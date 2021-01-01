« previous next »
Offline Al 666

  Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6800 on: Yesterday at 11:33:13 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 11:22:10 pm
He's playing in midfield isn't he? An area of the pitch they have problems with, when Verratti isn't playing, as the others available aren't fit to tie his shoelaces, and Gini is better than the rest of them. Not sure what players you are on about being better than him, he walks into that side.

Paredes,Herrera and the former Everton lad who'se name escapes me, are no where near his level.



Is midfield the problem area though or is it just down to the fact that Neymar, Mbappe and Di Maria just don't work hard enough. I think Gini is a top player, but most of his best work goes unnoticed. That isn't going to endear him to the fans when they have a team full of egos. 
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline PIPA23

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6801 on: Yesterday at 11:38:12 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 03:31:52 pm
Massively under appreciated

this. We should have paid him and sign him until he retires with us, same as Milner...

Gini will rock PSG midfield and perform well until his mid-30s

massive mistake and I hope we have a good first-team replacement.

Will miss him a lot!

Good luck Gini and thanks for the amazing performances!
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6802 on: Yesterday at 11:41:45 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:33:13 pm
Is midfield the problem area though or is it just down to the fact that Neymar, Mbappe and Di Maria just don't work hard enough. I think Gini is a top player, but most of his best work goes unnoticed. That isn't going to endear him to the fans when they have a team full of egos.

That may be but they are still lining up with 3 midfielders regardless of how poor the front three are in terms of work rate. You said there are other players better than him. In his position, only Verratti is. He's going to be a starter.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6803 on: Yesterday at 11:48:02 pm »
Quote from: johnj147 on Yesterday at 11:09:38 pm
Can't believe he went to them... thought it was Barca he wanted .. disappointed 😞

He wanted to get paid, and rightly so.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Ghost Town

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6804 on: Yesterday at 11:49:45 pm »
Being as Veratti only plays about three* games per season, I'm sure Gini will get a lot of game time


(*I may be exaggerating slightly)
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Al 666

  Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6805 on: Yesterday at 11:55:09 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 11:41:45 pm
That may be but they are still lining up with 3 midfielders regardless of how poor the front three are in terms of work rate. You said there are other players better than him. In his position, only Verratti is. He's going to be a starter.

Pochetino's favoured formation though is a 4-2-3-1, so you end up with two midfielders. That for me means Gini isn't a shoe in.

A bit like Herrera signing Gini makes sense from a FFP perspective.

As for saying there were better players than Gini, I didn't say that. I said PSG have quality options.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6806 on: Yesterday at 11:59:46 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:55:09 pm
Pochetino's favoured formation though is a 4-2-3-1, so you end up with two midfielders. That for me means Gini isn't a shoe in.

A bit like Herrera signing Gini makes sense from a FFP perspective.

As for saying there were better players than Gini, I didn't say that. I said PSG have quality options.

You said he would have a problem playing regularly. Quality options in midfield they don't have. They have options but they aren't quality.
Offline Al 666

  Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6807 on: Today at 12:12:33 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 11:59:46 pm
You said he would have a problem playing regularly. Quality options in midfield they don't have. They have options but they aren't quality.

No I said he might struggle to nail down a starting position.

Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:57:07 pm
I loved Gini as a player, but he has always been a pain to try and negotiate with. Personally, I think he always intended to run his deal down and leave on a free. To be honest if I was a player nowadays I would probably do the same.

Before he joined Liverpool he was going to join Spurs, eulogised about Pochetino but then couldn't agree personal terms. He has failed to negotiate a deal with Liverpool and then done the same with Barca.

He is a top professional and a quality player, but I think he may find the grass isn't always greener. I think he may struggle to nail down a starting place. PSG have some real quality midfield options.

I think that is fair.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6808 on: Today at 01:39:52 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:12:33 am
No I said he might struggle to nail down a starting position.


If he's going to struggle to nail down a starting position, then he isn't playing regularly. Same shit.


Quote
PSG have some real quality midfield options.

Options that lack quality.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6809 on: Today at 08:27:03 am »
Disappointed that he's gone to a sportswashing vehicle.  As someone said earlier, footballers couldn't really care less where their money comes from.

Was a great player for us though, loved watching him play!
Online liverbloke

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6810 on: Today at 08:50:02 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:27:03 am
Disappointed that he's gone to a sportswashing vehicle.  As someone said earlier, footballers couldn't really care less where their money comes from.

there are not that many footballers that are known for having high iqs or are that bothered really about where the money comes from - even though that could be from nefarious ways

i'm not saying either that they endorse that but they don't care as long as they bucks keep coming - best for them not to ask

now whether we chastise those players is another thing - but he has talent so we (the fans) tend to look the other way

gini isn't a bad person - i don't know him personally - but dangle the money and it seems he'll follow you snatching at it just like 99% of footballers


∆×∆p×≥h/4π

Offline jillc

  Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6811 on: Today at 08:50:07 am »
I will miss him, always felt he was an underrated player, I have to be honest I'm disappointed he has ended up at PSG, I get that it's his last big pay packet but a sports washing club, was that really the only choice?
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline jepovic

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6812 on: Today at 10:00:50 am »
Quote from: PIPA23 on Yesterday at 11:38:12 pm
this. We should have paid him and sign him until he retires with us, same as Milner...

Gini will rock PSG midfield and perform well until his mid-30s

massive mistake and I hope we have a good first-team replacement.

Will miss him a lot!

Good luck Gini and thanks for the amazing performances!
Gini would have cost like 3-4 times as much as Milner and be the best paid player in the team. Good player, but he's not Gerrard.
We're trying to get new contracts with Salah, VVD and Fabinho, and how would we have convinced them to earn less than Gini?
The club did the right thing.
I don't blame Gini though, it's his last big contract and PSG seemingly offered twice as much as anybody else.
Offline dutchkop

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6813 on: Today at 11:19:47 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:57:07 pm
I loved Gini as a player, but he has always been a pain to try and negotiate with. Personally, I think he always intended to run his deal down and leave on a free. To be honest if I was a player nowadays I would probably do the same.

Before he joined Liverpool he was going to join Spurs, eulogised about Pochetino but then couldn't agree personal terms. He has failed to negotiate a deal with Liverpool and then done the same with Barca.

He is a top professional and a quality player, but I think he may find the grass isn't always greener. I think he may struggle to nail down a starting place. PSG have some real quality midfield options.

I was surprised he went to PSG but not by the last minute change due to money. Barca fecked up badly, but they are skint and are really putting all their big money into Messi contracts and other free signings.  Apologies for getting this wrong - I really believed he wanted to go to Barca (or Real) like most Dutch players . apparently is was 3M at Barca vs 8M at PSG. Agents and players have so much power in their last year of contract - you need to sign , extend or sell your most valuable assets before they rundown their contracts. We had this with Macca and Owen with Real and now Gini.
Offline bornandbRED

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6814 on: Today at 12:54:37 pm »
Cant see how he doesnt play every game for PSG as long as hes fit. Great signing for them.
Offline CalgarianRed

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6815 on: Today at 05:34:55 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:40:20 pm
Gueye and Paredes are also quality players.

They always go missing during crunch CL games. PSG rarely dominate the midfield. Gini will be a key player for them.
True North Strong

Online Mighty_Red

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6816 on: Today at 06:02:29 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 11:19:47 am
you need to sign , extend or sell your most valuable assets before they rundown their contracts. We had this with Macca and Owen with Real and now Gini.

I don't think that's necessarily the case, it depends on how much you can get for him, how long (and how much) it takes to replace him.

In this instance, did we really want to force Gini out in 2019 and get a replacement? We didn't but we did sign Thiago last summer. Had we got a decent offer Gini may have gone then but we didn't and I think we'd all agree that it was better to keep him for a season than get £10m or so.

Also have to take into account players in the last 2 years of a 5 year contract are being paid less than the current going rate for their status so if they turn down a new contract they are in effect 'cheaper' which makes not getting a fee less problematic.

Situation could be a bit different with someone like Salah as his value is a lot higher so the calculations will take that into account.
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online markedasred

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6817 on: Today at 06:17:18 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 05:34:55 pm
They always go missing during crunch CL games. PSG rarely dominate the midfield. Gini will be a key player for them.
For £311,000 a week, you'd be expecting him to get a game most weeks
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"
