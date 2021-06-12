« previous next »
Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
June 12, 2021, 11:24:31 pm
Quote from: Classycara on June 12, 2021, 11:10:28 pm
I was disagreeing with your assertion that he was difficult to negotiate with, and pointed out that with your evidence for that you could also claim he was easy to negotiate with.

But now you bring this up, and lookking at the pattern you've spun (offer more money) it seems like he's actually really easy to negotiate with!

Good point.  ;D

Although Daniel Levy and Michael Edwards may disagree.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
June 12, 2021, 11:28:59 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on June 12, 2021, 11:17:06 pm
How dare he look to make more money when given the opportunity, just like 99.9 percent of footballers do  :D clearly that also means he wanted to run down his contract from the get go.



I don't have a problem with Players looking out for himself. The point I was making is that the grass isn't always greener. Gini was an automatic pick at Liverpool.

That may not be the case at PSG. If Pochetino doesn't start well this season, then he could be gone by Xmas. Then a different manager could come in with different ideas.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
June 12, 2021, 11:29:31 pm
Quote
As for Gini being PSG's 2nd best midfield player, that remains to be seen. We don't even know where Pochetino sees him playing. He plays as a controller for Liverpool but as a far more attacking player for the Netherlands. For me Gini and Verratti maybe too similar to play together in a two.

As I said, over and over again, presently based on ability he is. If any of midfielders not named Verratti, were playing for us, I would be extremely disappointed because they are average.

Quote
Why would Spurs agree a deal with Newcastle when Gini had turned down their personal terms. Spurs first choice was Gini they then ended up paying Newcastle £5m more for Sissoko.

The same reason countless clubs have agreed with clubs despite their players not agreeing with terms.


Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
June 12, 2021, 11:29:37 pm
There is logic to Al point's here.

I think that it doesn't take away from the people saying we should have offered more....the issue isn't just offering more - it's also the length of agreement that he wanted - I think that's what pushed the deal into a territory where we wouldn't take it.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
June 12, 2021, 11:31:09 pm
Quote from: newterp on June 12, 2021, 11:29:37 pm
There is logic to Al point's here.

I think that it doesn't take away from the people saying we should have offered more....the issue isn't just offering more - it's also the length of agreement that he wanted - I think that's what pushed the deal into a territory where we wouldn't take it.

Right, in reality we have no idea, neither does Al. Claiming that he wanted to see out his contract and never wanted to extend to begin with, is also again based on fuck all.

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
June 12, 2021, 11:37:35 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on June 12, 2021, 11:31:09 pm
Right, in reality we have no idea, neither does Al. Claiming that he wanted to see out his contract and never wanted to extend to begin with, is also again based on fuck all.



also a good point.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
June 12, 2021, 11:53:24 pm
Quote from: newterp on June 12, 2021, 11:37:35 pm
also a good point.

That's it, in to Al's Black Book for you... :D
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Yesterday at 06:52:54 pm
Goal machine
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Yesterday at 06:59:36 pm
Imagine being a PSG supporter and knowing he was coming your way.

Although there's bound to be one or two who ask, "Qu'est-ce qu'il fait?"
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Yesterday at 07:29:11 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on June 12, 2021, 11:17:06 pm
How dare he look to make more money when given the opportunity, just like 99.9 percent of footballers people do

Fixed this since it doesn't just relate to footballers. It relates to everyone. It's probably even more exaggerated in footballers since they have a short career that can be curtailed at any point due to serious injury.

But generally if you work in an industry where your skills are sought after then you'll undoubtedly have opportunities to move companies, and maybe location, for more money.

Not everyone will take a job for more money on every occasion. But if you were offered a job at a slightly less illustrious company but in a good location that doubled or trebled your wages over a longer contract, then most people would be highly tempted to take the job. That's all Wijnaldum has done in taking a job at PSG ahead of Barcelona or Liverpool.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Yesterday at 07:34:42 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 07:29:11 pm
Fixed this since it doesn't just relate to footballers. It relates to everyone. It's probably even more exaggerated in footballers since they have a short career that can be curtailed at any point due to serious injury.

But generally if you work in an industry where your skills are sought after then you'll undoubtedly have opportunities to move companies, and maybe location, for more money.

Not everyone will take a job for more money on every occasion. But if you were offered a job at a slightly less illustrious company but in a good location that doubled or trebled your wages over a longer contract, then most people would be highly tempted to take the job. That's all Wijnaldum has done in taking a job at PSG ahead of Barcelona or Liverpool.
Well said.

I thought the same when Torres left.

Although it hurt more at that time due to the way we were almost reliant on Nando for our goals.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Yesterday at 07:36:25 pm
Towards the end of a career where youve won the two best prizes club football can offer and will be forever revered at the club you did it at, and seeing out the last few years of it with a pick of two of the best cities in the world whos teams want to pay you enough money to see you through the rest of your life. Plus being a good looking bastard that wont ever age. Couldnt get any better for him. Bet he didnt think this would happen when he was playing for Newcastle.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Yesterday at 07:50:57 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 07:36:25 pm
Towards the end of a career where youve won the two best prizes club football can offer and will be forever revered at the club you did it at, and seeing out the last few years of it with a pick of two of the best cities in the world whos teams want to pay you enough money to see you through the rest of your life. Plus being a good looking bastard that wont ever age. Couldnt get any better for him. Bet he didnt think this would happen when he was playing for Newcastle.

I don't think anybody does playing for Newcastle.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Yesterday at 08:40:12 pm
Came to the EPL at the right age, to a club where he could play regularly and shine. Then moved to a bigger club as automatic starter in one of the greatest teams the league has ever seen. Won everything.

Then became captain of one of the leading footballing nations, under successive managers, for whom he will end up scoring more goals than any midfielder in their history. Will end his top-flight career playing for a coach that has wanted him for years, effectively tripling his current salary, at a club that is a shoo-in to challenge for the Champions League every year, and will captain his national team into a World Cup that they could well win.

When future generations search how to manage your top-flight football career, the algorithm will simply return a picture of smilin Gini.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Yesterday at 09:05:36 pm
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 08:40:12 pm

When future generations search how to manage your top-flight football career, the algorithm will simply return a picture of smilin Gini.

Next to a picture of handsome Xabi Alonso.

Then a picture of Coutinho sat on that plane showing how not to do it.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Today at 02:12:14 am
You just knew he was scoring 3+ in this tournament.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Today at 06:38:56 am
Quote from: Al 666 on June 12, 2021, 11:28:59 pm
That may not be the case at PSG. If Pochetino doesn't start well this season, then he could be gone by Xmas. Then a different manager could come in with different ideas.

That's Ginis problem. Not ours.

He didn't want to extend his contract with us. For what reasons, known to us or unknown to us, it doesn't matter anymore.

He did all he could with us, won all he can with us. And never complained. That's all that matters to us as fans, and to the club, as his ex-employers.
