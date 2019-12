13 different scorers already is pretty good going. Definitely feels like we’re sharing the goals around a bit more this season.



Having Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita fit (touch wood) would be a massive help with that and give us a different dimension from midfield than our other midfielders currently provide. Especially as we didn't have Alexander-Arnold today.**I should clarify I'm not in the 'a midfield consisting of Henderson/Wijnaldum/Milner is terrible' camp, more that their strengths differ to what Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita can provide and having those two fit adds another element into an already excellent team, regardless of who are midfielders are.