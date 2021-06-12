Came to the EPL at the right age, to a club where he could play regularly and shine. Then moved to a bigger club as automatic starter in one of the greatest teams the league has ever seen. Won everything.
Then became captain of one of the leading footballing nations, under successive managers, for whom he will end up scoring more goals than any midfielder in their history. Will end his top-flight career playing for a coach that has wanted him for years, effectively tripling his current salary, at a club that is a shoo-in to challenge for the Champions League every year, and will captain his national team into a World Cup that they could well win.
When future generations search how to manage your top-flight football career, the algorithm will simply return a picture of smilin Gini.