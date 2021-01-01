you need to sign , extend or sell your most valuable assets before they rundown their contracts. We had this with Macca and Owen with Real and now Gini.



I don't think that's necessarily the case, it depends on how much you can get for him, how long (and how much) it takes to replace him.In this instance, did we really want to force Gini out in 2019 and get a replacement? We didn't but we did sign Thiago last summer. Had we got a decent offer Gini may have gone then but we didn't and I think we'd all agree that it was better to keep him for a season than get £10m or so.Also have to take into account players in the last 2 years of a 5 year contract are being paid less than the current going rate for their status so if they turn down a new contract they are in effect 'cheaper' which makes not getting a fee less problematic.Situation could be a bit different with someone like Salah as his value is a lot higher so the calculations will take that into account.