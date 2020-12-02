« previous next »
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
Goals

Salah - 10
Jota - 9
Mane - 5
Minamino - 3
Jones - 3
Firmino - 2
Van Dijk - 1
Robertson  - 1
Shaqiri - 1
Origi - 1
Grujic - 1


Assists

Trent - 3
Robertson - 3
Firmino - 2
Minamino -2
Milner - 1
Salah - 1
Shaq - 1
Gomez - 1
Jones - 1
N.Williams -1
Mane - 1
Origi - 1
Eliott - 1


First goal in match[1-0 lead]

Jota - 3
Mane - 2
Salah - 2
Shaqiri - 1
Firmino -1
Jones - 1


Goals scored from 80th minute onward

Salah - 2
Jota - 2
Origi - 1
Firmino - 1
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
« Reply #721 on: December 2, 2020, 01:48:39 am »
Thanks, deFacto. In the future you may want to use Neco's initial in that list; Rhys might be up in that list too before the end of the season. :)
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
« Reply #722 on: December 3, 2020, 12:24:22 pm »
Just want to say love this thread. Always check it.

Keep up the good work deFacto
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
« Reply #723 on: December 3, 2020, 12:26:07 pm »
Just want to say love this thread. Always check it.

Keep up the good work deFacto

Cheers mate ;)
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
« Reply #724 on: December 3, 2020, 12:27:57 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on December  2, 2020, 01:48:39 am
Thanks, deFacto. In the future you may want to use Neco's initial in that list; Rhys might be up in that list too before the end of the season. :)

Good point!  ;D
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
« Reply #725 on: December 6, 2020, 09:48:24 pm »

Goals

Salah - 11
Jota - 9
Mane - 5
Minamino - 3
Jones - 3
Firmino - 2
Van Dijk - 1
Robertson  - 1
Matip - 1
Wijnaldum - 1
Shaqiri - 1
Origi - 1
Grujic - 1


Assists

Trent - 3
Robertson - 3
Firmino - 2
Minamino -2
Salah - 2
Henderson - 1
Milner - 1
Shaq - 1
Gomez - 1
Jones - 1
N.Williams -1
Mane - 1
Origi - 1
Eliott - 1


First goal in match[1-0 lead]

Jota - 3
Salah - 3
Mane - 2
Shaqiri - 1
Firmino -1
Jones - 1


Goals scored from 80th minute onward

Salah - 2
Jota - 2
Origi - 1
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
« Reply #726 on: December 9, 2020, 08:08:28 pm »

Goals

Salah - 12
Jota - 9
Mane - 5
Minamino - 3
Jones - 3
Firmino - 2
Van Dijk - 1
Robertson  - 1
Matip - 1
Wijnaldum - 1
Shaqiri - 1
Origi - 1
Grujic - 1


Assists

Trent - 3
Robertson - 3
Firmino - 2
Minamino -2
Salah - 2
Henderson - 1
Milner - 1
Shaq - 1
Gomez - 1
Jones - 1
N.Williams -1
Mane - 1
Origi - 1
Eliott - 1


First goal in match[1-0 lead]

Jota - 3
Salah - 3
Mane - 2
Shaqiri - 1
Firmino -1
Jones - 1


Goals scored from 80th minute onward

Salah - 2
Jota - 2
Origi - 1
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
« Reply #727 on: December 15, 2020, 01:45:44 pm »
Goals

Salah - 14
Jota - 9
Mane - 5
Minamino - 3
Jones - 3
Firmino - 3
Van Dijk - 1
Robertson  - 1
Matip - 1
Wijnaldum - 1
Shaqiri - 1
Origi - 1
Grujic - 1


Assists

Robertson - 4
Trent - 3
Salah - 3
Firmino - 2
Minamino -2
Mane - 2
Henderson - 1
Milner - 1
Shaq - 1
Gomez - 1
Jones - 1
N.Williams -1
Origi - 1
Eliott - 1


First goal in match[1-0 lead]

Salah - 4
Jota - 3
Mane - 2
Shaqiri - 1
Firmino -1
Jones - 1


Goals scored from 80th minute onward

Salah - 2
Jota - 2
Firmino - 1
Origi - 1
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
« Reply #728 on: December 19, 2020, 08:33:11 pm »
I don't mean to step on any toes. I just happen to enjoy this thread and after a goal fest like that, I wanted to enjoy the many updated totals.

Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on December 15, 2020, 01:45:44 pm
Goals

Salah - 16
Jota - 9
Mane - 6
Firmino - 5
Minamino - 4
Jones - 3
Van Dijk - 1
Robertson  - 1
Matip - 1
Wijnaldum - 1
Shaqiri - 1
Origi - 1
Grujic - 1
Henderson - 1


Assists

Robertson - 5
Trent - 4
Salah - 4
Firmino - 3
Mane - 3
Minamino -2
Henderson - 1
Milner - 1
Shaq - 1
Gomez - 1
Jones - 1
N.Williams -1
Origi - 1
Eliott - 1
Matip - 1
Ox - 1


First goal in match[1-0 lead]

Salah - 4
Jota - 3
Mane - 2
Shaqiri - 1
Firmino -1
Jones - 1
Minamino - 1


Goals scored from 80th minute onward

Salah - 4
Jota - 2
Firmino - 1
Origi - 1

Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
« Reply #729 on: December 19, 2020, 11:24:29 pm »
Haha no worries at all, I'm glad that you enjoy the thread [had no idea I'd keep it up this many years]. And cheers for updating it!

Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
« Reply #730 on: December 19, 2020, 11:26:55 pm »
7 different players with assists

Players scoring from 4 different continents

Any records in those?
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
« Reply #731 on: December 19, 2020, 11:41:50 pm »
Quote from: Barney puts tinsel on "it"∗ on December 19, 2020, 11:26:55 pm
7 different players with assists

Players scoring from 4 different continents

Any records in those?
First time in a Premier league game where there has been 7 players who assist for the same team.
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
« Reply #732 on: December 20, 2020, 12:41:08 am »
Quote from: Barney puts tinsel on "it"∗ on December 19, 2020, 11:26:55 pm
7 different players with assists

Players scoring from 4 different continents

Any records in those?

The BBC quoted a Wimbledon v Barnsley game from 1997 at Selhurst Park as the only other time when 4 players representing 4 different continents scored for a team. But Cort (Guyana - South America), Earle (Jamaica - North America) and Ekoku (Nigeria - Africa) were all born in England. The fourth scorer was Hughes (Wales).

https://www.premierleague.com/match/2214
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
« Reply #733 on: December 20, 2020, 04:31:23 am »
Quote from: Barney puts tinsel on "it"∗ on December 19, 2020, 11:26:55 pm
7 different players with assists

Players scoring from 4 different continents

Any records in those?
I don't recall any long range shots like that... I think they all came from the Island.
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
« Reply #734 on: December 31, 2020, 06:35:36 pm »
Goals

Salah - 16
Jota - 9
Mane - 7
Firmino - 5
Minamino - 4
Jones - 3
Van Dijk - 1
Robertson  - 1
Matip - 1
Wijnaldum - 1
Shaqiri - 1
Origi - 1
Grujic - 1
Henderson - 1


Assists

Robertson - 5
Trent - 4
Salah - 4
Firmino - 3
Mane - 3
Minamino -2
Matip - 2
Henderson - 1
Milner - 1
Shaq - 1
Gomez - 1
Jones - 1
N.Williams -1
Origi - 1
Eliott - 1
Ox - 1


First goal in match[1-0 lead]

Salah - 4
Jota - 3
Mane - 3
Shaqiri - 1
Firmino -1
Jones - 1
Minamino - 1


Goals scored from 80th minute onward

Salah - 4
Jota - 2
Firmino - 1
Origi - 1
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
« Reply #735 on: January 9, 2021, 03:04:30 am »

Goals

Salah - 17
Jota - 9
Mane - 9
Firmino - 5
Minamino - 4
Jones - 3
Wijnaldum - 2
Van Dijk - 1
Robertson  - 1
Matip - 1
Shaqiri - 1
Origi - 1
Grujic - 1
Henderson - 1


Assists

Robertson - 5
Trent - 4
Salah - 4
Firmino - 3
Mane - 3
Minamino - 3
Shaqiri - 3
Matip - 2
Jones - 2
Henderson - 1
Milner - 1
Gomez - 1
N.Williams -1
Origi - 1
Eliott - 1
Ox - 1


First goal in match[1-0 lead]

Salah - 4
Mane - 4
Jota - 3
Shaqiri - 1
Firmino -1
Jones - 1
Minamino - 1


Goals scored from 80th minute onward

Salah - 4
Jota - 2
Firmino - 1
Origi - 1
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
« Reply #736 on: January 9, 2021, 10:15:58 am »
It feels as if we're more reliant on Salah and Mane for goals (& Jota when he was playing) than last season. It looked like we got more goals from the rest of the team and positions last season.
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
« Reply #737 on: January 9, 2021, 10:21:37 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on January  9, 2021, 10:15:58 am
It feels as if we're more reliant on Salah and Mane for goals (& Jota when he was playing) than last season. It looked like we got more goals from the rest of the team and positions last season.
That surely is a direct result of having to drop further back.
Re: Our goalscorers
« Reply #738 on: January 9, 2021, 01:22:50 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on January 11, 2020, 08:23:41 pm
Goals:

Mane - 15
Salah - 14
Firmino - 9
Origi - 5
Ox - 5
Milner - 4
Van Dijk - 3
Wijnaldum - 3
Keita -3
Matip - 2
Robertson - 2
Trent - 2
Jones - 1
Henderson - 1
Fabinho - 1
Shaqiri - 1
Lallana - 1
Hoever - 1
Lovren - 1






Assists:
Trent - 10
Salah - 9
Firmino - 8
Mane - 8
Robertson - 6
Milner - 4
Fabinho - 2
Henderson - 2
Lallana - 2
Origi - 2
Van Dijk - 1
Keita - 1
Jones - 1
Williams - 1
Lovren-1


First goal in match[1-0 lead]:

Mane - 5
Firmino - 3
Wijnaldum - 2
Ox - 2
Keita - 2
Salah - 2
Matip - 1
Jones - 1
Van Dijk - 1
Trent - 1
Milner - 1
Fabinho -1
Origi -1



Goals scored from 80th minute onward:

Firmino - 3
Mane - 2
Robertson - 1
Salah - 2
Milner - 1
Lallana - 1
Origi - 1
Wijnaldum - 1

This time laar year

1. Mane has scored less this season compared to laat
2. Bobby has scored less
3. Lack of Van Dijks goals for obvious reasons
4. We scored 74 goals at this stage last year compared to 59 right now ( however we also played more games last year at this stage with the Super Cup, WCC,  and 2 games in Carling Cup)
Re: Our goalscorers
« Reply #739 on: January 9, 2021, 05:08:19 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on January  9, 2021, 01:22:50 pm
This time laar year

1. Mane has scored less this season compared to laat
2. Bobby has scored less
3. Lack of Van Dijks goals for obvious reasons
4. We scored 74 goals at this stage last year compared to 59 right now ( however we also played more games last year at this stage with the Super Cup, WCC,  and 2 games in Carling Cup)

I think the lack of 3s, 4s and 5s this year, however scored by several players last year at this time has hurt us more than anything. Van Dijk's numbers are included in that.

If we've had a few more players chipping in with 3-5 goals by this time, we would've been well clear at the top.
Re: Our goalscorers
« Reply #740 on: January 9, 2021, 05:24:25 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on January  9, 2021, 05:08:19 pm
I think the lack of 3s, 4s and 5s this year, however scored by several players last year at this time has hurt us more than anything. Van Dijk's numbers are included in that.

If we've had a few more players chipping in with 3-5 goals by this time, we would've been well clear at the top.

And injuries have impacted that as well ie Shaq and Ox for instance
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
« Reply #741 on: January 24, 2021, 07:16:18 pm »

Goals

Salah - 19
Jota - 9
Mane - 9
Firmino - 5
Minamino - 4
Jones - 3
Wijnaldum - 2
Van Dijk - 1
Robertson  - 1
Matip - 1
Shaqiri - 1
Origi - 1
Grujic - 1
Henderson - 1


Assists

Robertson - 5
Firmino - 5
Trent - 4
Salah - 4
Mane - 3
Minamino - 3
Shaqiri - 3
Matip - 2
Jones - 2
Henderson - 1
Milner - 1
Gomez - 1
N.Williams -1
Origi - 1
Eliott - 1
Ox - 1


First goal in match[1-0 lead]

Salah - 5
Mane - 4
Jota - 3
Shaqiri - 1
Firmino -1
Jones - 1
Minamino - 1


Goals scored from 80th minute onward

Salah - 4
Jota - 2
Firmino - 1
Origi - 1
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
« Reply #742 on: January 24, 2021, 07:17:53 pm »
Nice to see this thread bumped at least!
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
« Reply #743 on: January 29, 2021, 03:32:50 am »

Goals

Salah - 19
Mane - 10
Jota - 9
Firmino - 6
Minamino - 4
Jones - 3
Wijnaldum - 2
Trent - 1
Van Dijk - 1
Robertson  - 1
Matip - 1
Shaqiri - 1
Origi - 1
Grujic - 1
Henderson - 1


Assists

Robertson - 5
Firmino - 5
Trent - 5
Salah - 4
Mane - 4
Minamino - 3
Shaqiri - 3
Matip - 2
Jones - 2
Henderson - 1
Milner - 1
Gomez - 1
N.Williams -1
Origi - 1
Eliott - 1
Ox - 1


First goal in match[1-0 lead]

Salah - 5
Mane - 4
Jota - 3
Firmino - 2
Shaqiri - 1
Jones - 1
Minamino - 1


Goals scored from 80th minute onward

Salah - 4
Jota - 2
Firmino - 1
Origi - 1
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
« Reply #744 on: January 31, 2021, 09:04:40 pm »
Goals

Salah - 23
Mane - 10
Jota - 9
Firmino - 6
Minamino - 4
Jones - 3
Wijnaldum - 3
Trent - 1
Van Dijk - 1
Robertson  - 1
Matip - 1
Shaqiri - 1
Origi - 1
Grujic - 1
Henderson - 1


Assists

Firmino - 7
Robertson - 5
Trent - 5
Salah - 4
Mane - 4
Shaqiri - 4
Minamino - 3
Jones - 3
Matip - 2
Henderson - 1
Milner - 1
Gomez - 1
N.Williams -1
Origi - 1
Eliott - 1
Ox - 1


First goal in match[1-0 lead]

Salah - 7
Mane - 4
Jota - 3
Firmino - 2
Shaqiri - 1
Jones - 1
Minamino - 1


Goals scored from 80th minute onward

Salah - 4
Jota - 2
Firmino - 1
Origi - 1
Wijnaldum - 1
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
« Reply #745 on: February 16, 2021, 10:00:09 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on January 31, 2021, 09:04:40 pm
Goals

Salah - 24
Mane - 11
Jota - 9
Firmino - 6
Minamino - 4
Jones - 3
Wijnaldum - 3
Trent - 1
Van Dijk - 1
Robertson  - 1
Matip - 1
Shaqiri - 1
Origi - 1
Grujic - 1
Henderson - 1


Assists

Firmino - 7
Robertson - 5
Trent - 5
Salah - 4
Mane - 4
Shaqiri - 4
Jones - 4
Minamino - 3
Matip - 2
Henderson - 1
Milner - 1
Gomez - 1
N.Williams -1
Origi - 1
Eliott - 1
Ox - 1


First goal in match[1-0 lead]

Salah - 8
Mane - 4
Jota - 3
Firmino - 2
Shaqiri - 1
Jones - 1
Minamino - 1


Goals scored from 80th minute onward

Salah - 4
Jota - 2
Firmino - 1
Origi - 1
Wijnaldum - 1
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
« Reply #746 on: February 28, 2021, 09:10:00 pm »
Goals

Salah - 24
Mane - 11
Jota - 9
Firmino - 6
Minamino - 4
Jones - 4
Wijnaldum - 3
Trent - 1
Van Dijk - 1
Robertson  - 1
Matip - 1
Shaqiri - 1
Origi - 1
Grujic - 1
Henderson - 1


Assists

Firmino - 7
Trent - 5
Robertson - 5
Salah - 4
Mane - 4
Shaqiri - 4
Jones - 4
Minamino - 3
Matip - 2
Henderson - 1
Milner - 1
Gomez - 1
N.Williams -1
Origi - 1
Eliott - 1
Ox - 1


First goal in match[1-0 lead]

Salah - 8
Mane - 4
Jota - 3
Firmino - 2
Jones - 2
Shaqiri - 1
Minamino - 1


Goals scored from 80th minute onward

Salah - 4
Jota - 2
Firmino - 1
Origi - 1
Wijnaldum - 1
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
« Reply #747 on: March 17, 2021, 05:49:14 pm »
Goals

Salah - 25
Mane - 12
Jota - 10
Firmino - 6
Minamino - 4
Jones - 4
Wijnaldum - 3
Trent - 1
Van Dijk - 1
Robertson  - 1
Matip - 1
Shaqiri - 1
Origi - 1
Grujic - 1
Henderson - 1


Assists

Firmino - 7
Trent - 5
Robertson - 5
Mane - 5
Salah - 4
Shaqiri - 4
Jones - 4
Minamino - 3
Matip - 2
Origi - 2
Jota - 1
Henderson - 1
Milner - 1
Gomez - 1
N.Williams -1
Eliott - 1
Ox - 1

Chances created

Trent - 54
Robertson - 52
Salah - 46
Mane - 45
Firmino - 32
Henderson - 21
Shaqiri - 20
Milner - 20
Jones - 14
Jota - 13
N.Williams - 10

First goal in match[1-0 lead]

Salah - 9
Mane - 4
Jota - 4
Firmino - 2
Jones - 2
Shaqiri - 1
Minamino - 1


Goals scored from 80th minnute +

Salah - 4
Jota - 2
Firmino - 1
Origi - 1
Wijnaldum - 1
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
« Reply #748 on: March 17, 2021, 06:06:24 pm »
Salah has almost as many goals as the three below him combined
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
« Reply #749 on: March 17, 2021, 06:10:32 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on March 17, 2021, 06:06:24 pm
Salah has almost as many goals as the three below him combined

More concerning is he has as many as the rest of the team outside the top 3 scorers.

We really need more goals coming from other areas. You only have to look at the spread of City's goals to see how important this is.
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
« Reply #750 on: March 17, 2021, 06:15:01 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 17, 2021, 06:10:32 pm
More concerning is he has as many as the rest of the team outside the top 3 scorers.

We really need more goals coming from other areas. You only have to look at the spread of City's goals to see how important this is.
Yup. I agree. We need to get this sorted, whether it's extra shooting practice for all or a tweak to the style of playing or whatever. It's hard to suddenly start finding goals from players who aren't used to scoring, so they need to become used to scoring right from the off. 
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
« Reply #751 on: March 17, 2021, 06:20:48 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on March 17, 2021, 06:15:01 pm
Yup. I agree. We need to get this sorted, whether it's extra shooting practice for all or a tweak to the style of playing or whatever. It's hard to suddenly start finding goals from players who aren't used to scoring, so they need to become used to scoring right from the off.

Here's what we ended up with last season

Salah - 23
Mane - 22
Firmino - 12
Ox - 8
Wijnaldum - 6
Origi - 6
Van Dijk - 5
Milner - 4
Henderson - 4
Keita - 4
Trent - 4
Jones - 3
Robertson - 3
Matip - 2
Fabinho - 2
Shaqiri - 1
Lallana - 1
Hoever - 1
Lovren - 1

 we're missing goals from set-pieces, primarily as Matip and Van Dijk are out. Last year our defenders scored a total of 15 goals. This year they've only scored 4.

Last year our midfield contributed with a total of 32 goals. This year it's only 10. So that's a drop off of 33 goals total from both midfielders and defenders.

I think it's fair to say that injuries have impacted that a lot as most of these players have not been available as they were last season.

The other drop off is Mane's contribution in front of goal.
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
« Reply #752 on: March 18, 2021, 04:32:26 pm »
thing is you can't just make players who don't usually score goals into regular goalscorers - it doesn't work like that

a players personality on the pitch never alters

some players get better but overall you either score goals regularly or you don't

shooting practice will make them better technically but whether they will use it that often is another thing
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
« Reply #753 on: March 18, 2021, 05:09:22 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on March 18, 2021, 04:32:26 pm
thing is you can't just make players who don't usually score goals into regular goalscorers - it doesn't work like that

a players personality on the pitch never alters

some players get better but overall you either score goals regularly or you don't

shooting practice will make them better technically but whether they will use it that often is another thing
It's an intersting issue. I think I agree that if you have a system in which all the goals come from two or three players and the others aren't expected to score, and therefore not particularly trained to score, then you probably can't just change that in an instant, like flicking a switch, if the designated goal-scorers dry up.

Playing style becomes a habit; it's the same as the slow-build, passing around the back business - if you set up to do that in the good times, you can't just flick a switch and play with blistering urgency if you suddenly need goals and time is running out. It's either part of your gameplan, and thus training, to be able to switch-up suddenly, or it's not. The same for scoring.

I don't think I agree that a player's personality is unalterable. For some it might be, but a lot can be done via gameplan adjustment and training. I'm not on about technque and skill and ability - those are largely intrinsic - but rather what a player is expected to try and do. But it mosty has to be put into place via the hard hours of coaching and development. Except in the case of a rare, hidden talent, it won't suddenly appear spontaneously from the ether within a game, or even within a bad period in the season.

I guess what I'm saying is that this bad period has shown us that our 'designated attackers' aren't invulnerable to a drastic loss of form, and therefore we need to build-in contingencies for when their goals have dried up.
« Reply #754 on: March 23, 2021, 12:08:35 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 17, 2021, 06:10:32 pm
More concerning is he has as many as the rest of the team outside the top 3 scorers.

We really need more goals coming from other areas. You only have to look at the spread of City's goals to see how important this is.

Got to agree with this, when Minamino is our 5th highest scorer and he's barely played it doesn't say much for the rest of the players (outside of the main four)
None of our midfielders seem to be the type to score very often which is a problem
Its telling that in Klopps time here Coutinho is still the 4th highest scorer and he left in 2018
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
« Reply #755 on: March 23, 2021, 02:20:33 am »
Quote from: blacksun on March 23, 2021, 12:08:35 am
Got to agree with this, when Minamino is our 5th highest scorer and he's barely played it doesn't say much for the rest of the players (outside of the main four)
None of our midfielders seem to be the type to score very often which is a problem
Its telling that in Klopps time here Coutinho is still the 4th highest scorer and he left in 2018

Wijnaldum was our 5th highest scorer last season and we all know the type of season we've had. The midfielders did a significant part last season, but for all the obvious reasons they've been impacted by injuries this year.

We've been succesful for a number of years now with the midfield personal the way it is. The biggest problem is that there has been a decrease in goals from 3 areas [defenders, midfielders and forwards] compared to previous years.
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
« Reply #756 on: April 1, 2021, 04:35:02 pm »
Quote from: Philby on September 17, 2020, 11:00:48 am
Great graphic mate.

Genuinely fascinated to see how Liverpool's midfield shapes up once Thiago is settled in. Fabinho & Ox aside they rest are pretty flexible in terms of the roles they can play.

One thing to keep an eye on this season is the distribution of assists across the squad.

Front 3 (Mo, Firmino & Mane): 19 + 8 + 7 = 34 (~43%)
Full-backs (Trent & Robertson): 13 + 12 = 25 (~32%)
Midfield (Hendo, Fabinho, Keita & Milner): 5 + 3 + 3 + 2 = 13 (~17%)
The rest (all max of 1 assist): 6 (~8%)

That's a huge skew towards the full-backs relative to midfield.

If, for example, giving more game time to Keita and Thiago at the expense of Milner and Wijnaldum means Liverpool play less through the full-backs and more through the centre of the pitch then we should expect to see these stats level out a bit.

There's been a shift of assist from full-back to midfield, but it hasn't been dramatic and our overall volume is clearly down in a big way.

Can't say I'd have predicted that we'd be in April and Thiago would have yet to register an assist - but clearly there are wider reasons why he hasn't had the effect we'd hoped.

Gini performed well, but as ever is a no-show on the assist front. Yet another disappointing injury season from both Ox and Keita. Hope we won't be saying the same thing again in a year's time.

Front 3 (Mo, Firmino & Mane): 3 + 5 + 4 = 12 (43%)
Full-backs (Trent & Robertson): 3 + 5 = 8 (29%)
Midfield (Shaq, Ox, Curtis, Milner, Hendo): 2 + 1 + 1 + 1 + 1 = 6 (21%)
The rest (Matip): 2 (7%)
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
« Reply #757 on: Today at 05:11:44 am »

Goals

Salah - 26
Mane - 12
Jota - 12
Firmino - 6
Minamino - 4
Jones - 4
Wijnaldum - 3
Trent - 1
Van Dijk - 1
Robertson  - 1
Matip - 1
Shaqiri - 1
Origi - 1
Grujic - 1
Henderson - 1


Assists

Firmino - 7
Trent - 6
Mane - 6
Robertson - 5
Salah - 4
Shaqiri - 4
Jones - 4
Minamino - 3
Matip - 2
Origi - 2
Jota - 1
Henderson - 1
Milner - 1
Gomez - 1
N.Williams -1
Eliott - 1
Ox - 1

Chances created

Trent - 57
Robertson - 53
Salah - 47
Mane - 45
Firmino - 33
Henderson - 21
Milner - 21
Shaqiri - 20
Jones - 14
Jota - 13
N.Williams - 10

First goal in match[1-0 lead]

Salah - 9
Jota - 5
Mane - 4
Firmino - 2
Jones - 2
Shaqiri - 1
Minamino - 1


Goals scored from 80th minnute +

Salah - 4
Jota - 2
Firmino - 1
Origi - 1
Wijnaldum - 1
