6, 2021, 06:10:27 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March  6, 2021, 12:49:59 pm
Thanks for all the responses, definitely going to get one, probably around Summer time.

For me, as much as I loved my N64 when I was a kid (only mainline Nintendo console Ive had other than the Wii which I barely touched), handhelds have been where Ive truly loved Nintendo growing up. Pokemon, Mario, Tetris, Dragon Warrior, Zelda etc.

I was the same, although I did have a gamecube as well as an n64, it was always more about the portable ones for me, think I had every one besides a gb micro or a new 3ds.
Offline PaulF

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1031 on: March 6, 2021, 06:48:44 pm »
I out down note over a year ago when my good friend that introduced me to Zelda passed away. I've not been able to pick it up since though I feel I might be ready. I always felt a bit lost in it without really having a goal. Though that may be as I don't really have much game playing time.
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1032 on: March 6, 2021, 07:28:03 pm »
BOTW is probably my favourite game of the last 5 years. I almost always sell games on eBay or to CEX when Im finished with them, and BOTW is the one game I really regret selling as its such a lush world to explore.
Offline Skeeve

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1033 on: March 6, 2021, 09:13:38 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on March  6, 2021, 07:28:03 pm
BOTW is probably my favourite game of the last 5 years. I almost always sell games on eBay or to CEX when Im finished with them, and BOTW is the one game I really regret selling as its such a lush world to explore.

At least like some of these recent Mario ones, it is still on sale and not pointlessly withdrawn from sale by Ninty, so you could always get it again.
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1034 on: March 7, 2021, 11:12:10 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on March  6, 2021, 02:57:56 pm
I think I'm going to have a go at Zelda BOTW in April when I have time off work. I've only ever played Ocarina of Time and more recently Link's Awakening from the Zelda series. Anyone got any tips for this? I worry it will be a bit overwhelming or is it a game you can just pick up every now and again?

Its funny because when I first tried playing BOTW I was really confused, I was like what the fuck am I supposed to do/where do I go/what is the point and I put it down about 50 hours in. Months later, I decided Id start over and ignore the story (such as it is) for a while and started off by exploring every corner of the map.

I now have over 300 hours in the game and I still pick it up every few weeks just to spend a couple of hours messing about. Its my favourite game of all time.
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1035 on: March 7, 2021, 11:19:49 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on March  6, 2021, 09:13:38 pm
At least like some of these recent Mario ones, it is still on sale and not pointlessly withdrawn from sale by Ninty, so you could always get it again.

I know but I dont feel that I can justify sticking another £50 on it when Ive finished it once ;D

Ill probably just wait for the new one.
Offline Jm55

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1036 on: March 9, 2021, 08:09:34 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on March  6, 2021, 07:28:03 pm
BOTW is probably my favourite game of the last 5 years. I almost always sell games on eBay or to CEX when Im finished with them, and BOTW is the one game I really regret selling as its such a lush world to explore.


Think its my favourite ever game, granted I havent played as many of the modern classics as most.

My only really criticisms of it are the fact that there could do with being more variation in terms of enemies and side quests, and that, as good as the shrines are, they are also a touch repetitive. I think that the post-calamity map is again also a touch samey (as you would expect in the context) and that it misses the feel of some of the earlier Zelda games where you go into thriving cities etc.

But thats it, and thats me being critical. Other than that I just cant see anything wrong with it. A delight of a game and I cant wait for the new one.
Online Zee_26

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1037 on: Today at 06:55:27 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on March  9, 2021, 08:09:34 pm


Think its my favourite ever game, granted I havent played as many of the modern classics as most.

My only really criticisms of it are the fact that there could do with being more variation in terms of enemies and side quests, and that, as good as the shrines are, they are also a touch repetitive. I think that the post-calamity map is again also a touch samey (as you would expect in the context) and that it misses the feel of some of the earlier Zelda games where you go into thriving cities etc.

But thats it, and thats me being critical. Other than that I just cant see anything wrong with it. A delight of a game and I cant wait for the new one.

I think it's a testament to how excellent a game it is when I still come across YouTube videos that show Link doing things I haven't ever thought of. Like ways to kill enemies or get around the map or even cooking. There's so much depth in there that I feel like I could play it a second or third time and just do things completely differently.

My 6 year old nephew's been playing it with me and he's just pinged that guardians in the shrines also reset every blood moon so you can go back to the major tests of strength shrines and get those stronger weapons and shields multiple times. It's something I didn't even know you could do ;D.
