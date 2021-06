He's playing in midfield isn't he? An area of the pitch they have problems with, when Verratti isn't playing, as the others available aren't fit to tie his shoelaces, and Gini is better than the rest of them. Not sure what players you are on about being better than him, he walks into that side.



Paredes,Herrera and the former Everton lad who'se name escapes me, are no where near his level.







Is midfield the problem area though or is it just down to the fact that Neymar, Mbappe and Di Maria just don't work hard enough. I think Gini is a top player, but most of his best work goes unnoticed. That isn't going to endear him to the fans when they have a team full of egos.