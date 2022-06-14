I pretty much agree with him in that its a very average England side. Player for player the 2006 starting eleven is so much stronger.
At least until Rooney got crocked before the tournament and then Owen in the second game. England's attack in that Portugal game was Aaron Lennon, Joe Cole and an unfit Rooney. That hardly beats England's current crop.
All they really had was a very solid defence (only conceded 2 goals all tournament and both in a dead rubber group game) and top midfielders that couldn't play in the same team (i.e. Gerrard and Lampard). Paul Robinson in goal as well was very average (no different now admittedly).
That team was still better on paper but the standard of international football was better in general then. The Italy team that won it was far better on paper than Italy at the Euros. Del Piero, Pirlo, Totti, Buffon, Cannavaro, Nesta, Gattuso, De Rossi, Zambrotta (Chiellini played in both and was still the key man for Italy at 36).