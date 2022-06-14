« previous next »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 04:42:02 pm
England got to a major final where they were beaten on penalties having gone through the tournament unbeaten. Claiming it somehow doesn't count smacks of those people claiming our CL win would have been 'tainted' because we got an 'easy draw'. Obviously, Southgate isn't a top manager or the optimal long term choice, but he doesn't deserve to be sacked because of one bad result, especially without anyone better available to step in.

If we needed to play 7 games to win the CL and 6 of them were at Anfield, I think people would be justified in saying it was a little tainted :thumbup

Even so, its not really the point whether it was an easy draw or not. It means fuck all if you don't get over the line, particularly if you've had that sort of advantage throughout the tournament.
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:41:44 am
Hes absolutely petrified to play anyone with creativity or flair. In the Euro final the game was calling out for Grealish to come on to run at the Italian defenders and hold onto the ball but he stuck to his tried and tested players and tactics. Hes still largely ignoring him as well as Foden and Trent, he simply wants 8 men behind the ball and try to pinch a goal from a set-piece.

The first 15 of that final England ran Italy ragged with the wing backs pressing forward and putting in good balls. Then they scored and he panicked and went defensive. Ultimately he was playing for pens and his substitutions were disastrous.
I said at the time I hoped they wouldnt bite him on the arse but ..
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 04:42:02 pm
England got to a major final where they were beaten on penalties having gone through the tournament unbeaten. Claiming it somehow doesn't count smacks of those people claiming our CL win would have been 'tainted' because we got an 'easy draw'. Obviously, Southgate isn't a top manager or the optimal long term choice, but he doesn't deserve to be sacked because of one bad result, especially without anyone better available to step in.
We won every game home and away in the so-called 'group of death'.

Southgate's only notable victory is against an aging Germany team, on home soil.
Fucking hell Jamie, shut your gob lad.

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 04:44:23 pm
No one has said it doesn't count or that it is tainted. All that is being said is that England's achievements in those tournaments doesn't make Southgate a good manager, which you've gone on to agree with.

I didn't say it did. Jogi Low couldn't get a decent club job and still can't, but he did all right for Germany by basically copying the Bayern template. Southgate could do better but he's done relatively well so far and I'd say the tournament placings are much more representative than a glorified friendly played by exhausted footballers who don't care about the outcome.

In a wider sense, it doesn't matter how good the players are if the manager can't get them to play. Southgate's England teams have played relatively well in tournaments because he's managed to motivate and organise them relatively effectively, while much more celebrated managers have seen their England teams fold and wither over the years because they haven't been able to get the mood right or find a way for the players to gel.
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 04:50:03 pm
We won every game home and away in the so-called 'group of death'.

Southgate's only notable victory is against an aging Germany team, on home soil.
Beating the world cup finalists and a Czech team that put out the Dutch aren't notable victories? The team played well that tournament, won five out of seven games and conceded two goals in 690 minutes. I'm not a Southgate fan particularly, but there have been a lot of England teams with relatively easy draws that didn't get as far or simply played far worse.
Just a shame Southgate has an obligation to pick "Slabhead" after his 23 goals in the Euro's the other year and can't put Tomori & Stones together. Same goes with Pickford who didn't concede a single goal and saved a minimum of 2 penalties per game.
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 04:55:27 pm
Fucking hell Jamie, shut your gob lad.


I pretty much agree with him in that its a very average England side. Player for player the 2006 starting eleven is so much stronger.
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 04:55:27 pm
Fucking hell Jamie, shut your gob lad.


Along with McManaman he's my least favourite homegrown Scouse Liverpool player ever, monumental gobshite.
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 05:01:53 pm
Beating the world cup finalists and a Czech team that put out the Dutch aren't notable victories?
I said Germany was a notable victory, with the caveat of them being an aging team, out of form team/manager and we were on home soil. Czech Rep notable victory? Nah, England should be beating them.
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 05:01:53 pm
The team played well that tournament, won five out of seven games and conceded two goals in 690 minutes. I'm not a Southgate fan particularly, but there have been a lot of England teams with relatively easy draws that didn't get as far or simply played far worse.
They beat teams they were expected to beat due to favourable draws, Ukraine in the quater finals and Denmark in the semi's!! He plays Hodgson-esque tactics which gets found out as soon as you play against any decent opposition with a good manager.   
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 04:55:27 pm
Fucking hell Jamie, shut your gob lad.



Can he get any more Sky
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 05:06:46 pm
I pretty much agree with him in that its a very average England side. Player for player the 2006 starting eleven is so much stronger.

At least until Rooney got crocked before the tournament and then Owen in the second game. England's attack in that Portugal game was Aaron Lennon, Joe Cole and an unfit Rooney. That hardly beats England's current crop.

All they really had was a very solid defence (only conceded 2 goals all tournament and both in a dead rubber group game) and top midfielders that couldn't play in the same team (i.e. Gerrard and Lampard). Paul Robinson in goal as well was very average (no different now admittedly).

That team was still better on paper but the standard of international football was better in general then. The Italy team that won it was far better on paper than Italy at the Euros. Del Piero, Pirlo, Totti, Buffon, Cannavaro, Nesta, Gattuso, De Rossi, Zambrotta (Chiellini played in both and was still the key man for Italy at 36).
Makes me laugh the fawning people do over Southgate and the INGURLAAAAAND boys.

"Best coach we have hand for yonks, unlucky against Croatia, really unlucky got all the way to the semis"

People forget the absolute dross we played in that tournament and the fact we only played 2 good teams and lost 3 times.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:17:49 pm
At least until Rooney got crocked before the tournament and then Owen in the second game. England's attack in that Portugal game was Aaron Lennon, Joe Cole and an unfit Rooney. That hardly beats England's current crop.

All they really had was a very solid defence (only conceded 2 goals all tournament and both in a dead rubber group game) and top midfielders that couldn't play in the same team (i.e. Gerrard and Lampard). Paul Robinson in goal as well was very average (no different now admittedly).

That team was still better on paper but the standard of international football was better in general then. The Italy team that won it was far better on paper than Italy at the Euros. Del Piero, Pirlo, Totti, Buffon, Cannavaro, Nesta, Gattuso, De Rossi, Zambrotta (Chiellini played in both and was still the key man for Italy at 36).
Ferdinand and Terry as central defenders though.  I don't like either as individuals but as a central defensive pairing that's on a different stratosphere to what Southgate has at his disposal.

Southgate is probably an inherently defensive manager - I don't know much about his club management career - but the compact, safety first way we play is also almost certainly in part because he can't risk exposing his central defence.  The Maguire problem that Man U have is also present for England but less evident as Southgate compensates for it.
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 08:07:19 pm
The Maguire problem that Man U have is also present for England but less evident as Southgate compensates for it.
If Southgate had any balls or brains he'd drop a player that is woefully out of form. There are quite a few CB's who are better, any of Gomez, Stones, Tomori, or Guehi would be a superior fit than Slabhead. Southgate is a mediocre manager and he makes the same mistakes over and over, the WC will be another disappointment for England fans.
Give Southgate an extension.  :P
Personally I think Carra's comments are absolutely on point, if it keeps Southgate in the job ;)
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 04:55:59 pm
I didn't say it did. Jogi Low couldn't get a decent club job and still can't, but he did all right for Germany by basically copying the Bayern template. Southgate could do better but he's done relatively well so far and I'd say the tournament placings are much more representative than a glorified friendly played by exhausted footballers who don't care about the outcome.
There you go, then, that's where Southgate is going wrong. He needs to follow Jogi's example. Dye his hair, smoke 20 Rothmans during the match and eat his own bogies - or worse.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:48:04 am
There you go, then, that's where Southgate is going wrong. He needs to follow Jogi's example. Dye his hair, smoke 20 Rothmans during the match and eat his own bogies - or worse.

Worse? Southgate planning on assisting Klinsmann in the near future?
