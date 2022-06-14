No one has said it doesn't count or that it is tainted. All that is being said is that England's achievements in those tournaments doesn't make Southgate a good manager, which you've gone on to agree with.



I didn't say it did. Jogi Low couldn't get a decent club job and still can't, but he did all right for Germany by basically copying the Bayern template. Southgate could do better but he's done relatively well so far and I'd say the tournament placings are much more representative than a glorified friendly played by exhausted footballers who don't care about the outcome.In a wider sense, it doesn't matter how good the players are if the manager can't get them to play. Southgate's England teams have played relatively well in tournaments because he's managed to motivate and organise them relatively effectively, while much more celebrated managers have seen their England teams fold and wither over the years because they haven't been able to get the mood right or find a way for the players to gel.