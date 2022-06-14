« previous next »
Author Topic: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher  (Read 87625 times)

Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
« Reply #1600 on: Today at 04:48:14 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 04:42:02 pm
England got to a major final where they were beaten on penalties having gone through the tournament unbeaten. Claiming it somehow doesn't count smacks of those people claiming our CL win would have been 'tainted' because we got an 'easy draw'. Obviously, Southgate isn't a top manager or the optimal long term choice, but he doesn't deserve to be sacked because of one bad result, especially without anyone better available to step in.

If we needed to play 7 games to win the CL and 6 of them were at Anfield, I think people would be justified in saying it was a little tainted :thumbup

Even so, its not really the point whether it was an easy draw or not. It means fuck all if you don't get over the line, particularly if you've had that sort of advantage throughout the tournament.
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
« Reply #1601 on: Today at 04:48:15 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:41:44 am
Hes absolutely petrified to play anyone with creativity or flair. In the Euro final the game was calling out for Grealish to come on to run at the Italian defenders and hold onto the ball but he stuck to his tried and tested players and tactics. Hes still largely ignoring him as well as Foden and Trent, he simply wants 8 men behind the ball and try to pinch a goal from a set-piece.

The first 15 of that final England ran Italy ragged with the wing backs pressing forward and putting in good balls. Then they scored and he panicked and went defensive. Ultimately he was playing for pens and his substitutions were disastrous.
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
« Reply #1602 on: Today at 04:50:03 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 04:42:02 pm
England got to a major final where they were beaten on penalties having gone through the tournament unbeaten. Claiming it somehow doesn't count smacks of those people claiming our CL win would have been 'tainted' because we got an 'easy draw'. Obviously, Southgate isn't a top manager or the optimal long term choice, but he doesn't deserve to be sacked because of one bad result, especially without anyone better available to step in.
We won every game home and away in the so-called 'group of death'.

Southgate's only notable victory is against an aging Germany team, on home soil.
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
« Reply #1603 on: Today at 04:55:27 pm »
Fucking hell Jamie, shut your gob lad.

Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
« Reply #1604 on: Today at 04:55:59 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:44:23 pm
No one has said it doesn't count or that it is tainted. All that is being said is that England's achievements in those tournaments doesn't make Southgate a good manager, which you've gone on to agree with.

I didn't say it did. Jogi Low couldn't get a decent club job and still can't, but he did all right for Germany by basically copying the Bayern template. Southgate could do better but he's done relatively well so far and I'd say the tournament placings are much more representative than a glorified friendly played by exhausted footballers who don't care about the outcome.

In a wider sense, it doesn't matter how good the players are if the manager can't get them to play. Southgate's England teams have played relatively well in tournaments because he's managed to motivate and organise them relatively effectively, while much more celebrated managers have seen their England teams fold and wither over the years because they haven't been able to get the mood right or find a way for the players to gel.
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
« Reply #1605 on: Today at 05:01:53 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 04:50:03 pm
We won every game home and away in the so-called 'group of death'.

Southgate's only notable victory is against an aging Germany team, on home soil.
Beating the world cup finalists and a Czech team that put out the Dutch aren't notable victories? The team played well that tournament, won five out of seven games and conceded two goals in 690 minutes. I'm not a Southgate fan particularly, but there have been a lot of England teams with relatively easy draws that didn't get as far or simply played far worse.
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
« Reply #1606 on: Today at 05:05:53 pm »
Just a shame Southgate has an obligation to pick "Slabhead" after his 23 goals in the Euro's the other year and can't put Tomori & Stones together. Same goes with Pickford who didn't concede a single goal and saved a minimum of 2 penalties per game.
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
« Reply #1607 on: Today at 05:06:46 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 04:55:27 pm
Fucking hell Jamie, shut your gob lad.


I pretty much agree with him in that its a very average England side. Player for player the 2006 starting eleven is so much stronger.
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
« Reply #1608 on: Today at 05:07:32 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 04:55:27 pm
Fucking hell Jamie, shut your gob lad.


Along with McManaman he's my least favourite homegrown Scouse Liverpool player ever, monumental gobshite.
